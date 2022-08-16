ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Birte von Schwarzenfeld as Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions. Ms. von Schwarzenfeld joins Beacon in a newly created strategic role where she will be responsible for the Company’s Commercial business serving non-residential roofing customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005033/en/ Birte von Schwarzenfeld, Beacon’s SVP, Commercial Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
