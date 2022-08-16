Read full article on original website
nationalinterest.org
DF-26: The Navy Has Plans to Destroy China’s Best ‘Carrier Killer’ Missile
The DF-26 comes with a “modular design,” meaning that the launch vehicle can accommodate two types of nuclear warheads and several types of conventional warheads. For many years, China’s infamous “carrier-killer” missiles have been making headlines for their ability to hold U.S. Navy aircraft carriers at risk and to prevent the U.S. Navy from safely operating close to the Chinese coastline for sea-launched aircraft to attack.
Air Force may install 'Angry Kitten' on aircraft for electronic warfare advantage
The latest test of the U.S.' "Angry Kitten" electronic warfare was performed in April of 2022. It was discovered that it could update itself while in operation. This system could prove very useful for various existing and future jet fighters for the U.S. Back in April 2022, an operational evaluation...
MilitaryTimes
Brother of Marine killed in Kabul dies by his memorial
This story discusses the topic of suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. The older brother of a Marine who died in the attack on Kabul nearly one year ago killed himself near a town memorial in California that honored his brother.
A powerful rifle derived from US Army weaponry is going on sale to civilians amid ongoing gun control debates, report says
SIG Sauer's MCX-Spear is a rifle with military heritage that has recently become available to ordinary buyers, per the Daily Beast.
The Air Force wants to start using its ‘Angry Kitten’ system in combat
A previous test of the system with an F-16 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. US Air Force/John McRellThe electronic warfare device has previously been employed in training scenarios.
nationalinterest.org
Navy to Fix Soon-to-Be Decommissioned Freedom-Class Ships
The U.S. Navy will move forward and repair the ships, irrespective of their looming decommissioning. The U.S. Navy’s Freedom class, one of two classes of advanced but deeply flawed ships, will receive repairs vital to its propulsion system even though the ships are slated for decommissioning. “In partnership with...
MilitaryTimes
Advanced engine industrial base at risk of ‘collapse,’ Air Force says
DAYTON, Ohio — As the U.S. Department of Defense approaches a decision on whether to upgrade or replace the F-35′s engine, Air Force officials are concerned that opting against a full replacement could lead to the “collapse” of the advanced propulsion industrial base in the U.S.
Smithonian
The 80-Year Mystery of the U.S. Navy’s ‘Ghost Blimp’
It began as a routine surveillance mission in the early months of World War II and ended in a mystery that remains unsolved after eight decades. At about 6 a.m. on August 16, 1942, the United States Navy blimp L-8 took off from a small airfield on Treasure Island, an artificial island built in San Francisco Bay for a recent world’s fair. On board were two men: Lieutenant Ernest DeWitt Cody and Ensign Charles Ellis Adams.
nationalinterest.org
Keep It Simple: Japan Shows How to Get Shipbuilding Right
Great naval programs, such as the Japanese multi-purpose destroyers, are born when naval leaders and engineers take measured technical risks and design for future growth. The Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) fields a fleet of general-purpose destroyers, or DDs, which forms the backbone of the JMSDF’s surface fleet. The current DD fleet consists of nearly thirty ships and includes ships from the Asagiri, Murasame, Takanami, Akizuki, and Asahi classes. They are capable, solid platforms that deploy increasingly modern weapons and sensor platforms on stable hulls based on proven engineering concepts. A commercially competitive Japanese domestic shipbuilding industry and a cutting-edge, comprehensive engineering ecosystem built this fleet to form the core of a surface fleet only eclipsed by the U.S. Navy and the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). More impressively, the JMSDF accomplished this while only investing around 1 percent of its GDP into defense during the duration of the fleet’s buildup. How Japan accomplished this military-industrial feat is far beyond the scope of this article. However, naval leaders should understand and seek to learn from the incredibly sound engineering decision-making that built and deployed the JMSDF’s fleet of DDs.
MilitaryTimes
Revive the Army’s Early Commissioning Program
The U.S. military is facing serious complications with recruiting. All six military branches reported struggles meeting recruiting goals for fiscal year 2022. Many of these struggles can be linked to systemic issues in the military’s recruiting strategy and the country’s opinion of the military. A Gallup poll from...
BAE Systems to deliver advanced ballistic missile seekers
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- BAE Systems has received a contract from Lockheed Martin to design and manufacture next-generation infrared seeker technology for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor missile. The THAAD seeker provides critical sensing and guidance capabilities that help protect the U.S. and global allies from ballistic missiles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005036/en/ BAE Systems will design and manufacture next-generation seeker technology for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor missile. (Source: BAE Systems)
MilitaryTimes
Promotions to staff sergeant hit lowest rate in over 20 years
Senior airmen this week got their first taste of how difficult it may become to earn a promotion to staff sergeant in the coming years. The Air Force said Wednesday it chose just over 20% of eligible senior airmen to move up the career ladder in the latest round of promotion considerations — a steep drop from last year’s 35% selection rate. About 9,700 of 46,000 E-4s made the cut, according to the Air Force Personnel Center.
MilitaryTimes
US Army forming ‘offensively oriented’ curriculum to spur cyber skills
AUGUSTA, Ga. — The U.S. Army is hammering out a program to better train cyber forces and close technology skill gaps across the military as the war in Ukraine imparts lessons on the value of electronic warfare. The effort, in coordination with U.S. Cyber Command and others, is in...
MilitaryTimes
US Air Force grounds Osprey fleet after dangerous clutch problem
WASHINGTON — A problem with the clutch on Air Force Special Operations Command’s CV-22 Osprey aircraft has prompted the command to ground its fleet while it tries to find the cause. In an email to Defense News, AFSOC public affairs director Lt. Col. Becky Heyse said that the...
Defense One
An Experiment Showed that the Military Must Change Its Cybersecurity Approach
Two years ago, a pair of Navy information leaders decided to attack their own networks—and not just once or twice a year during scheduled exercises, but far more frequently, and unannounced. Now they’re trying to get the rest of the Navy—and the Pentagon—to follow suit. Their...
MilitaryTimes
Ponzi scheme leader who preyed on vets sentenced to 10 years
The ringleader of a $300 million Ponzi scheme that targeted veterans and the elderly pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison. Scott A. Kohn, a 68-year-old from Newport, California, was indicted in 2019 in South Carolina for a nationwide fraud conspiracy operated through his corporation Future Income Payments LLC from 2011 to 2018.
MilitaryTimes
Why do kids keep falling from windows in military base housing?
A military wife wants to get a message to families in military housing: The windows may not be safe for your children. The mom — who asked not to be identified because of pressure from the installation and concern for her husband’s career — is speaking from experience. Her own child was injured when she fell about 15 feet from an upstairs window.
MilitaryTimes
Wind blew tree onto sheltering soldiers, killing 2, loss report says
Wind blew a large portion of a tree onto five Ranger School students who were spreading out to take shelter amid a storm warning, killing two and injuring three others on Aug. 9 at Fort Benning, Georgia, according to a preliminary loss report from the Army Combat Readiness Center. Staff...
MilitaryTimes
Stricter social media rules for DoD officials aim to prevent snafus
For the first time ever, the Defense Department has put out social media guidance governing its widespread official accounts, as platforms like Twitter and Facebook are increasingly used to send out messages for both service members and the general public. At the same time, some mishandling of accounts ― whether...
MilitaryTimes
Why US Army network leaders are so interested in identity management
ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. — U.S. Army officials overseeing the modernization of the service’s networks have identified what they call “big bets,” or game-changers that bring the force of the future one step closer to fruition. Among them is what’s known as identity, credential and access...
