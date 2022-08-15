Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Michigan issues second violation to Lockhart Chemical Co.
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Lockhart Chemical Co. may be responsible for more substances being released in the Flint River recently, according to a new violation from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. “The site is going to have to have a lot of improvements done, and...
abc12.com
Imlay City residents receive bottled water as Boil Water Advisory continues
IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - With over two weeks left in a Boil Water Advisory, residents in Imlay City received a gift from the Great Lakes Water Authority. Residents picked up 6,000 one-gallon containers of water from the utility on Wednesday at the Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds. The community is one of six included in a Boil Water Advisory until Sept. 3.
Ojibway Island restrictions still sore spot; Saginaw leaders remain firm on policy
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after first closing Ojibway Island to motorists, Saginaw leaders continue to defend the move despite complaints the restriction interrupted community traditions there. “There’s a lot of talk about the community wanting Ojibway back open (to motorists),” said Autumn Scherzer, a Saginaw City Council member....
abc12.com
Day 1 of Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise features audience lining Saginaw Street
More than 1,000 people lined Saginaw Street to check out show cars in the Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise from Flint to Grand Blanc. Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise heads down Saginaw Street. The cruise started with a ribbon cutting at Factory One in Flint, rolled down the...
abc12.com
Township named Flint won't put name change on fall ballot
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A name change for Flint Township will not appear on the fall ballot. Township trustees voted 4-2 Monday against placing the question on the ballot. The result would not have been binding, but there had been interest in getting the public's opinion about a change to Oak Hills Township.
michiganradio.org
SE Michigan Water main break larger than thought; boil water advisories expected until September
Officials said Tuesday that the break in a massive water main in southeast Michigan is larger than originally thought. The weekend break disrupted water service for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders. The Great Lakes Water Authority said it's ordered more lengths of 120-inch diameter pipe to complete the repairs to...
WNEM
Flint Twp. will not be changing name after vote
Here's a look at the top stories we are following this afternoon. Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your latest forecast. Here are the top stories we're following today. Suspicious package evaluated at UM-Flint campus found not threatening, police say. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Bomb unit professionals have cleared the scene...
Company plans move to Flint, city agrees to sell property near Bishop Airport
FLINT, MI -- The City Council has agreed to sell a small parcel of land near Bishop Airport to a company that plans to acquire adjacent land and move its Michigan headquarters here. The council voted 5-1 on Aug. 8 to accept $95,000 for the 1.5 acres off Airpark Drive...
richlandsource.com
Westinghouse: Michigan contractor sends letter to Land Bank defending its bid
MANSFIELD -- The Michigan company that submitted the lowest bid for the demolition and cleanup of former local Westinghouse properties submitted a letter Monday defending its offer for the project. Arthur Dore, one of the owners of Dore & Associates from Bay City, Mich., said his firm offered to do...
Former Genesee County school administrator charged with CSC
FLINT, MI — A former Genesee County school administrator has been charged with criminal sexual conduct following an investigation by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
abc12.com
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Flint closing by the end of August
Declining funding and a tough retail environment are leading the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store on Franklin Avenue in Flint to close by Aug. 31. St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Flint closing in two weeks. Management of the store at 1921 N. Franklin Ave. announced Wednesday that...
abc12.com
Name change proposal for Flint Township won't appear on November ballot
A proposal to rename Flint Township as Oak Hills Township will not appear on the ballot for the general election in November. Township named Flint won't put name change on fall ballot. A name change for Flint Township will not appear on the fall ballot. Township trustees voted against placing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
Prison? Mind Blowing Laws That Still Exist In Michigan
After reading about the couple that got arrested after having sex on a Ferris Wheel at Cedar Point over the weekend, it made me think about the odd sex laws that exist. That rabbit hole went ever further down and I did research about laws in Michigan that still exist that make no sense.
Michigan barbecue joint’s smoked Faygo Rock and Rye Rib Tips a hit with patrons
SOUTHFIELD, MI - They’re sweet, they’re smoky and they’re made with Faygo pop. Need we say more? This Michigan barbecue joint is now selling Smoked Crispy Rock and Rye Rib Tips and in just a short time, they’ve become a hit with customers. The rip tips,...
abc12.com
Flint MTA awarded $4.3M for hydrogen buses
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The Flint Mass Transportation Authority will receive $4,334,800 in funding to support the expansion of MTA’s zero-emissions bus program. The grant was awarded by the Federal Transit Administration through its Low and No Emission Vehicle program which is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
abc12.com
Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise heads down Saginaw Street
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 1,000 people lined Saginaw Street between Flint and Grand Blanc to take in a parade of show cars for day 1 of the Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise. The cruise started with a ribbon cutting at Factory One in Flint, rolled down...
Bon voyage: Over 100 lake sturgeon to be released in Saginaw Bay Watershed area
FRANKENMUTH, MI - The public is invited to witness an important celebration that aims to help rebuild the sturgeon population in mid-Michigan. On Friday, Aug. 19, over 100 sturgeon will be released into multiple tributaries of the Saginaw Bay Watershed during three separate public events. The sturgeon that are being released are raised in special hatcheries.
