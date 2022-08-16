ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas kid Epic Orta finalist in National Mullet Competition

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Epic Orta, 8, is going for the win at this year's National Mullet Competition, hoping to bring it back to Texas for the first time since 2020. That's when Jaxson Crossland, who was a fourth grader in Hunt County at the time, won the $500 prize.  For a $10 entry fee (with a portion going to charity, including the Michigan Wig Foundation), parents with kids wearing the 'business in front, party in back' hairstyle entered their names.And when it comes to the other 24 finalists, Epic's larger-than-life name fits right in. Some of the other competitors go by: Catchyn,...
Why Are These Cities So Miserable? Check Out The Top 5 Worst In Texas

Misery loves company right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their Eeyore the donkey's boohoo attitude. Poor me, I have nothing, I have no one, nothing good ever happens to me. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
Trashy Texas Criminals Could Pay the Price for Using the Wrong Dumpster

No one likes litter. The signs all over Texas boldly proclaim, "Don't Mess With Texas." Sometimes when you're on the go it can be hard to find a trash can. In an effort to do the right thing, we've all been tempted to avoid littering by using a random unlocked dumpster outside an apartment complex or business. Even more often, many of us have have had a mattress or old tires to dispose of and had no idea where to dump it.
Texas doctors discuss health concerns as kids head back to school

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Texas Children’s Hospital hosted a back-to-school press conference over Zoom to address many concerns and questions parents have as their kids head back to the classroom. The main concerns doctors touched on were COVID-19, polio, monkeypox and mental health following the school shooting in Uvalde.
Central Texas school districts provide free school supplies to students

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Local school districts are stepping up to help families amid higher costs of school supplies. It’s the first year Groesbeck ISD is providing most school supplies to all K through 12 students for no charge at all. At Mexia ISD it’s the second year the district is providing all supplies to K through 5th grade students.
H-E-B to host Career Fair at all Texas stores

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B will host a hiring event for all full- and part-time positions throughout their stores in the state. The company announced that the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug 23 at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store. Candidates who...
Mission resident wins $1M in lottery scratch ticket

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A resident of Mission has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million. A media release from the Texas Lottery Commission said the prize came from the scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40691H, located at 523 W. Main Ave., in Alton. The […]
Video shows police dog bite unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds

A federal judge has dismissed an excessive force lawsuit filed by a Texas woman who was bitten by a police dog for more than a minute. The judge said the use of force “can’t be said to be unreasonable” because Slight “assaulted” an officer who was trying to handcuff her.Aug. 17, 2022.
