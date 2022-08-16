ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Fantasy football: Where to draft Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper

By John Holler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VllOZ_0hJsQpXK00

When he signed a 5-year, $100 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, it looked as though wide receiver Amari Cooper was going to be in Big D for the foreseeable future. So it came as a surprise when Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns, where he comes in with the expectation of being the No. 1 receiver.

Below we look at Amari Cooper‘s 2022 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him.

With a new beginning in Cleveland and the eventual return of QB Deshaun Watson — a quarterback capable of posting huge passing numbers — Cooper could become a consistent fantasy football starter despite not being in that category yet.

Amari Cooper’s ADP: 66.09

(ADP data courtesy of MyFantasyLeague.com)

For the 1st time in his career, Cooper is viewed as a mid-round fantasy receiver and a WR3, which is something to note. Those who are drafting Cooper aren’t counting on him to be a weekly starter in their fantasy lineups.

Cooper finds himself slotted in among primarily No. 2 receivers or those with a lot of offensive questions. His ADP falls behind Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) at 64.88 and Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at 65.86 and slightly ahead of Marquise Brown (Arizona Cardinals) at 68.74 and Darnell Mooney (Chicago Bears) at 69.61.

With such a tight clustering of picks, it seems clear that the 7th round of fantasy drafts is going to include a lot of wide receivers.

WIN YOUR FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE!

For over 25 years, TheHuddle.com has been helping fantasy players just like you win. This year, it’s your turn! Custom player rankings, tools and more to give you the edge over your competition.

Use code SBW22 to take 20% OFF a new subscription. Join now!

Amari Cooper’s 2021 stats

Games: 15

Receptions | targets: 68 | 104

Receiving yards: 865

Receiving touchdowns: 8

Where should you draft Cooper?

I’ve never been a big fan of Cooper as a fantasy player. It seemed like so much of his production was the result of 3 or 4 huge games surrounded by a half-dozen pedestrian games and 3 or 4 games with almost nothing.

However, that was when Cooper was being drafted as a WR1 or WR2. In his current ADP positioning (WR28) it puts him a low-end WR3 in 10-player leagues and mid-WR3 in 12-player leagues.

In 7 NFL seasons, Cooper has averaged 74 catches for 1,011 yards and 7 touchdowns. His durability has never been questioned — he’s missed only 4 games in 7 years. Those annual numbers as a presumptive fantasy starter are too low. For a plug-and-play WR3, those are outstanding. Thielen has a “red zone” rapport that makes him hard to jump and, if Godwin comes back 100 percent, he’s hard to move over either.

At this position, if Cooper is still on the board when you’re looking for a WR3, jump on him. For the 1st time in a long time he’s a value pick.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games; returns against the Texans

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension was increased from six games to 11 games Thursday. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the suspension is the result of a negotiation between the NFL and the NFLPA regarding a personal conduct policy matter. Watson will pay a $5 million fine and also be subject to mandatory counseling as part of the settlement.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Paul Finebaum says this Big Ten football team is ‘Unquestionably’ the biggest threat to Alabama

Alabama is once again the top-ranked team in college football following Monday’s release of the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. But that doesn’t mean that teams aren’t knocking at the door, with a Big Ten team, in particular, the most likely to topple the Crimson Tide from the top spot. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum said that “Unquestionably” the best chance to knock off Alabama comes from Ohio State. The Buckeyes are second in the AP poll and received six first-place votes. (Alabama got 54, for what it is worth). With a season opener at home against No. 5 Notre Dame, Finebaum thinks that...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#The Cleveland Browns#Qb Deshaun Watson#Myfantasyleague Com#Minnesota Vikings
Yardbarker

ESPN analyst: 'I wouldn't be stunned' if Steelers win AFC North this season

It's understandable that many are down on the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers as it pertains to their chances of making the playoffs. Unlike Tom Brady, future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger legitimately retired for more than just six weeks, and the Steelers are seemingly preparing to name former Chicago Bears castoff Mitchell Trubisky as Roethlisberger's immediate successor over career backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
Sports
ADP
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Facebook
FanSided

Jerry Jones torched Antonio Brown with simple reaction to WR’s Cowboys interest

Let’s just say that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has no interest in signing former Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. When it comes to the spotlight, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown always finds a way to step into it. Last week, Brown spoke with TMZ and said “tell Jerry Jones to call me.” The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room is not as strong as it once was, but would they seriously consider bringing in the controversial wideout?
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson’s first game back from suspension being Browns vs. Texans

The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to a settlement in regards to his looming suspension. The two parties agreed to an 11-game suspension which will be paired with a $5 million fine. The punishment puts Watson on track to return to action in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, and low and behold, he’ll make his Cleveland Browns debut against his former team, the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Deshaun Watson suspension: NFL, NFLPA negotiating potential settlement as appeal ruling looms, per report

Deshaun Watson's immediate NFL future currently lies in the hands of former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, designated by the league to hear the appeal of initial disciplinary recommendations for the Browns quarterback. With Harvey's deliberation looming, however, the NFL and NFL Players Association are in "active settlement negotiations," according to Pro Football Network, in an effort to potentially reach a compromise regarding Watson's 2022 suspension.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys rookie DaRon Bland continues to shine in opportunities afforded him

If luck equals when preparation meets opportunity, then Thursday was DaRon Bland’s lucky day. No one roots for a teammate’s misfortune, but a fifth-round rookie is going to need some help to earn his way to on-the-fiend reps when the games count. So when Jourdan Lewis came up with a hamstring injury that will sideline him for the rest of the preseason, Bland’s preparation thus far this offseason finally got the opportunity to be put on display.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joey Porter Jr. headed to NFC East in latest Sports Illustrated mock draft

The 2022 college football season is just a few weeks away, and we have slowly started to see some mock drafts being released. The most recent one was one made by The Draft Wire, which had Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. headed to the Detroit Lions with the 29th overall pick. For this next one, NFL Draft Bible, a Sports Illustrated affiliate, released a 2023 NFL mock draft on Monday. In it, they also highlighted Porter, but to the Philadelphia Eagles with the 19th overall pick. From the perspective of the Eagles’ secondary compared to the Lions, theirs isn’t as struggling as...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
186K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy