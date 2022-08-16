Fantasy football: Where to draft Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris

One of the worst-kept secrets in the 2021 NFL draft was that if Alabama running back Najee Harris was still on the board at No. 24, the Pittsburgh Steelers were going to take him. He came in with the promise of competing for the starting job and took over the position in a huge way.

Below, we look at Najee Harris‘ 2022 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him.

Harris responded with more than 300 carries, 74 receptions and 10 touchdowns, piling up fantasy points along the way and quickly making the climb to the elite RB1 must-have players.

Najee Harris’ ADP: 9.88

ADP data courtesy of MyFantasyLeague.com

Harris is a bona fide 1st-round fantasy draft pick and brings what is required of high-end backs — a heavy workload in the backfield and opportunities as a receiver. In 17 games, Harris had 381 touches, accounted for 1,667 yards and scored 10 TDs — everything you look for in a RB1.

Harris’ ADP ranks him as the 5th running back, narrowly behind Austin Ekeler (Los Angeles Chargers) with an ADP at 6.80 and Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans) at 8.42 and narrowly ahead of Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings) at 10.15.

Najee Harris’ 2021 stats

Games: 17

Carries | rushing yards: 307 | 1,200

Rushing touchdowns: 7

Receptions | receiving yards: 74 | 467

Receiving touchdowns: 3

Where should you draft Harris?

It could be argued that much of Harris’ production as a receiver was because retired QB Ben Roethlisberger was simply dumping off the ball on check-down passes to avoid sacks. But as a fantasy player, you don’t care as long as you get a point for every pass he catches.

How dominant is Harris in Pittsburgh’s offense? The No. 2 rusher was Benny Snell and he had just 36 carries for less than 100 yards and 3rd on the team in rushing was wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Steelers are willing to let Harris be the entire running game and he’s on the field when they’re throwing as well. Oh yeah, and he finished 2nd on the team in receptions.

A case could be made that Harris could be as high as No. 3 on the draft list for running backs, given injuries to Ekeler, Henry and Cook that give them mild red flags. As high as his ADP is, you can’t go wrong with a guy who is being handed the offensive baton as the offense tries to figure out if it’s better off with Mitchell Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett. Snap him up if you get the chance.

