Thursday NKY sports round-up: Cooper volleyball wins home opener
Cooper (2-0) volleyball knocked off the host Dixie Heights Colonels (0-2), 3-1 (25-18, 25-14, 17-25, 25-18) in its first 9th Region match of the season. Senior libero Chloe Fortner had 16 digs and five aces with sophomore Audrey Schilling recording 14 for the Lady Jaguars. Junior setter Sadie Smith had 24 assists, 11 digs and three aces. Senior Rylie Depue led Cooper with 12 kills and senior Holland Morris had nine kills and nine digs.
Football Friday Night: 8-19-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Football Friday Night is BACK! Mohammad Ahmad and Ana Medina break down and recap an exciting series of finishes to open the high school football season. Final:. Allen-County Scottsville 16. Logan County 26. Final:. Warren East 41. White House-Heritage (TN) 7. Final:. Spring Hill (TN)...
2022 Middle TN High School Football Scores – Week 1
Week one of Middle Tennessee high school football is in the books. Here are your final scores for August 19th. The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. Cheatham. Cheatham Co. 19 at Glencliff 0.
2022 high school football season kicks off with several blockbuster top-10 showdowns
Frederick Douglass defends city streak against Bryan Station; Cutter Boley debuts for Lexington Christian against Madison Central.
Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links
Get the latest high school football information all in one place.
KSR Today: High school football returns, Ugonna Kingsley arrives
It’s football time in the Bluegrass — high school football time. After a long spring and summer away from game action, football is back in Kentucky, starting with two matchups to open the high school season Thursday evening. First, a 34-13 win for Butler County over Russellville. Then, a 48-6 blowout win for Mason County over Newport.
Wednesday NKY sports round-up: Dixie girls soccer turns table on Campbell Co. in early season rematch
Both teams knew this would happen once they opened the season winning their respective pools in the Fayette County Spectacular last week. The Dixie Heights Colonels (3-1 overall) and the Campbell County Camels (4-1-1) met four days after Campbell County edged Dixie Heights, 2-1 in the Fayette County Spectacular semifinals on Saturday. With three whole days to prepare for the rematch, Dixie Heights turned the table with a 3-1 win in Alexandria.
