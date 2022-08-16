Read full article on original website
Wellfleet Accepts $50M for Herring River Restoration
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet has officially accepted close to $50 million in state and federal grants that will move the Herring River Restoration project to its construction phase. The funds are made up of $27,200,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and about $22,670,000 million from the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game. “This […] The post Wellfleet Accepts $50M for Herring River Restoration appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Falmouth Opposes Potential Addition of Early Morning Ferry Trip
FALMOUTH – An addition of a potential early morning freight trip by the Steamship Authority from Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard has received negative response from Falmouth town officials, who say the area is already congested and overburdened. Peter Jeffery, Falmouth member of the Authority’s board of governors, said that they recently issued a request […] The post Falmouth Opposes Potential Addition of Early Morning Ferry Trip appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Disabled semi trailer stalling traffic under Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A disabled tractor-trailer was stalling traffic on Sandwich Road below the Sagamore Bridge Thursday morning. A photo showed only one alternating lane was getting by. State Police called for a heavy duty wrecker to clear the semi. The post Disabled semi trailer stalling traffic under Sagamore Bridge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Barnstable Accepting Proposals for Block Grants
BARNSTABLE – Proposals for how to utilize money from the Community Development Block Grant program are now being accepted by Barnstable officials. The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, was created to boost resources for medium and low income residents. Projects receiving support through the program must be aligned with […] The post Barnstable Accepting Proposals for Block Grants appeared first on CapeCod.com.
GoFundMe set up for victim of Marstons Mills motorcycle crash
MARSTONS MILLS – A GoFundMe fundraiser created to honor the memory of Sam Needham of Centerville and help support his family. Sam was killed in a crash with an impaired driver on Tuesday. The Gualberto family organized the fundraiser and wrote, “Sam was loved by many who are mourning his loss including his family, friends, […] The post GoFundMe set up for victim of Marstons Mills motorcycle crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Habitat for Humanity Raises $50,000 with New Deconstruction Program
WELLFLEET – Habitat for Humanity has raised over $50,000 through its recently launched Deconstruction Program to boost affordable housing on Cape. Through the program, Habitat recovers cabinetry from buildings being renovated and sells them at their Restore Locations. Recently, Habitat removed cabinets from the Lily House during its renovation, a nonprofit hospice-care facility providing service […] The post Habitat for Humanity Raises $50,000 with New Deconstruction Program appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Barnstable PD’s “Stuff a Cruiser” School Supply Event is Friday
HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department will be hosting their “Stuff a Cruiser” event on Friday, August 19. Students and families in need will be able to fill an entire police cruiser with school supplies as classes get set to resume. Residents can donate all sorts of school supplies for the cause. Police are asking […] The post Barnstable PD’s “Stuff a Cruiser” School Supply Event is Friday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Higgins Receives Endorsements from Corrections Officers
HYANNIS – Attorney Dan Higgins has received the endorsement of the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union and the Barnstable County Correctional Officers Union for Cape Cod and Islands District Attorney. Several law enforcement agencies and officials have endorsed Higgins, including current Barnstable County Sheriff James Cummings and Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe. Higgins […] The post Higgins Receives Endorsements from Corrections Officers appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Phinney’s Lane Pump Station Work Begins Wednesday
BARNSTABLE – Beginning Wednesday, August 17, excavation work will take place at the Phinney’s Lane Sewer Pump Station. The work is expected to take place outside of the traveled roadway, though residents may experience vibrations and noise due to the construction. Drivers are urged to use caution through the project area, as some trailers and […] The post Phinney’s Lane Pump Station Work Begins Wednesday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Search Halted for 2nd Brother who Jumped Off “Jaws Bridge”
EDGARTOWN (AP) – State police say the search for the second of two brothers from Jamaica who went missing after jumping into the water from a Martha’s Vineyard bridge featured in the movie “Jaws” has been suspended because of hazardous conditions. Authorities said Tuesday that 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin and 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin were among four […] The post Search Halted for 2nd Brother who Jumped Off “Jaws Bridge” appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Car and motorcycle collide in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car and motorcycle collided in Falmouth shortly after 10 AM Wednesday morning. The crash happened at East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) and Shorewood Drive. The cyclist was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. The post Car and motorcycle collide in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Yarmouth Select Board Praises Retiring Police Chief
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth select board members praised the work of Police Chief Frank Frederickson as his retirement approaches and his successor is chosen. Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon, who has been selected to take over as chief, said that he is honored to carry on the strong leadership trends set by previous department leaders, including Frederickson. […] The post Yarmouth Select Board Praises Retiring Police Chief appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Car strikes utility pole, rolls over in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole and overturned in Falmouth sometime after 9:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened at Teaticket Highway (Route 28) and Maravista Avenue. The pole was snapped and across the roadway forcing the closure of the area. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. Falmouth Police are investigating how the crash […] The post Car strikes utility pole, rolls over in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Barnstable Police holding a stuff-a-cruiser event for needy students
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police want you to come on down to the Hyannis Youth and Community Center at 141 Bassett Lane on Friday Aug 19 from 10 AM to 6 PM and help stuff a cruiser full of back to school supplies that will be distributed locally to students in need. Please consider donating for […] The post Barnstable Police holding a stuff-a-cruiser event for needy students appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Barnstable Officials Urge Residents to Confirm Voting Information
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable officials are urging residents to confirm their voting information, as the town has made precinct boundary changes following recent redistricting. Those who have moved recently to or within Barnstable ,or have changed their mailing address or name, need to contact the Town Clerk’s office, said town officials. Residents have until August 27th, […] The post Barnstable Officials Urge Residents to Confirm Voting Information appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Yarmouth Police announce Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon will be next Chief
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police send congratulations to Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon on being selected to replace Chief Frank Frederickson who is retiring on October 31st. The Yarmouth Selectboard unanimously selected Kevin at tonight’s meeting. The process to select the Chief began in June and involved a resume review and skills assessment of Deputy Chief Lennon, […] The post Yarmouth Police announce Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon will be next Chief appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Yarmouth Police Officer commended for efforts to locate missing elderly female
YARMOUTH – Letter of Commendation for outstanding police work- On August 7, 2022, the Yarmouth Police received a 911 call reporting a missing elderly female. Officer Gibney arrived and determined that the missing female’s husband had the Apple “find my phone” application activated, but his phone was not working. Officer Gibney logged into his account […] The post Yarmouth Police Officer commended for efforts to locate missing elderly female appeared first on CapeCod.com.
