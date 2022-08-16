Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Elkin Tribune
“The Last Five Years” on stage Sept. 9-11
YADKINVILLE — The Willingham Theater and Yadkin Arts Council will present the Drama Desk Award-Winning Musical, “The Last Five Years,” with three performances slated for Sept. 9-11. Starring Edward Charles Kluttz III and Brittany Darst, this emotionally powerful and intimate musical deconstruction of a love affair and marriage involving two New Yorkers in their twenties takes place over a five-year period while they fall in and out of love.
thestokesnews.com
Stokes County represented at fiddler’s convention
King’s Jessie McGee flatfoot dances at the 86th Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, Virginia. Some Kind of Old Time Band, featuring Rex, Ralph, and Jessie McGee, perform in the Old-Time Band Competition at the 86th Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, Virginia. Photo by Mason P. Winfree | The Stokes...
Friendship Motor Speedway cancels all remaining 2022 races in lengthy Facebook post
ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Friendship Motor Speedway announced that is canceling the remainder of its races in 2022 in a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday. The Speedway listed a number of concerns and reasons as to why they have decided to cancel its remaining races of the year in an over 1,600-word post on its […]
triad-city-beat.com
ICYMI: 10+ new Triad restaurants that opened recently
In the midst/aftermath of the pandemic, it can be hard to keep track of what’s open, what’s new and what’s gone, especially in the food industry where turnover is quick and often quiet. So we’re here to share some of the newest food spots that have opened in the Triad recently. From sushi spots to a new deli, this list proves that there’s still a vibrant food scene here, all we have to do is support it!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yadkinripple.com
Hauser Williams Russell family celebrates 107th reunion
Cousins (front row) Lisa Gaw, Donna Pinckney, Karen Bell, Fay Hauser Price, Dr. Jannis Floyd; (back row) Steven Floyd, Daniel Elliott, Bernard Hauser Jr., Russell Hauser and Sterling Hauser gather for a family reunion. The family of Hauser Williams Russell celebrated their 107th reunion the weekend of July 29-30. The...
yadkinripple.com
New book by Yadkin County native
Boonville native Katherine R. Vestal has published a book of stories about the 11 children of her great-grandfather, William (Bill) Osborne Childress (1883-1953), and the eight children of Rev. Robert (Bob) Walter Childress (1890-1956) of The Man Who Moved a Mountain fame. Bill and Bob were brothers who grew up...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Water Lantern Festival to light up NC lake again on Sept. 10
REIDSVILLE — It’s been a year since thousands of people in Rockingham County were able to float their hopes, prayers, and tributes on the glassy surface of Lake Reidsville. But on Sept. 10 the Piedmont/Triad Water Lantern Festival returns to the 750-acre lake, bringing rice paper lanterns for...
wfmynews2.com
More tourists visiting Mt. Airy
The Surry County area and Mt. Airy are seeing more tourists. Officials are banking on more than just Mayberry to bring in people.
RELATED PEOPLE
focusnewspaper.com
Airport Comes to Hickory
The initial cost was $200,000, quite a sum for 1938. Twenty years earlier, some in Hickory had begun to dream of an airport for the city, placed on the northwestern edge, perched atop the hills overlooking the Catawba River. In those days flight was a novelty. Few people had even seen an airplane up close, much less ridden in one, so the dream had to wait.
5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina or like to travel to North Carolina often and spend your holidays there then you are in good luck because today we are talking about five amazing pizza places that you should really visit if you want to taste some delicious food. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients so there is no doubt that their food is one of a kind. If you have never been to these five amazing pizza places in North Carolina, make sure you do.
‘Largest Ponzi scheme in history’: 10 years since Lexington-based ZeekRewards
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — In August 2012, nearly a million people throughout the world learned an online rewards program they thought would exponentially increase their wealth was being investigated as what prosecutors would later deem an “over $850 million ‘Ponzi’ scheme,” promising a “bogus 125% return on investment based on profits from a sham internet-based […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourdavie.com
DME Racing to build new facility in Mocksville
DME Racing’s mission is simple: provide quality performance products and service to customers at reasonable prices. Over the past 20 years, that commitment has propelled owner Dimey Eddinger and DME Racing from a part-time passion into a full-time profession. The company now employs 13 and manufactures and ships premium motorcycle parts worldwide.
country1037fm.com
Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina
North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
Stokesdale woman gives back after receiving a double lung transplant
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Julie McCormick of Stokesdale, North Carolina enjoys the simple things in life. “I love spending time with my family and traveling, enjoy vacationing, hiking a little bit,” McCormick said. But in early 2019 the wife and mother of two noticed something happening to her body.
WBTV
Ice cream shop owner takes to social media to share frustration over work force issues, stress
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An iconic small business in Salisbury is struggling because the owner simply can’t find workers. The West Innes Dairy Queen has been a fixture since 1950, but owner Melissa Utley says she’s never seen the labor market like this, and it has brought her to tears.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31
Yadkin County, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported a second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC at 5:10AM EDT Aug 18th 2022
NCZ001>003-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-032-WVZ042>044-507-508-181300- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth- Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig- Alleghany VA-Bath-Patrick-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg,. Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop,. Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge,. Covington, Hot Springs, Stuart, Bluefield, Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,. Union, Lewisburg, White...
Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball. Was it you?
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in western North Carolina will be a millionaire — once that person cashes in the ticket.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
Comments / 0