Both teams knew this would happen once they opened the season winning their respective pools in the Fayette County Spectacular last week. The Dixie Heights Colonels (3-1 overall) and the Campbell County Camels (4-1-1) met four days after Campbell County edged Dixie Heights, 2-1 in the Fayette County Spectacular semifinals on Saturday. With three whole days to prepare for the rematch, Dixie Heights turned the table with a 3-1 win in Alexandria.

EDGEWOOD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO