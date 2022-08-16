Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
41nbc.com
Pace Center for Girls receives grant from United HealthCare
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Pace Center for Girls plans to provide more mental and behavioral health services to girls in Bibb and Peach Counties. It’s thanks to a $160,000 grant from United HealthCare. The Pace Center for Girls plans to hire two more therapists to add to the...
41nbc.com
Middle Georgia Regional Library expands ‘Play Card Program’ to more counties
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Students in Macon County and Twiggs County now have access to library services by using their school ID numbers. This is the first time the Middle Georgia Regional Library has extended its Play Card Program to counties outside of Bibb. The goal was to remove...
41nbc.com
Houston County breaks ground for new aquatic center
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County will see its first county public pool in more than 50 years thanks to a new aquatic center that’s now in the works. The Houston County Board of Education and county officials held a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the construction of the Tommy Stalnaker Aquatic Center, which will be located on Cohen Walker Road.
41nbc.com
One World Link expands to 35 Georgia counties
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One World Link, which is powered by Americorps, is teaming up with local health organizations to expand public and rural health programs. Organizations that will get support from Americorps members are:. The North Central Health District. Atrium Health Navicent. First Choice Primary Care. They’re hoping...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMAZ
'A little hectic adventure': Back-to-school shopping can take a toll on the wallet
MACON, Ga. — Between students, faculty, and staff -- being back to school means so many different things. Teachers are getting eager learners ready for a fruitful school year. For most parents, though, it means getting their wallets prepared for back-to-school supplies. "For us, it's always a little hectic...
41nbc.com
Macon church pressing forward after gunfire damages building
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community Church of God is continuing to hold services after gunfire damaged the church’s windows and doors in July. The shooting also led to water damage from the church’s sprinkler system. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to gunfire in the...
41nbc.com
Monroe County Recreation Department increasing sports fees
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Recreation Department is increasing its sports fees in three areas. County commissioners approved a $25 fee for out-of-county participants. That’s a $15 increase from the previous fee. There will also be a late registration fee of $25. All increases will be...
41nbc.com
Dinosaurs to roam again in Warner Robins this weekend
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Dinosaurs are roaming the Earth again in Warner Robins this weekend. Jurassic Jungle is having its “Cretaceous Carnivore event” this Sunday at the Warner Robins Recreation Center. Families will be able to have a chance to get up close and personal with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Macon-Bibb County demolishes the same homeless encampment for the second time since June
—— Residents of a tent encampment near downtown Macon have been displaced by the city for the second time in three months. Like it did in June, the city brought heavy machinery to clear the empty lot owned by the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority at the corner of Spring Street and Riverside Drive.
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Georgia.
41nbc.com
Mercer University receives grant to help autism patients
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mercer University wants to make sure families in rural communities get more resources for kids with autism. Mercer School of Medicine in Macon and Savannah received a grant from the National Institute of Health (NIH). $142,500 will be awarded each year for up to three...
41nbc.com
Milledgeville hosting first ‘Summer Sips’ contest
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A drink contest is underway in downtown Milledgeville and will continue through the end of August. The contest, called “Milledgeville Summer Sips,” was created as a joint effort between Visit Milledgeville and Milledgeville Main Street as a way to promote the local food and drink industry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 qualify for Macon Water Authority, including man who vacated the seat
Voters of Macon Water Authority District 2 will have five candidates on the ballot during the special election Nov. 8, including the man who resigned the seat to qualify for a failed bid for MWA chairman. Desmond D. Brown leads the ballot by alphabetical order ahead of Lindsay Holliday, Jeffery...
Perry dentist hopes to rebuild after longstanding family practice ravaged by fire
PERRY, Ga. — Flames engulfed a Perry family dental office Sunday night, destroying the 20-room practice. "The flames were pretty big; the whole roof was on fire," Joseph Pierce said about the dental office. Decades of a family dentistry practice, R Thomas Pierce Dental Office, were engulfed in flames.
41nbc.com
WRPD: Cash register theft leads to Code Yellow at 5 schools
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five schools in Warner Robins were placed under a “Code Yellow” Thursday morning after a man stole a cash register from a convenience store. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says a man and woman were playing gaming machines at VIP...
State, county leaders considering increased oversight of Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Supporters of Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary spoke during a public meeting Wednesday morning about their concerns with new leadership within the nonprofit’s board. “The safety is probably my biggest concern right now,” said Jama Hedgecoth, founder of the sanctuary. Hedgecoth told Channel...
Macon, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Towers High School football team will have a game with Bibb County School District on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Georgia 9-month-old dies after traveling with mom, 2 siblings during day
MACON, Ga. — Deputies in middle Georgia are investigating the death of a 9-month-old. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a baby was traveling with their mom and two siblings during the day. When they got home around 4:40 p.m., the baby was not responding, according to investigators.
Former Henry County teacher says she was fired for refusing to give students grades they didn’t earn
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A former teacher in Henry County says she was fired because she complained administrators tried to force her to give students grades they didn’t earn. Sheri Mimbs said school administrators instructed her to change grades to reflect its policy of not giving students anything less than a 60.
wgxa.tv
Suspect wanted for theft at downtown Macon restaurant
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a theft suspect who's accused of stealing from a restaurant in downtown Macon. The sheriff's office says it happened on Tuesday, August 9. The suspect reportedly walked into Kinjo Kitchen and Cocktails, located at 497 Second St., and...
Comments / 0