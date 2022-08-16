ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks QB Drew Lock to get start Thursday night vs. Bears

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fwAg7_0hJsZOta00

We now know who will be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears. Coach Pete Carroll announced Tuesday after practice that Drew Lock will get the nod this week at Lumen Field.

While Geno Smith got the start to open the preseason in Pittsburgh, Lock took the reps with the ones to start the work week on the practice field. It was all a part of a master plan, after all.

“We had planned well back into the offseason to get to this game, the second game,” Carroll told reporters. “Geno would get the start in the opening game and we’d go with Drew in the second game.”

Carroll did say that “Geno’s still the No. 1 guy” but it appears the Seahawks’ quarterback competition is not over by a long shot.

You can find everything you need to know about Thursday’s matchup here.

Update:

Shortly after this news was announced, Lock tested positive for COVID-19 and has been ruled out for Thursday’s game.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?

Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
City
Seattle, WA
Chicago, IL
Football
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid thought about Danny Shelton's first practice

The Kansas City Chiefs made things official with DT Danny Shelton on Monday. ESPN reported that Shelton had agreed to terms with the Chiefs a week ago, but with such a quick turnaround before preseason Week 1, the team didn’t make things official until the new practice week. Shelton reported for his first training camp practice on Monday, providing fans in attendance and the coaching staff with a first look at his skill set.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots coach Bill Belichick continues to admire this Panthers player

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick still has admiration for Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker, as the Patriots work with the Carolina Panthers in joint practices. Hekker has put together a solid career with four Pro Bowls and four First-Team All-Pro nods. The Oregon State product was named to the NFL 2010’s All-Decade team and was a staple of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams special-teams unit from 2012-2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Drew Lock#American Football#Nfl#The Seattle Seahawks
fantasypros.com

Drew Lock practicing as starter on Tuesday

According to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune, QB Drew Lock was acting as the Seattle Seahawks' starting QB in practice on Tuesday. (Gregg Bell on Twitter) Lock has been behind QB Geno Smith throughout the majority of camp so far, coming off the bench in Seattle's preseason Week 1 game. However, both QBs had nearly equal yards per attempt and completion percentages. If Lock starts the season as the starter, it has the potential to be better for WRs Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf as Lock is more prone to push the ball down the field. Regardless, Lock's fantasy output will be limited in a run-first offense.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Drew Lock (COVID-19) ruled out for Seahawks' Thursday preseason matchup

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (COVID-19) will not play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Chicago Bears. Despite being named Thursday's starting quarterback, Lock will not be available for health protocol reasons. Expect Geno Smith to make another start under center as Seattle's front-running opening day starter while Lock remains a volatile option after he ranked 31st among quarterbacks with a 60.0 Pro Football Focus rating last season.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals suffer multiple OL setbacks, including Jackson Carman

Offensive line depth issues have reared an ugly head again for the Cincinnati Bengals, this time at training camp. During Thursday’s practice the Bengals lost two linemen of note, with swing tackle Isaiah Prince going down in one-on-ones with an apparent arm injury, prompting him to leave the field on a cart. Trey Hill, also running with the twos, appeared to suffer an injury.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Make More Cuts Just One Preseason Game In

As the Buffalo Bills built toward what they hope is a Super season … Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …. AUG 16 CUTS MADE The Bills are already thinning out the roster just one preseason game in. Buffalo has released cornerback Tim Harris and linebacker Marquel Lee.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
186K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy