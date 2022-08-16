ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Work to start soon on Dallas North Tollway lane expansion in Frisco

The North Texas Tollway Authority has shared details about a project that will soon be under construction on the Dallas North Tollway between US 380 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. The NTTA will work to add a fourth line in each direction on the Dallas North Tollway between the two...
DART Silver Line Construction Begins, Residents Concerned

Construction officially began this week on a tunnel that is part of DART’s new rail line, the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, which will link Collin County to DFW Airport. According to a statement from DART, the work will include the installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation and...
Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name

A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
The 5th Fair Park Blues & Jazz Festival Returns Labor Day Weekend On Sunday, Sept. 4, at the African American Museum, Dallas

Event benefits Museum’s youth educational programs and will feature performances by beloved local artists including Mahogany The Artist, Herbie K. Johnson, Rob Holbert, Joyce Lofton, R. L. Griffin, The Legendary Creators, and Corrian & The Crew. Bringing together some of North Texas’ most beloved jazz and blues artists, the...
Four New Eateries To Be Excited About In Plano, Allen And Frisco, Texas

These new eateries will have you covered for the whole day, from breakfast to brunch to fancy dinners to delicious desserts. Keep them in mind while you plan your weekend. After the popularity of B&B’s first location in Highland Village, they have expanded to Frisco, and we couldn’t be happier. Who doesn’t love breakfast food? That’s the whole reason brunches exist! At B&B, you’ll find a large menu with hearty meals and options for everyone including vegan and gluten-free alternatives. And let’s not forget the full bar!
Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
M2G Ventures To Redevelop Six Buildings in Design District

North Texas-based real estate investment and development company M2G Ventures is redeveloping and rebranding The Archetype, a six-building light industrial park, which will soon be a 112,741-square-foot modern urban industrial destination. Located at 3131 Irving Blvd., the project is conveniently located in the heart of Dallas between East Brookhollow and...
Hot Property: This Winnetka Heights Craftsman Will Neighbor a Park

For decades, a four-lane road connected Jefferson Boulevard with 12th Street in Oak Cliff. But in 2019, a grassroots group of Winnetka Heights residents successfully convinced the city of Dallas to demolish the Jefferson-Twelfth Connector. It had been built in the 1960s to help motorists headed downtown, but it cut “like a Nike swoosh through the neighborhood, demolishing dozens of homes, deflating value, and disrupting the quaint, early-20th-century grid of shady streets,” Peter Smiek wrote for D Magazine in 2019.
5 restaurants, businesses slated to open soon in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) From a personal training facility to a doughnut shop, these five new businesses are coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Max Resultx will be located in Vineyard Marketplace at 2030 Glade Road, Ste....
10 Restaurants To Try Before The Summer Ends

Kids are back to school, fall is only a month away and we are as close to Halloween as we are to the last Memorial day, time is of the essence! Check our bucket list and plan your last days of summer. Let’s begin with our favorite restaurants. After two...
Dallas Housing Authority Received $19 Million to Help Renters in Need

Dallas is looking to provide financial relief to those who can't afford their rent.Jon Tyson/Unsplash. Dallas renters looking for assistance in paying rent can apply for up to 18 months in financial relief, as part of a Dallas program that helps low-income residents who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dallas News reports that DHA announced that they have received $19 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, to help those who lost jobs or income and a struggling to pay rent.
This Smart Ranch Estate is Giving Big Weekend Vacay Vibes

In terms of North Texas real estate, this Double L Ranch listing is tops. Featuring 47 acres of rolling hills, natural trees, and wildlife, this serene property is up for grabs for a lucky buyer that is ready to have a ranch retreat that is anything but rustic. Built as the personal estate of a master North Dallas renovator, no detail was left behind when crafting the home on the property that features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 5,437 square feet of thoughtful living space.
Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 8-14

A vehicle thief was spotted by Dallas police driving a stolen truck before 7:34 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Lovers Lane Aug. 14. When the driver saw the police, they took off on foot. 8 Monday. Before 12:59 p.m., a burglar entered a man’s car and stole money...
How to Spend a Day In Waxahachie

A 45-minute drive from downtown Dallas, Waxahachie is Ellis County’s largest town and a popular movie and TV location. Portions of Queen of the South, Places in the Heart, Bonnie and Clyde, and Tender Mercies were all filmed here. Visit in the summer for the Crape Myrtle Festival and The Gingerbread Trail Tour of Homes, or come anytime to indulge in Southern dining and antiques shopping. Whatever you do, say it right: walks-uh-HATCH-ee.
Additional Rent Relief for Dallas Residents

(WBAP/KLIF) — Aid is on the way for renters in North Texas. Dallas is receiving a second round of COVID-19 pandemic rent relief for low income families. The DHA announced, Thursday, that the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is supplying an additional $19 million in funds to help Dallas residents who are behind on their rent. Qualifying residents may receive up to 18 months of assistance if they’ve lost a job or income due to the pandemic. According to the Dallas Morning News the program assisted about 1,200 renters in 2020.
UNTHSC at Fort Worth Announces Sole Finalist for President

The Board of Regents for The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth announced that current HSC chief strategy officer Sylvia Trent-Adams is the sole finalist to be the school’s next president. After eight months and a national search, Adams will become the school’s seventh president,...
