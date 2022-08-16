ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
The Spun

Dolphins Players Make Opinion On Wes Welker Very Clear

During the early stages of the offseason, Wes Welker left the San Francisco 49ers to become the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins. That move was made so he can join forces with Mike McDaniel. With the regular season just around the corner, it sounds like Welker is already...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Drive Time Podcast#Apple Spotify
Yardbarker

Raiders Free Agency: NFL DT Says He’s Better Than Ndamukong Suh

A player that’s been connected to the Las Vegas Raiders all offseason is Ndamukong Suh. Needless to say, some people have grown weary of this, mostly because, after some teasing, things have been relatively quiet on that front. The team itself was never reported to have an interest in Suh; rather, things took off after Suh’s appearance on ESPN. However, one free agent seems to think that he’s better than Suh. If that’s the case, should the Raiders pursue him, or in this case, bring him back?
NFL
FanSided

Dolphins need Tua Tagovailoa but have to be ready if he isn’t the guy

Tua Tagovailoa is the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback but the team needs to be able to win despite him if they have a shot at 2022. The Miami Dolphins’ top quarterback is still an anomaly. Some think they know who he is and others think they know who he isn’t. It’s a daily debate on social media and the media itself still either straddle the proverbial fence or just simply call him out.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Apple
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Dolphins Camp 2022: Aug. 17 Practice Observations

The Miami Dolphins were back at practice Wednesday as they continue to get ready for their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but more importantly continue their preparations for the regular season. The practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex took place in front of some guests, most notably...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy