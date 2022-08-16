ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity

This Tiny Island In BC Has 7 Freshwater Lakes & Is Surrounded By The Sparkling Ocean

There is a tiny island just off the coast of Vancouver that has seven freshwater lakes and is surrounded by the ocean. Salt Spring Island in B.C. is a place you'll want to visit this summer and it's just a quick BC Ferries ride away from the mainland. It should take roughly two-and-a-half hours in total to get to this island from Vancouver, and there's so much to explore once you're there.
dailyphew.com

Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog

I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
Parade

Freya the Famous Boat-Sinking Walrus Is at it Again

A young arctic walrus named Freya, who first went viral in 2021 for her appearances along the coasts of Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and parts of the UK—hundreds of miles from her native habitat—has a history of sunbathing on inopportune objects. In November of 2021, she was found...
The Daily South

Can You Help Identify These "Weird Things" That Washed up on an Outer Banks Beach?

Experts at Cape Lookout National Seashore in North Carolina need help identifying "weird things" that washed up on the beach recently, leaving them "stumped." "Okay everybody, we need some help identifying these objects. Our turtle patrol found them on the ocean-side beach recently adjacent to a log covered in goose-neck barnacles. So far, we're stumped as to what they might be," the national park wrote on Facebook alongside two photos of the mystery creatures. "They were about 6 inches long and no longer alive. One guess was they might be a form of sea cucumber (or sea slug?), but they couldn't be matched to any images that were posted online."
BBC

Fishing boat lost in dense fog found in 40cm of water

A lifeboat crew used "every single navigational aid" available to find a fishing boat lost in dense fog and stranded in just 16in (40cm) of water. The Redcar RNLI lifeboat was at a charity fundraising day in Staithes, North Yorkshire, when it was called at about 14:20 BST on Saturday.
Narcity

7 Best Free Things To Do If This Is Your First Summer In Toronto, According To Locals

Newcomers to the city will be happy to know that, even though Toronto was named the most expensive city in Canada, there are still ways to save money in the 6ix. Narcity recently asked its readers on Instagram about some free activities they'd recommend for people who are spending their first summer in Toronto, and the locals had some great suggestions.
Atlas Obscura

Meet the Woman Who Made a Historic Swim in Shark-Infested Waters

By day, Lauren Tischendorf, 39, is a special education assistant principal in Sydney, Australia. But, outside of work hours, Tischendorf swims, a lot. Just about every day, Tischendorf dives into the Pacific Ocean as part of an intense open-water swimming regime she’s maintained for years. And in 2021, Tischendorf set her sights on something that had never been done before—to become the first woman to circumnavigate the shark-infested waters around Lord Howe Island.
