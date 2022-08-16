Read full article on original website
Linda Cook Hall
Linda Cook Hall, age 95 of Topmost, Kentucky, went to be with our Lord on Monday, August 15, 2022, at her residence in Topmost, Kentucky. She was born on June 15, 1927, in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late George and Hulda Johnson Cook. She was the wife to the late Harry Hall Jr.
Judy Ann Juniper
Judy Ann Juniper age 58 of Royalton, Kentucky passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Magoffin County, Kentucky. She was born February 20, 1964 in Salyersville, Kentucky to the late Henry Manns and Rose Ann Juniper Manns who survives. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, August 19,...
Keith Randall “Horse” Justice
Keith Randall “Horse” Justice, age 61, of Chloe Road in Pikeville, KY., passed from this life, Sunday, August 14, 2022. Keith was born December 20, 1960 to the late Ralph Gene and Glema “Taylor” Justice in Pike County, KY. Visitation for Keith will be Saturday, August...
Raymond Gayheart
Raymond Gayheart went home to be with the Lord on August 15, 2022. He was born March 2, 1941 to Lem (Baby) and Parthena Newsome Gayheart. He was married to his late wife Magdalene Wicker Gayheart. Visitation will begin Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 6pm at the funeral home and...
Barbara Joyce Akers
Barbara Joyce Akers age 69 of Pikeville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Pikeville Medical Center. She retired as a Special Education Aide from the Pike County Board of Education and was a member of the Little Hannah Old Regular Baptist Church. Barbara was born in Pikeville,...
Experts Visiting Eastern Kentucky Disaster Centers to Help Restore Flood Victims Heirlooms
Experts who are visiting disaster centers in the region can help victims restore heirlooms and keepsakes that were damaged in recent flooding. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency said experts with the Heritage Emergency National Task Force may be able to help restore artwork, quilts, photos, important documents and other items.
Number Of Patrols Increase In Perry County Following Reports Of Stolen Fuel
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has increased its number of patrols in an area of the county that has had multiple reports of people stealing fuel. The reports claim someone is stealing fuel at night from the excavators and equipment near East Perry Elementary School. Perry County Deputies as well as Hazard Police will be monitoring the area.
Additional Information Surrounding 12-Year-Old Girl’s Death
Additional information has been released concerning a crime that took place last week involving a 12-year-old girl. On Thursday of last week, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call on Millers Creek Road, in Van Lear. The reports received indicated that a man had been found on an old mining road who appeared to be beaten up.
Convicted Man Attempts To Stop The Seizure Of His Properties
A man out of Pike County who is currently serving a 10-year-sentence for federal fraud charges, is now attempting to stop the government from seizing his home and other properties. 36-year-old Eugene Sisco III was found guilty of wire fraud and healthcare fraud in November of last year. The jury...
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking’s Charges
An arrest was made on Sunday in Martin County following a drug trafficking complaint. Deputies were called to a gas station in Tomahawk on Sunday evening. There, they encountered 23-year-old Michael Meade, of Hager Hill. A K-9 unit was brought in to sniff the suspect’s vehicle, which led to the...
