One World Link expands to 35 Georgia counties
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One World Link, which is powered by Americorps, is teaming up with local health organizations to expand public and rural health programs. Organizations that will get support from Americorps members are:. The North Central Health District. Atrium Health Navicent. First Choice Primary Care. They’re hoping...
Middle Georgia Regional Library expands ‘Play Card Program’ to more counties
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Students in Macon County and Twiggs County now have access to library services by using their school ID numbers. This is the first time the Middle Georgia Regional Library has extended its Play Card Program to counties outside of Bibb. The goal was to remove...
Monroe County Recreation Department increasing sports fees
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Recreation Department is increasing its sports fees in three areas. County commissioners approved a $25 fee for out-of-county participants. That’s a $15 increase from the previous fee. There will also be a late registration fee of $25. All increases will be...
Pace Center for Girls receives grant from United HealthCare
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Pace Center for Girls plans to provide more mental and behavioral health services to girls in Bibb and Peach Counties. It’s thanks to a $160,000 grant from United HealthCare. The Pace Center for Girls plans to hire two more therapists to add to the...
Macon County residents get access to high speed fiber internet
OGLETHORPE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Almost 3,000 Macon County residents now have access to high speed internet for the first time. It’s all thanks to a partnership between the county and Kinetic Wireless. The county held a ribbon held ceremony Wednesday to announce Kinetic’s expansion of high speed internet.
Mercer University receives grant to help autism patients
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mercer University wants to make sure families in rural communities get more resources for kids with autism. Mercer School of Medicine in Macon and Savannah received a grant from the National Institute of Health (NIH). $142,500 will be awarded each year for up to three...
WRPD: Cash register theft leads to Code Yellow at 5 schools
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five schools in Warner Robins were placed under a “Code Yellow” Thursday morning after a man stole a cash register from a convenience store. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says a man and woman were playing gaming machines at VIP...
Cloudy skies have returned to Middle Georgia
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloudy skies have returned to Middle Georgia overnight and will stick around the rest of the week. Cloudy skies moved into Middle Georgia during the overnight hours and will dominate the region today. We may see a few pockets of sunshine later this afternoon, however overall things will be cooler due to the arrival of thicker clouds. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s around Middle Georgia with heat indices in the upper 80s. Ambient winds will generally come in from the north at about 5 mph.
Macon church pressing forward after gunfire damages building
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community Church of God is continuing to hold services after gunfire damaged the church’s windows and doors in July. The shooting also led to water damage from the church’s sprinkler system. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to gunfire in the...
3-year-old in critical condition following Macon shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 3-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by gunfire Thursday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the incident was called in just before 6:30. Lt. Sean Defoe says the shooting happened in “the Millerfield Road area.”. Witnesses told...
Community garden keeping residents active
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – — Atrium Health Navicent’s Carlyle Senior Living Center is getting residents active with a garden run by residents. The garden started three years ago as a way for residents to stay healthy mentally and physically. Tommy Goings, a resident at Carlyle Senior Living...
Warner Robins Police Department adding new cameras throughout city
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins was just designated as a Smart City. The first phase in the designation will focus on public safety. According to Warner Robins Mayor Larhonda Patrick, the city has grown so fast the number of law enforcement is lacking. That’s why the Warner Robins Police Department is focusing on alternatives to help decrease crime.
2 arrested in Monroe County after search of repair shop turns up drugs, firearm
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are in custody following following the execution of a search warrant at a Monroe County repair shop Thursday. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says the sheriff’s office had received “numerous” complaints regarding illegal drug activity at 596 Indian Springs Drive (Forsyth Tire and Auto).
One more day of sun before clouds and rain return
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny skies will continue to dominate Middle Georgia this afternoon. Skies around Middle Georgia were clear heading into the sunrise hours, but a number of low level clouds filled in as temperatures reached their low point. We will continue to see those clouds clear out as we approach lunchtime, and mostly sunny skies will take over from there. Highs this afternoon are primarily in the lower 90s around Middle Georgia with heat indices reaching into the mid 90s. There will not be much cloud cover to shelter from the sun and heat later, and the clouds that are present will mainly be upper level cirrus clouds. Those often let a decent amount of sunlight through, so sunblock is necessary for anyone wanting to spend the afternoon outside.
The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Baldwin vs Peach County, Pt. 2
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Our first End Zone Game of the Week for the 2022 season features the Baldwin Braves hosting the Peach County Trojans. The visiting Trojans finished last season 8-4 and lost in the GHSA 3A state quarterfinals. Even with a record four games above .500, it was the Trojans’ worst record since 2013, which was also the last season that Peach County faced Baldwin.
Staying rainy and cool Thursday
We saw a start to our rainy weather pattern today, with much of Middle Georgia seeing at least a few showers. More scattered showers are possible overnight, but the better rain chances will wait until Thursday. During the day Thursday we could see some sunshine, but rain and storms will...
18-year-old arrested for drugs, guns on Wren Avenue
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An 18-year-old was arrested after the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was called in reference to a group of males standing in the street with guns. According to the BCSO, Gang Unit members responded to the call on Wren Avenue around 6:53 p.m. Investigators arrived...
Couple arrested and charged for fatal Waverly Pointe Townhouse shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people have been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that took place at the Waverly Pointe Townhouses in late July. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it was during the search of a townhouse after the shooting happened that investigators were able to find 2 of the suspects in connection to the deaths of Roctavia Edwards and Jayden Ellington and the assault of Devin Washington and Christian Edwards.
Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 9-month-old child
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating the death of an infant Tuesday afternoon. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators were called to the hospital at 4:41 p.m. They were told a 9-month-old had been traveling in a vehicle with...
Man found dead in Vienna motel room
VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 30-year-old man was found dead in a motel room in Vienna on Monday. The Vienna Police Department says just after midnight on August 15th, police and Dooly County EMS responded to Vienna Travel Inn in reference to an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, first responders identified the man as 30-year-old Daniel Athon, who was deceased in one of the motel rooms.
