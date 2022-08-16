ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

cbs17

Wake County experiencing teacher shortage amid pay raises

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County school officials say they still need to fill around 400 teacher vacancies. That number makes up about three percent of its teaching jobs. The school board just approved four percent raises for teachers and principals. Administrators hope that’ll bring in more applicants but they say more needs to be done.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

‘Cartelization of Health Care’? NC Treasurer Battles Big Hospitals

A new report from NC Treasurer Dale Folwell’s office is adding to an ongoing conflict between Folwell and the state’s largest hospitals — and the hospitals are pushing back. “These entities are putting profits over patients, and their true mission should be patients over profits,” says Folwell...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Traffic expected as NC State students return to campus

Raleigh, N.C. — Drivers should be prepared for extra traffic around North Carolina State University on Thursday as students begin moving back to campus. N.C. State officials said drivers should expect delays on the main highways surrounding campus, including Western Boulevard and Hillsborough Street. Campus streets will also be...
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

North Carolina attorney general fights campaign ad probe

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The campaign committee for North Carolina’s Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein’s last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting his 2020 Republican challenger, Stein’s campaign filed a motion asking the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to grant a preliminary injunction barring enforcement of the law. Dating to at least 1931, the law makes it illegal to deliberately disseminate a false “derogatory report” that could harm a candidate’s chance of election. The campaign’s motion comes as a Wake County district attorney prepares to empanel a grand jury in the case. The motion urged that the district attorney be blocked from enforcing what the campaign called “an overbroad, poorly tailored criminal libel law” while the court assesses whether it violates the First Amendment right to free speech.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

"Just a gut punch.' Hundreds honor slain Wake County deputy

In addition to loved ones, hundreds of men and women in uniform trickled into Mitchell Funeral Home for visitation services honoring slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Ryn Schmidt, a longtime friend, roommate and training partner of Byrd's, said the fallen deputy was a man who had a heart of gold and a person who was selfless.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

The Warrenton Posse resumes activities for community

The Warrenton Posse held their annual trail ride Saturday, Aug. 13, for the first time since COVID-19 stopped their regular activities. Established in 1989 by a group of approximately 25 local African American men, The Posse, as the group is referred to by many, is recognized in the local community for providing trail rides, and other recreational activities for youth and adults.
WARRENTON, NC
