Former Texas K/P Cameron Dicker among Rams' first round of roster cuts

The road to the NFL is never a straight line for players who sign as undrafted free agents. The same can be said for former kicker/punter Cameron Dicker who signed with the Los Angeles Rams following the 2022 NFL draft.

Dicker was among the LA, Rams’ first round of cuts to get the roster to 85 players. The team has to cut down the training camp rosters prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season.

Dicker spent four seasons in Austin with the Longhorns primarily as the place-kicker. He finished his career with 98.1% conversion on extra point attempts and 75.9% on field goal attempts. His best season came in 2021 when he converted 13 of his 15 attempts.

Dicker became the punter in the 2021 season full-time. He averaged 46.8 yards per punt during his senior season. He might be best known for his game-winning kick against the Oklahoma Sooners in 2018.

For now, his NFL career is on hold. But it is likely this isn’t the last we’ve heard of Dicker the kicker in the NFL.