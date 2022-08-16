The Duchess of Cambridge has teamed up with tennis star Roger Federer to announce a charity collaboration to raise money for disadvantaged and vulnerable children.The Laver Cup Open Practice Day will be staged on September 22 at The O2 in London.Fans will get the chance to watch Federer and other tennis greats from Team Europe and Team World during their final on-court practice for the competition.Tickets go on sale on Monday August 22.The event will raise money for two organisations of which Kate is patron – Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), whose charitable arm is the...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO