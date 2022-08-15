ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Michigan issues second violation to Lockhart Chemical Co.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Lockhart Chemical Co. may be responsible for more substances being released in the Flint River recently, according to a new violation from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. “The site is going to have to have a lot of improvements done, and...
abc12.com

Imlay City residents receive bottled water as Boil Water Advisory continues

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - With over two weeks left in a Boil Water Advisory, residents in Imlay City received a gift from the Great Lakes Water Authority. Residents picked up 6,000 one-gallon containers of water from the utility on Wednesday at the Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds. The community is one of six included in a Boil Water Advisory until Sept. 3.
abc12.com

Township named Flint won't put name change on fall ballot

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A name change for Flint Township will not appear on the fall ballot. Township trustees voted 4-2 Monday against placing the question on the ballot. The result would not have been binding, but there had been interest in getting the public's opinion about a change to Oak Hills Township.
WNEM

Flint Twp. will not be changing name after vote

Suspicious package evaluated at UM-Flint campus found not threatening, police say.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
abc12.com

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Flint closing by the end of August

Declining funding and a tough retail environment are leading the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store on Franklin Avenue in Flint to close by Aug. 31. St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Flint closing in two weeks. Management of the store at 1921 N. Franklin Ave. announced Wednesday that...
abc12.com

Name change proposal for Flint Township won't appear on November ballot

A proposal to rename Flint Township as Oak Hills Township will not appear on the ballot for the general election in November. Township named Flint won't put name change on fall ballot. A name change for Flint Township will not appear on the fall ballot. Township trustees voted against placing...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
1240 WJIM

Prison? Mind Blowing Laws That Still Exist In Michigan

After reading about the couple that got arrested after having sex on a Ferris Wheel at Cedar Point over the weekend, it made me think about the odd sex laws that exist. That rabbit hole went ever further down and I did research about laws in Michigan that still exist that make no sense.
abc12.com

Flint MTA awarded $4.3M for hydrogen buses

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The Flint Mass Transportation Authority will receive $4,334,800 in funding to support the expansion of MTA’s zero-emissions bus program. The grant was awarded by the Federal Transit Administration through its Low and No Emission Vehicle program which is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
abc12.com

Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise heads down Saginaw Street

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 1,000 people lined Saginaw Street between Flint and Grand Blanc to take in a parade of show cars for day 1 of the Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise. The cruise started with a ribbon cutting at Factory One in Flint, rolled down...
FLINT, MI

