MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny skies will continue to dominate Middle Georgia this afternoon. Skies around Middle Georgia were clear heading into the sunrise hours, but a number of low level clouds filled in as temperatures reached their low point. We will continue to see those clouds clear out as we approach lunchtime, and mostly sunny skies will take over from there. Highs this afternoon are primarily in the lower 90s around Middle Georgia with heat indices reaching into the mid 90s. There will not be much cloud cover to shelter from the sun and heat later, and the clouds that are present will mainly be upper level cirrus clouds. Those often let a decent amount of sunlight through, so sunblock is necessary for anyone wanting to spend the afternoon outside.

