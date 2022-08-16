Read full article on original website
Related
goportageindians.com
Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball beats Morton Senior 2 – 0
The JV Lady Indians is on a two win streak by beating the Hammond Morton Governors tonight in two sets! 25-9 and 25-18! Erin Fausch had two aces one kill and two assists! Grace Ritz also aided the team in a win with 2 aces and 4 kills! Way to go Lady Indians!
goportageindians.com
Girls Freshman Volleyball beats Highland 2 – 0
Throughout the freshman Indians battle against Highland, the team played cohesively but a few shined. Allie Wonso had many great serve receive passes. Aria Ealy dominated defense with 2 blocks, and Addie Houchin dominated offensive with 7 aces. Overall the Indians fought hard and it paid off.
goportageindians.com
Girls Varsity Golf finishes 2nd place at Lake Central & Chesterton
The Indians are 1-1 in the DAC splitting their tri match with Chersterton and Lake Central. Leading the way with a 45 was Ava Melendez. Alanna Switzer followed that with a 49. The Indians host Merrillville and Laporte this Tuesday at Creekside.
letsbeardown.com
8-YEAR-OLD KID RUNS ON FIELD DURING WHITE SOX GAME IN CHICAGO
Usually when a fan storm a field, the security guards are not shy about using brutal force to tackle the adult. However, during yesterday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, it was a little different. This time, instead of a normal drunk fan running on the field, it was an 8-year-old boy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
harborcountry-news.com
Andre Dawson pays a visit to New Buffalo Sports Card Shop
NEW BUFFALO — Chicago Cubs fans in New Buffalo were in a mood to party (almost) like it was 2016 on Friday, Aug. 12, when Hall-of-Fame baseball player Andre Dawson paid a visit to The Sports Card Shop at 18853 U.S 12. Rex Gotcher (who runs The Sports Card...
959theriver.com
Local Drumline DESTROYED IT on AGT Live Show, Among Favorites to Win It All
The Pack drumline, whom I talked about before on this very website, just blew up the world again with their performance on Tuesday night!. As you can hear in the video above, Simon believes they have the passion and talent to win it all, but as you hear Howie say, they have a lot of competition.
hometownnewsnow.com
Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band Tonight in La Porte
(La Porte, IN) - A Jimmy Buffet tribute band will help bring a tropical feeling to downtown La Porte this evening. The band from Chicago will play at State and Monroe streets. The theme of the monthly Friday Night Live event is “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” the title of one of Buffet’s hit songs. Buffet is best known, perhaps, for his song “Margaritaville.”
The Independent Newspapers
End of an era
Villa Park’s Pioneer Garden and Feed, which opened in 1918, will close this month. Angie and Tony Rojek, who bought the business seven years ago, announced on Aug. 2 that they had sold the property, and that the business would soon close. The Rojek family is pictured in front of the business, which is located at 118 S. Villa Ave. Angie and Tony Rojek are pictured (above) in the front row. Their sons Carter (left) and Ethan (right) are in the back row. Carter graduated from Willowbrook High School earlier this year. Ethan graduated from Willowbrook in 2018. A plaque on the south side of the business notes that Pascal Skemp purchased the land and began running the Villa Park Feed and Milling Company from Pioneer’s current location in 1918. In the early years, the store sold chicken feed and fertilizer to local farms and fruit orchards. “It’s an institution in Villa Park,” said Villa Park Village President Nick Cuzzone of Pioneer Garden and Feed. “We’re definitely going to miss it.” Angie Rojek stated on Aug. 5 that she couldn’t yet announce who bought the property. She said the buyer will be making an announcement soon. She did say the 104 year-old building would come down. “It will no longer be Pioneer—I can say that,” she said. “It won’t be a feed store anymore.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Mother McAuley welcomes new principal as school starts
Dr. Kathryn Baal, an accomplished transformational educational leader who is known for influencing others and inspiring action to make change happen within schools, has taken on a new role on Chicago’s South Side. She just recently stepped into the role of principal at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School,...
nwi.life
THE POKAGON BAND AND ITS FOUR WINDS CASINOS HOST RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TO CELEBRATE THE EXPANDED GAMING FLOOR AT FOUR WINDS SOUTH BEND
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds® Casinos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today to mark the opening of the expanded gaming floor at Four Winds South Bend, which now spans more than 98,000 square feet and includes 1,900 slot machines, 27 table games, a new high limit area, an additional cage and cashier area. The expanded gaming floor is part of a large-scale expansion at the property which will also feature a new 23-story hotel tower with 317 hotel rooms including 83 suites, a spa, convention area with a ballroom and meeting space, a cafe, an outdoor swimming pool, and terraces with spectacular views. The expansion will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
‘Mental and Emotional Anguish,' Loss Taking Toll on Boy Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting: Family
As Cooper Roberts spends his 43rd day away from home, slowly recovering from being shot by a gunman who opened fire on Fourth of July parade-goers in Highland Park, leaving the 8-year-old boy paralyzed, his family said the difficult reality of all he went through is finally settling in. The...
thechicagogenius.com
The Bear Season 2 Moves to Arlington Heights
RIVER NORTH — Amid a dispute with the River North Residents Association over the neighborhood’s inaccurate, gritty depiction in Hulu’s ‘The Bear’, producers of the show plan to move the hit series from Chicago to Arlington Heights for the renewed second season. The suburban plotline will follow the opening of a franchise location for the show’s ‘The Original Beef of Chicagoland’, replacing the cultural city backdrop with a beige canvas devoid of any personality; the establishment merely a plastic homage to the former location lacking any character or history of its own.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body of missing East Chicago boater found, 2nd boater remains missing
The Lake County, Indiana coroner said the body of one of two missing East Chicago boaters has been found and identified.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Hobart, IN USA
Our family lives in Indiana, and we found a Quilted Heart today! I had no idea what the kindness project IFAQH was until today after discovering it. Our family was in downtown eating lunch, and we noticed something hanging in a tree with a note on it. It was the Quilted Heart! After finding out what the project stands for, it made me so happy we found one. We plan on hanging it in our car as a reminder to be kind wherever we go. I love this project! 😀
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park shooting survivor Cooper Roberts, 8, remains in 'constant pain,' family says
CHICAGO - The family of Cooper Roberts, the boy paralyzed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting, released an update Tuesday afternoon on the 8-year-old's condition. Cooper is currently living at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, a rehabilitation hospital in Chicago. During the mass shooting in Highland Park, Cooper...
Northern Lights forecast Chicago: Aurora borealis may be visible Thursday due to geostorm
Geomagnetic storms also have the potential to disrupt the electric power grid, GPS and satellite operations.
chssandscript.com
Significant Road Closure in Chesterton
Construction on North Brummitt Road has begun, all because of a bridge that has been deemed structurally deficient by the Porter County Engineer’s office. Construction on the bridge began on August 8 and is expected to take an entire year to be rebuilt. Brummitt Elementary School will remain open throughout the construction process, as both the bus entrance and pickup/drop-off entrance have not been blocked off.
chssandscript.com
Few CHS Teachers Stopped Allowing Backpacks in Classrooms
For the past two years at Chesterton High School (CHS), teachers have been allowing students to bring their backpacks to class due to COVID-19 restrictions on hall time. Now, since a majority of these restrictions are being taken away because of vaccine availability and diminishing cases around the area, some teachers have decided to discontinue allowing students to bring their backpacks into classrooms. Since the vaccine provides a sense of stability and brings comfort to many knowing that COVID-19 is less of a threat, the hall time is now less worrying. Allowing students to bring their backpacks into classrooms has become a double-edged sword for some teachers. Many students have gotten used to having their backpacks with them all the time, while many teachers have become accustomed to the sight of many backpacks on the floor.
Parts of Illinois Could See Northern Lights Wednesday Night. Here's How to Increase Your Chances
The Northern Lights could be visible in parts of northern Illinois and other parts of the Midwest several times this week, but the peak of the solar storm is expected to arrive Wednesday night, giving Chicago-area residents a chance to potentially see them. According to the National Weather Service, a...
uptownupdate.com
Feel The Need For Speed? It's Coming Thursday, Ready or Not!
A gentle reminder, particularly to those who may not have experienced a full Air & Water Show before (it was canceled in 2020 and scaled back in 2021):. The aircraft start practicing along the lakefront beginning Thursday, and will continue until the show is over on Sunday afternoon. The planes are fast, low-flying, and LOUD! And Uptown has a literal front-row seat.
Comments / 0