Forest Grove, Cornelius hoping for intersection upgrades

By Dillon Mullan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01soVK_0hJsQLUs00 There is $160 million available to projects between 2023-2028, not enough to cover all 25 proposed projects.

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will green-light a host of infrastructure projects by the end of the year through the county's Major Streets Transportation Improvement Program.

Among other projects proposed in western Washington County, covered by Commissioner Jerry Willey's District 4:

• A roughly ¾-mile stretch of North 19th Avenue between Baseline Street and Council Creek in Cornelius could receive new sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, bike lanes, street lights, a center turn lane and a roundabout at Holladay Street, currently a three-way stop.

• Also in Cornelius on Baseline Street, the intersection at 345th Avenue could see a traffic signal, and the railroad crossing at 345th Avenue could receive new gates.

• A possible traffic signal or roundabout could be constructed at two of the area's most dangerous intersections, as both Wren and Susbauer roads near Cornelius and the intersection of Fern Hill Road, Maple Street and Tualatin Valley Highway in Forest Grove are up for potential funding.

• A project in Hillsboro — the only one in the portion of the city included within Willey's sprawling district — would add new turn lanes or through lanes to the intersection of Northeast Cornell Road and Brookwood Parkway. It also includes pedestrian and bike crossings.

• In North Plains, a proposal would add a roundabout to the intersection of Northwest Glencoe Road and West Union Road, "for supporting downtown and developing areas," according to the proposal listing. It would also include a connection to the new West Union Road pedestrian path.

There is $160 million available to projects between 2023 and 2028. That's not enough to cover all 25 proposed projects, so the county commissioners will have to choose which projects to fund.

Since 1986, the program, which is funded by property taxes, has funded over 150 projects with $952 million.

"The county has retained an outside consultant to prepare cost estimates for the proposed projects," said Melissa De Lyser, public affairs and communications manager for Washington County Land Use and Transportation. "The cost estimates will be available to share in September/October and will play a role in the final project selection process.

The department recently hosted an online survey regarding preferences and support for the six projects, results of which will aid county commissioners in determining a final list by the end of the year, according to county officials.

However, residents can still weigh in on the project at lutplan@co.washington.or.us.

