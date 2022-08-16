Read full article on original website
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
St. Aug’s receives McNair grant funding for emerging doctoral studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Hillside High School celebrates 100-year anniversaryThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
cbs17
Wake County experiencing teacher shortage amid pay raises
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County school officials say they still need to fill around 400 teacher vacancies. That number makes up about three percent of its teaching jobs. The school board just approved four percent raises for teachers and principals. Administrators hope that’ll bring in more applicants but they say more needs to be done.
Whistleblower lawsuit filed following WRAL Investigation into Medicaid misspending
Raleigh, N.C. — A whistleblower who claims North Carolina misspent millions of taxpayer dollars on a computer overhaul of the state’s Medicaid system is now suing for wrongful termination and defamation. Rob Morehead, who’s represented by the Noble Law Firm, filed the lawsuit Thursday in Wake County. The...
Wake schools need 400 more teachers before traditional-calendar students return
The hiring update comes after schools across the nation faced staffing shortages last school year that forced the remaining workers to do more to fill the gap.
Wake County teachers get free school supplies from a nonprofit group
Wake County public school teachers can stock up on supplies without spending their own money, thanks to the WakeEd Partnership. The non-profit launched a community wide school supply drive in July.
What the Inflation Reduction Act will mean for North Carolina residents
Quite a lot said one North Carolina leader who voted for the bill.
chapelboro.com
‘Cartelization of Health Care’? NC Treasurer Battles Big Hospitals
A new report from NC Treasurer Dale Folwell’s office is adding to an ongoing conflict between Folwell and the state’s largest hospitals — and the hospitals are pushing back. “These entities are putting profits over patients, and their true mission should be patients over profits,” says Folwell...
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East Durham
DURHAM — The Fayetteville Street Historic Corridor Planning Group hosted a meeting at the Phoenix Event Center Monday evening to discuss new developments in East Durham and the impact they will have on residents.
Durham City Council rejects residential development on US 70 over creek concerns
A developer wanted to build 380 single-family homes and townhouses along Leesville Road in the Falls Lake watershed.
Rocky Mount woman owed deposit refund gets bad check from Duke Energy
Domanick Bullock waited months for a deposit she was owed from Duke Energy. When the check arrived, it could not be cashed.
Attorney wants Wake DA off the ballot, seeks injunction against NC Board of Elections
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman didn’t sign her notice of candidacy. Should that keep her off the November ballot?
Traffic expected as NC State students return to campus
Raleigh, N.C. — Drivers should be prepared for extra traffic around North Carolina State University on Thursday as students begin moving back to campus. N.C. State officials said drivers should expect delays on the main highways surrounding campus, including Western Boulevard and Hillsborough Street. Campus streets will also be...
What are North Carolina’s best community colleges and how do they fair nationally?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Technical and community colleges in North Carolina, deemed incredibly important to meeting the evolving needs of the future workforce, don’t fare very well in a new national ranking of those schools. WalletHub, the financial advice company that crunches numbers and churns out a variety of evaluations, took on this task with […]
North Carolina attorney general fights campaign ad probe
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The campaign committee for North Carolina’s Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein’s last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting his 2020 Republican challenger, Stein’s campaign filed a motion asking the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to grant a preliminary injunction barring enforcement of the law. Dating to at least 1931, the law makes it illegal to deliberately disseminate a false “derogatory report” that could harm a candidate’s chance of election. The campaign’s motion comes as a Wake County district attorney prepares to empanel a grand jury in the case. The motion urged that the district attorney be blocked from enforcing what the campaign called “an overbroad, poorly tailored criminal libel law” while the court assesses whether it violates the First Amendment right to free speech.
NC Sheriffs have raw conversation with WRAL News about safety after string of deputy shootings
Four sheriffs from across central North Carolina sat down with WRAL anchor Lena Tillett for a raw conversation about the safety of law enforcement officers. They candidly described how their deputies are feeling after a string of recent shootings, and explained what they need from the community in order to do their job better.
"Just a gut punch.' Hundreds honor slain Wake County deputy
In addition to loved ones, hundreds of men and women in uniform trickled into Mitchell Funeral Home for visitation services honoring slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Ryn Schmidt, a longtime friend, roommate and training partner of Byrd's, said the fallen deputy was a man who had a heart of gold and a person who was selfless.
Sewage backup at a barbecue spot: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 16)
Violations this week included improper handwashing and foods being held at incorrect temperatures.
nationalblackguide.com
Entire Police Department in North Carolina Resigns After First Black Woman Town Manager Hired
The entire police department of a small town in Kenly, North Carolina has reportedly resigned in an apparent protest against Justine Jones, a Black woman who was hired as the town manager two months ago. They claim that she is creating “hostile work environment.”. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson...
warrenrecord.com
The Warrenton Posse resumes activities for community
The Warrenton Posse held their annual trail ride Saturday, Aug. 13, for the first time since COVID-19 stopped their regular activities. Established in 1989 by a group of approximately 25 local African American men, The Posse, as the group is referred to by many, is recognized in the local community for providing trail rides, and other recreational activities for youth and adults.
'We have to confront our past': Students, alums react to UNC's plans for James Cates Jr. memorial
Cates was 22 years old when three members of a white supremacist biker gang stabbed him to death outside teh Student Union in 1970. All of the men were acquitted by an all-white jury.
Man charged with murder in killing of Wake County deputy. More arrests expected.
Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was found shot more than once outside his unmarked SUV Friday.
