Read full article on original website
Related
Californians Are Migrating to 10 Top Texas Areas & El Paso Makes the List
Californians are on the move and they're coming to Texas. And who can blame them? Texas has an abundance of Whataburger, H-E-B, it's the home of Dr. Pepper and Big Red, and, according to this study, homes in Texas are 59% less expensive compared to California. So, that may be the big driving force as to why Californians are desperately trying to call Texas home.
Texas kid Epic Orta finalist in National Mullet Competition
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Epic Orta, 8, is going for the win at this year's National Mullet Competition, hoping to bring it back to Texas for the first time since 2020. That's when Jaxson Crossland, who was a fourth grader in Hunt County at the time, won the $500 prize. For a $10 entry fee (with a portion going to charity, including the Michigan Wig Foundation), parents with kids wearing the 'business in front, party in back' hairstyle entered their names.And when it comes to the other 24 finalists, Epic's larger-than-life name fits right in. Some of the other competitors go by: Catchyn,...
Why Are These Cities So Miserable? Check Out The Top 5 Worst In Texas
Misery loves company right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their Eeyore the donkey's boohoo attitude. Poor me, I have nothing, I have no one, nothing good ever happens to me. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
The Largest & Coolest 3-Story Go-Kart Attraction Is Here In Texas
For those who love to ride go-karts, there is a place to enjoy a unique track in Texas. We know of the places to ride go-karts in El Paso but aren't built the way one track is in Texas. When you or your kids want to ride go-karts in El...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trashy Texas Criminals Could Pay the Price for Using the Wrong Dumpster
No one likes litter. The signs all over Texas boldly proclaim, "Don't Mess With Texas." Sometimes when you're on the go it can be hard to find a trash can. In an effort to do the right thing, we've all been tempted to avoid littering by using a random unlocked dumpster outside an apartment complex or business. Even more often, many of us have have had a mattress or old tires to dispose of and had no idea where to dump it.
KVUE
Texas doctors discuss health concerns as kids head back to school
AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Texas Children’s Hospital hosted a back-to-school press conference over Zoom to address many concerns and questions parents have as their kids head back to the classroom. The main concerns doctors touched on were COVID-19, polio, monkeypox and mental health following the school shooting in Uvalde.
KWTX
Central Texas school districts provide free school supplies to students
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Local school districts are stepping up to help families amid higher costs of school supplies. It’s the first year Groesbeck ISD is providing most school supplies to all K through 12 students for no charge at all. At Mexia ISD it’s the second year the district is providing all supplies to K through 5th grade students.
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
RELATED PEOPLE
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
KWTX
Formula recall leaves Central Texas family scrambling to find food for daughter with disabilities
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Families across the nation have been faced with shortages of formula. When one Central Texas family found out about another recall last week, it left them with nothing to feed their daughter. Marcia Bayer had stacks of formula on hand to supply the necessary nutrition for...
Lucky Texas Resident Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize
Only one more top prize is left in the Million Dollar Loteria game!
KWTX
H-E-B to host Career Fair at all Texas stores
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B will host a hiring event for all full- and part-time positions throughout their stores in the state. The company announced that the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug 23 at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store. Candidates who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Horrifying! Ever Heard The Story Of The Creepiest Urban Legend In Texas?
What is an urban legend? Full transparency, I had to look it up myself to make sure I know what I'm talking about. The definition of an urban legend according to the Oxford Dictionary is, a humorous or horrific story or piece of information circulated as though true, especially one purporting to involve someone vaguely related or known to the teller.
Lucky Groves resident wins $1M on Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket
GROVES, Texas — There's a new millionaire in Groves this week!. A lucky Groves resident claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million from the Texas Lottery's scratch ticket game "$1,000,000 FRENZY" according to a news release Wednesday from the Texas Lottery. The Groves winner, who has chosen to remain...
Mission resident wins $1M in lottery scratch ticket
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A resident of Mission has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million. A media release from the Texas Lottery Commission said the prize came from the scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40691H, located at 523 W. Main Ave., in Alton. The […]
Video shows police dog bite unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds
A federal judge has dismissed an excessive force lawsuit filed by a Texas woman who was bitten by a police dog for more than a minute. The judge said the use of force “can’t be said to be unreasonable” because Slight “assaulted” an officer who was trying to handcuff her.Aug. 17, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your photos and videos show what it looked like across SE Texas as storms rolled through
HOUSTON — Powerful storms moved through the Houston area Thursday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and plenty of lightning. Throughout the afternoon and into the evening, many of you captured photos and videos of the system. The image below came to us through text at 713-526-1111. In Bacliff, viewer...
Police investigating first murder in Saint Jo since 1986
The small Montague County town of Saint Jo is home to 863 people, all of whom are still shaken after the town's first murder in over 35 years took place last week.
CBS Austin
Dry Streak Ends: Rain finally pours down on Central Texas after 2 months without a drop
AUSTIN, Texas — After nearly two months without a drop, rain is finally pouring down on Central Texas for six of the next 7 days beginning Thursday afternoon. The "positive" weather change begins as a "cold" front moves in from the north with storms, knocking us down into the 70s and the highs in the 90s for the rest of the forecast.
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT
The Buzz Adams Morning Show talks about the world as if you were sitting in your favorite neighborhood West Texas bar. Online and through our free mobile app.https://buzzadamsshow.com
Comments / 0