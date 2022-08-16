Read full article on original website
Lakeway City Council will change their meeting times to 6 p.m. this fall
Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore and Mayor Pro Tem Gretchen Vance at the start of their Aug.15 meeting at 6:30 p.m. The Council recently voted to change the regular meeting times to 6 p.m. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Effective Oct.1, Lakeway City Council regular meetings will start at 6 p.m. every...
Travis County releases preliminary property tax rate for FY 2022-23
Travis County will continue to prepare the fiscal year 2022-23 budget throughout the next month. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact Newspaper) Travis County officials released a preliminary property tax rate of $0.318239 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23, a $0.039 decrease from last year. Many Travis County residents can expect to...
Pflugerville ISD officials approve November election for proposed tax rate
PfISD officials voted on a tax rate for the 2022-23 school year during an Aug. 18 meeting. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) Though the proposed tax rate in the coming fiscal year in Pflugerville ISD is the lowest it has been in 30 years, the figure still exceeds what the state allows.
Lakeway City Council approves election for $17.5M bond
The city of Lakeway has called for a bond election Nov. 8. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) An ordinance to approve a bond election for a transportation bond totaling $17.5 million was approved by Lakeway City Council during their Aug.15 regular meeting. The motion was carried 6-1, with Council Member Jennifer...
Austin passes record $5 billion budget including $20 living wage for staff and 40% increase in council salaries
Austin Council during the first day of their budget passing process. (Courtesy City of Austin) On Aug. 18, Austin City Council approved a $5 billion budget for fiscal year 2022-23 in a 10-1 vote. The budget included dozens of amendments from city council members, most notably a $20 living wage...
Motions to censure trustees Bone and Weston fail at Round Rock ISD board meeting
Motions to censure two RRISD trustees failed on Aug. 19, with two 3-3-1 votes, with Place 1 Trustee Kevin Johnson abstaining and the "no" votes represented by Place 4 Trustee Cory Vessa, Place 2 Trustee Mary Bone and Place 7 Trustee Danielle Weston. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The Round Rock...
Travis County commissioners discuss wage increases, homelessness outreach deputy during preliminary FY 2022-23 budget
The final budget for FY 2022-23 will be approved in late September. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On August 17, Travis County commissioners began the monthlong budget review process ahead of a September vote. Over the next several weeks, commissioners will hear proposals from county departments for the preliminary budget, which has...
Lakeway City Council proposes new tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23
Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore greets a guest during the Aug.15 council meeting. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) A new proposed tax rate of $0.129 was approved on first reading by Lakeway City Council during their Aug.15 regular meeting. The vote passed unanimously. The proposed rate is expected to officially be voted...
Austin City Council begins multiday budget approval process
Other than postponing two items—potential approval of a license plate reader system for police and an increase in parkland dedication fees—council members did not take any action during the meeting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Austin City Council spent roughly eight hours on the first day of their budget...
Round Rock ISD to again consider censure of trustees Aug. 18
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees will consider resolutions to censure two of its members Aug. 18. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees will consider resolutions to censure two of its members Aug. 18. Agenda items tied to resolutions to censure Place 2 Trustee...
$750M housing development to build over 1,000 homes in Marble Falls
A $24M Hilton hotel is also under construction.
Lake Travis ISD to hold $703 million bond election in November
The full presentation from the Aug. 17 meeting will be posted on the district's website Aug. 18. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Lake Travis ISD residents will vote on whether to approve about $703 million worth of bonds in November following action taken at the Aug. 17 school board meeting. The...
Round Rock ISD approves COVID-19 leave for district employees
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees on Aug. 18 adopted a resolution giving district employees additional paid leave in the event that they test positive for COVID-19. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees on Aug. 18 adopted a resolution giving district employees additional paid...
School resource officer agreements reached for Hays, San Marcos CISDs as school year gets underway
The Hays County Commissioners Court and San Marcos City Council approved agreements for school resource officer positions and programs for area school districts Aug. 16. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Hays County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal cooperation agreement with Hays CISD to add three school resource officers, or SROs, to...
Ahead of budget approval, Austin City Council funding requests center on increased pay, public safety and parks
City Council's budget review process will wrap up this month. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) On Aug. 17, City Council will begin its final round of deliberations during what could be a multiday review of the fiscal year 2022-23 budget. Much of the approximately $5 billion spending plan is unlikely to...
Joseph Molis appointed as Lakeway interim city manager
Lakeway Assistant City Manager Joseph Molis was appointed interim city manager during the Aug.15 council meeting. (Courtesy city of Lakeway) Lakeway City Council approved a resolution to appoint an interim city manager after the current city manager, Julie Oakley, departs on Sept. 2. According to the resolution, Assistant City Manager...
drippingspringsnews.com
Hays County homebuyers can anticipate cooldown
The Hays County housing market will cool down in the coming months, according to projections from Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center Economist Adam Perdue. Perdue predicts Hays County's rising home prices will level off, as gains in inventory reduce economic pressure on homebuyers. “We are forecasting that prices are...
Kyle City Council to hold special meeting Aug. 22 to call $279M road bond for November election
Kyle City Council will hold a special meeting Aug. 22 to call the city's second road bond at City Hall, 100 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Following discussion regarding roundabouts and preliminary engineering reports, Kyle City Council postponed the ordinance calling for the $279 million road bond on the November ballot at a meeting Aug. 16.
Buda City Council approves policy for use of automatic license plate readers
The Buda City Council voted to establish a policy for automatic license plate readers, or ALPRs, from FlockSafety to be used by the Buda Police Department at a meeting Aug. 17. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Buda City Council voted to establish a policy for automatic license plate readers, or ALPRs,...
San Marcos city council to submit marijuana enforcement ordinance to voters
On Tuesday, the San Marcos city council decided it would submit a citizen-initiated ordinance to voters that would eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement.
