Narcity
This Tiny Island In BC Has 7 Freshwater Lakes & Is Surrounded By The Sparkling Ocean
There is a tiny island just off the coast of Vancouver that has seven freshwater lakes and is surrounded by the ocean. Salt Spring Island in B.C. is a place you'll want to visit this summer and it's just a quick BC Ferries ride away from the mainland. It should take roughly two-and-a-half hours in total to get to this island from Vancouver, and there's so much to explore once you're there.
Narcity
This Stunning Swimming Hole In BC Has Crystal Clear Blue Water & It Looks Like Glass
This swimming hole in B.C. looks absolutely stunning with its crystal clear waters that look just like glass. It would be the perfect thing to do to end the summer off with a bang. Lower Myra Falls is located in Strathcona-Westmin Provincial Park in B.C. and if you are planning...
Narcity
This Trail Near Toronto Takes You Through A Sea Of Sunflowers To A Secret Wildflower Garden
The attraction first opened in 2021, and it's back for another summer of flowery fun. You can currently see over 20 varieties of flowers and even discover a secret garden hidden in a golden field. There are 10 acres of sunflowers to get lost in, and you can snap some...
Holiday warning as dramatic videos show pods of raging orcas attacking and trying to capsize boats in Brit hotspots
SAILORS in popular Brit holiday spots have been warned to stay in port at night after shocking videos showed raging orcas trying to capsize boats. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking boats off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. More than 230 orca interactions have been reported...
dailyphew.com
Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog
I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Amazed at Discovering Fast-Evolving 'Walking Sharks' in Papua New Guinea
A walking shark was discovered by scientists on a remote outcropping on the Papua New Guinea coast on May 3, 2022, at dusk. The small, tan-and-black-speckled shark slithered across a tide pool with just enough water to cover its belly while using its fins to propel itself forward. While dragging...
Giant Ocean Sunfish Filmed in Gulf of Maine in Rare and Awesome Encounter
The ocean sunfish, considered a vulnerable species, can occasionally be seen sunbathing on its side.
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
Orcas Attack So Many Boats Sailors Are Being Told To Stay in Port at Night
Since the summer of 2020, there have been more and more reports of orcas interfering with boats off the coast of Spain.
Freya the Famous Boat-Sinking Walrus Is at it Again
A young arctic walrus named Freya, who first went viral in 2021 for her appearances along the coasts of Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and parts of the UK—hundreds of miles from her native habitat—has a history of sunbathing on inopportune objects. In November of 2021, she was found...
The Daily South
Can You Help Identify These "Weird Things" That Washed up on an Outer Banks Beach?
Experts at Cape Lookout National Seashore in North Carolina need help identifying "weird things" that washed up on the beach recently, leaving them "stumped." "Okay everybody, we need some help identifying these objects. Our turtle patrol found them on the ocean-side beach recently adjacent to a log covered in goose-neck barnacles. So far, we're stumped as to what they might be," the national park wrote on Facebook alongside two photos of the mystery creatures. "They were about 6 inches long and no longer alive. One guess was they might be a form of sea cucumber (or sea slug?), but they couldn't be matched to any images that were posted online."
Freya the walrus sinks boats and captures hearts in Norway
For a week, a young female walrus nicknamed Freya has enchanted Norwegians by basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord, making a splash in the media and bending a few boats. The 600kg (1,300lb) marine mammal has been named after the Norse goddess of love and beauty. She has...
BBC
Fishing boat lost in dense fog found in 40cm of water
A lifeboat crew used "every single navigational aid" available to find a fishing boat lost in dense fog and stranded in just 16in (40cm) of water. The Redcar RNLI lifeboat was at a charity fundraising day in Staithes, North Yorkshire, when it was called at about 14:20 BST on Saturday.
Narcity
This Boardwalk Trail Near Toronto Takes You Through A Lush Valley Filled With Creeks
There is a nature oasis near Toronto with 27 kilometres of hiking trails, scenic gardens, wetland streams and countless plant species. The Royal Botanical Gardens is the largest botanical garden in Canada and it's where you'll find the Hendrie Valley Trails network. Cherry Hill Gate is one of the entrances...
62-year-old sailor survives for 16 hours at sea in capsized boat
A 64-year-old sailor survived 16 hours at sea in a capsized boat before a rescue team was able to save him. Laurent Camprubi, who is French, was rescued by Spain's coast guard, Salvamento Marítimo, after his sailboat overturned, the rescue said on Facebook. He had set sail in his...
Narcity
You Can Visit Rainbow Boathouses Near Ottawa & It's Like A Mini Trip To The East Coast
There is a row of colourful boathouses near Ottawa that will make you think you're in Newfoundland. You should plan a visit to the South Lancaster Wharf if you're looking for a pop of colour to brighten things up. It's a scenic place for a picnic or to add some colour to your social media feed and it's free to visit.
Narcity
This Fall Train Ride Near Toronto Lets You Sip High Tea While Gazing At The Autumn Colours
All aboard! This train ride near Toronto is a magical way to enjoy the fall colours, and you can even sip high tea along the way. York-Durham Heritage Railway is hosting a Fall High Tea event complete with stunning scenery and sweet treats. Starting September 30, this railway adventure will...
Narcity
7 Best Free Things To Do If This Is Your First Summer In Toronto, According To Locals
Newcomers to the city will be happy to know that, even though Toronto was named the most expensive city in Canada, there are still ways to save money in the 6ix. Narcity recently asked its readers on Instagram about some free activities they'd recommend for people who are spending their first summer in Toronto, and the locals had some great suggestions.
Atlas Obscura
Meet the Woman Who Made a Historic Swim in Shark-Infested Waters
By day, Lauren Tischendorf, 39, is a special education assistant principal in Sydney, Australia. But, outside of work hours, Tischendorf swims, a lot. Just about every day, Tischendorf dives into the Pacific Ocean as part of an intense open-water swimming regime she’s maintained for years. And in 2021, Tischendorf set her sights on something that had never been done before—to become the first woman to circumnavigate the shark-infested waters around Lord Howe Island.
