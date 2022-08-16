Read full article on original website
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Work to start soon on Dallas North Tollway lane expansion in Frisco
The North Texas Tollway Authority has shared details about a project that will soon be under construction on the Dallas North Tollway between US 380 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. The NTTA will work to add a fourth line in each direction on the Dallas North Tollway between the two...
Report says this North Texas city hosts one of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country
Oktoberfest. It's one of those things where everyone can gather together and set aside all differences to enjoy some beer drinking, great music and German foods-galore.
dallasexpress.com
DART Silver Line Construction Begins, Residents Concerned
Construction officially began this week on a tunnel that is part of DART’s new rail line, the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, which will link Collin County to DFW Airport. According to a statement from DART, the work will include the installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name
A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
socialwhirl.com
The 5th Fair Park Blues & Jazz Festival Returns Labor Day Weekend On Sunday, Sept. 4, at the African American Museum, Dallas
Event benefits Museum’s youth educational programs and will feature performances by beloved local artists including Mahogany The Artist, Herbie K. Johnson, Rob Holbert, Joyce Lofton, R. L. Griffin, The Legendary Creators, and Corrian & The Crew. Bringing together some of North Texas’ most beloved jazz and blues artists, the...
Four New Eateries To Be Excited About In Plano, Allen And Frisco, Texas
These new eateries will have you covered for the whole day, from breakfast to brunch to fancy dinners to delicious desserts. Keep them in mind while you plan your weekend. After the popularity of B&B’s first location in Highland Village, they have expanded to Frisco, and we couldn’t be happier. Who doesn’t love breakfast food? That’s the whole reason brunches exist! At B&B, you’ll find a large menu with hearty meals and options for everyone including vegan and gluten-free alternatives. And let’s not forget the full bar!
Click2Houston.com
Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant
DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood opens new location in Plano
White cheddar mashed potatoes with butter-poached lobster is among the dishes patrons will have the chance to order at Eddie V's Prime Seafood. (Courtesy Eddie's V Prime Seafood) Eddie V’s Prime Seafood opened its new location Aug. 18 at the corner of Preston Road and SH 121 in Plano.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dmagazine.com
M2G Ventures To Redevelop Six Buildings in Design District
North Texas-based real estate investment and development company M2G Ventures is redeveloping and rebranding The Archetype, a six-building light industrial park, which will soon be a 112,741-square-foot modern urban industrial destination. Located at 3131 Irving Blvd., the project is conveniently located in the heart of Dallas between East Brookhollow and...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This Winnetka Heights Craftsman Will Neighbor a Park
For decades, a four-lane road connected Jefferson Boulevard with 12th Street in Oak Cliff. But in 2019, a grassroots group of Winnetka Heights residents successfully convinced the city of Dallas to demolish the Jefferson-Twelfth Connector. It had been built in the 1960s to help motorists headed downtown, but it cut “like a Nike swoosh through the neighborhood, demolishing dozens of homes, deflating value, and disrupting the quaint, early-20th-century grid of shady streets,” Peter Smiek wrote for D Magazine in 2019.
5 restaurants, businesses slated to open soon in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) From a personal training facility to a doughnut shop, these five new businesses are coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Max Resultx will be located in Vineyard Marketplace at 2030 Glade Road, Ste....
fox4news.com
'White Only' water fountain sign rededicated at Dallas County Records Building
The ‘White Only' sign at the building's water fountain, discovered almost 20 years ago, was revealed with a new historical marker. In 2013, Commissioner John Wiley Price called for it to be a public symbol of the city's segregated past and the progress that has been made since.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 Restaurants To Try Before The Summer Ends
Kids are back to school, fall is only a month away and we are as close to Halloween as we are to the last Memorial day, time is of the essence! Check our bucket list and plan your last days of summer. Let’s begin with our favorite restaurants. After two...
Dallas Housing Authority Received $19 Million to Help Renters in Need
Dallas is looking to provide financial relief to those who can't afford their rent.Jon Tyson/Unsplash. Dallas renters looking for assistance in paying rent can apply for up to 18 months in financial relief, as part of a Dallas program that helps low-income residents who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dallas News reports that DHA announced that they have received $19 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, to help those who lost jobs or income and a struggling to pay rent.
dmagazine.com
This Smart Ranch Estate is Giving Big Weekend Vacay Vibes
In terms of North Texas real estate, this Double L Ranch listing is tops. Featuring 47 acres of rolling hills, natural trees, and wildlife, this serene property is up for grabs for a lucky buyer that is ready to have a ranch retreat that is anything but rustic. Built as the personal estate of a master North Dallas renovator, no detail was left behind when crafting the home on the property that features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 5,437 square feet of thoughtful living space.
peoplenewspapers.com
Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 8-14
A vehicle thief was spotted by Dallas police driving a stolen truck before 7:34 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Lovers Lane Aug. 14. When the driver saw the police, they took off on foot. 8 Monday. Before 12:59 p.m., a burglar entered a man’s car and stole money...
dmagazine.com
How to Spend a Day In Waxahachie
A 45-minute drive from downtown Dallas, Waxahachie is Ellis County’s largest town and a popular movie and TV location. Portions of Queen of the South, Places in the Heart, Bonnie and Clyde, and Tender Mercies were all filmed here. Visit in the summer for the Crape Myrtle Festival and The Gingerbread Trail Tour of Homes, or come anytime to indulge in Southern dining and antiques shopping. Whatever you do, say it right: walks-uh-HATCH-ee.
wbap.com
Additional Rent Relief for Dallas Residents
(WBAP/KLIF) — Aid is on the way for renters in North Texas. Dallas is receiving a second round of COVID-19 pandemic rent relief for low income families. The DHA announced, Thursday, that the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is supplying an additional $19 million in funds to help Dallas residents who are behind on their rent. Qualifying residents may receive up to 18 months of assistance if they’ve lost a job or income due to the pandemic. According to the Dallas Morning News the program assisted about 1,200 renters in 2020.
dmagazine.com
UNTHSC at Fort Worth Announces Sole Finalist for President
The Board of Regents for The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth announced that current HSC chief strategy officer Sylvia Trent-Adams is the sole finalist to be the school’s next president. After eight months and a national search, Adams will become the school’s seventh president,...
mysouthlakenews.com
The Weekly Adventures of the Southlake Police Department (August 12th-August 19th, 2022)
Here are some of the many calls and incidents we responded to for the week of August 12th through August 19th, 2022:. –Officers provided perimeter security and blocked off roads for firefighters and EMS during the fire off of T.W. King well into the night. –A Corporal stopped a white...
Comments / 0