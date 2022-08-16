This exceptional home located in New York, New York, features 2,250 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Kristi Ambrosetti. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Amenities include an inviting outdoor atrium adjacent to the lobby as well as a fifth-floor landscaped terrace garden, a gym, bicycle room, laundry facilities and garage. Accompanied by the 48” Wolf range hood, Subzero French-door refrigerator, panel-front Miele dishwasher, and custom cabinets with abundant storage, live out your gastronomic dreams in the comfort of your own home. With beautiful treetop views of the building’s garden and Southeast exposures from the main living space, this 2,250 square foot unit offers five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and an incredible great room for entertaining friends and family alike. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Pets are welcome. The third and largest en-suite bath was inspired by a Japanese spa with natural elements including a walk in shower and deep bamboo soaking tub.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO