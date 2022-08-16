WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County will see its first county public pool in more than 50 years thanks to a new aquatic center that’s now in the works. The Houston County Board of Education and county officials held a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the construction of the Tommy Stalnaker Aquatic Center, which will be located on Cohen Walker Road.

HOUSTON COUNTY, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO