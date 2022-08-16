ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Pace Center for Girls receives grant from United HealthCare

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Pace Center for Girls plans to provide more mental and behavioral health services to girls in Bibb and Peach Counties. It’s thanks to a $160,000 grant from United HealthCare. The Pace Center for Girls plans to hire two more therapists to add to the...
Houston County breaks ground for new aquatic center

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County will see its first county public pool in more than 50 years thanks to a new aquatic center that’s now in the works. The Houston County Board of Education and county officials held a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the construction of the Tommy Stalnaker Aquatic Center, which will be located on Cohen Walker Road.
One World Link expands to 35 Georgia counties

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One World Link, which is powered by Americorps, is teaming up with local health organizations to expand public and rural health programs. Organizations that will get support from Americorps members are:. The North Central Health District. Atrium Health Navicent. First Choice Primary Care. They’re hoping...
Macon church pressing forward after gunfire damages building

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community Church of God is continuing to hold services after gunfire damaged the church’s windows and doors in July. The shooting also led to water damage from the church’s sprinkler system. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to gunfire in the...
Monroe County Recreation Department increasing sports fees

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Recreation Department is increasing its sports fees in three areas. County commissioners approved a $25 fee for out-of-county participants. That’s a $15 increase from the previous fee. There will also be a late registration fee of $25. All increases will be...
Dinosaurs to roam again in Warner Robins this weekend

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Dinosaurs are roaming the Earth again in Warner Robins this weekend. Jurassic Jungle is having its “Cretaceous Carnivore event” this Sunday at the Warner Robins Recreation Center. Families will be able to have a chance to get up close and personal with a...
Mercer University receives grant to help autism patients

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mercer University wants to make sure families in rural communities get more resources for kids with autism. Mercer School of Medicine in Macon and Savannah received a grant from the National Institute of Health (NIH). $142,500 will be awarded each year for up to three...
Milledgeville hosting first ‘Summer Sips’ contest

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A drink contest is underway in downtown Milledgeville and will continue through the end of August. The contest, called “Milledgeville Summer Sips,” was created as a joint effort between Visit Milledgeville and Milledgeville Main Street as a way to promote the local food and drink industry.
WRPD: Cash register theft leads to Code Yellow at 5 schools

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five schools in Warner Robins were placed under a “Code Yellow” Thursday morning after a man stole a cash register from a convenience store. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says a man and woman were playing gaming machines at VIP...
Suspect wanted for theft at downtown Macon restaurant

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a theft suspect who's accused of stealing from a restaurant in downtown Macon. The sheriff's office says it happened on Tuesday, August 9. The suspect reportedly walked into Kinjo Kitchen and Cocktails, located at 497 Second St., and...
