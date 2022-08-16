ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

Travis County commissioners discuss wage increases, homelessness outreach deputy during preliminary FY 2022-23 budget

The final budget for FY 2022-23 will be approved in late September. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On August 17, Travis County commissioners began the monthlong budget review process ahead of a September vote. Over the next several weeks, commissioners will hear proposals from county departments for the preliminary budget, which has...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

School resource officer agreements reached for Hays, San Marcos CISDs as school year gets underway

The Hays County Commissioners Court and San Marcos City Council approved agreements for school resource officer positions and programs for area school districts Aug. 16. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Hays County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal cooperation agreement with Hays CISD to add three school resource officers, or SROs, to...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Joseph Molis appointed as Lakeway interim city manager

Lakeway Assistant City Manager Joseph Molis was appointed interim city manager during the Aug.15 council meeting. (Courtesy city of Lakeway) Lakeway City Council approved a resolution to appoint an interim city manager after the current city manager, Julie Oakley, departs on Sept. 2. According to the resolution, Assistant City Manager...
LAKEWAY, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Hays County homebuyers can anticipate cooldown

The Hays County housing market will cool down in the coming months, according to projections from Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center Economist Adam Perdue. Perdue predicts Hays County's rising home prices will level off, as gains in inventory reduce economic pressure on homebuyers. “We are forecasting that prices are...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Kyle City Council to hold special meeting Aug. 22 to call $279M road bond for November election

Kyle City Council will hold a special meeting Aug. 22 to call the city's second road bond at City Hall, 100 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Following discussion regarding roundabouts and preliminary engineering reports, Kyle City Council postponed the ordinance calling for the $279 million road bond on the November ballot at a meeting Aug. 16.
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

