SAG-AFTRA‘s national board voted overwhelmingly today to approve a new agreement with the AMPTP that will sharply limit exclusivity terms in actors’ personal service agreements that hold series regulars off the market and unable to work for unreasonably long periods of time. The vote was 95.5% in favor, 4.5% opposed, and does not require membership ratification as this was a mid-term modification of the guild’s existing film and TV contract. It’s a major victory for the guild, which has been trying to curtail the practice for more than a decade. SAG-AFTRA officials say the breakthrough was made possible by the guild’s...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO