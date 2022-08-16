ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio Olympics#Rugby World Cup#World Rugby#Racism#Australian Ellia Green#Reuters
The Independent

These are the safest countries in the world for travellers

Iceland has topped a list of the world’s safest countries to live and travel in.The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2022 ranks 163 of the world’s nations in terms of “peacefulness”, analysing data on their political stability, neighbouring country relations, number of refugees, nuclear weapons, internal and external conflicts, military expenditure, incarceration rates and “perceptions of criminality”, among other factors. It’s compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace, based in Sydney, which says: “In the past 14 years, peacefulness has fallen [overall], with the average country score deteriorating by 3.2 per cent.”Iceland was named the safest and most peaceful...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Serena Williams drops match to Emma Raducanu as US Open looms

Serena Williams lost the second U.S. Open tuneup match she competed in since she indicated she was likely to step away from tennis following the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams fell in straight sets to reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, 6-4, 6-0, at the Western & Southern Open in Ohio on Tuesday night.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Paul Green's brain has been donated to science to discover if deadly concussion disease had anything to do with footy legend's tragic death aged 49

The heartbroken family of Paul Green have donated his brain to science in a bid to discover if he was suffering from a deadly concussion-related disease. The Australian Sports Brain Bank acknowledged the donation, as research continues into further understanding of the the condition chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Green was found...
NFL
Daily Mail

Naomi Osaka in pre-US Open trouble as she suffers back-to-back first round losses, being knocked out by Zhang Shuai in Cincinnati... but the last time this happened she won in New York!

If Naomi Osaka is looking for positives from back-to-back first-round defeats in North America, she can at least look back to her US Open triumph of four years ago. The last time this happened, Osaka returned to the court at Flushing Meadows and swept aside all before her - beating Serena Williams in the final.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Kate joins forces with Roger Federer for charity tennis event

The Duchess of Cambridge has teamed up with tennis star Roger Federer to announce a charity collaboration to raise money for disadvantaged and vulnerable children.The Laver Cup Open Practice Day will be staged on September 22 at The O2 in London.Fans will get the chance to watch Federer and other tennis greats from Team Europe and Team World during their final on-court practice for the competition.Tickets go on sale on Monday August 22.The event will raise money for two organisations of which Kate is patron – Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), whose charitable arm is the...
TENNIS
The Independent

British long jumper left ‘hurt’ after European silver ‘taken away’ by controversial appeal

British long jumper Jacob Fincham-Dukes has spoken of his “hurt” after he was denied a silver European Championship medal despite already taking his lap of honour.Fincham-Dukes jumped 8.06m on his opening attempt, equalling the distance of Swede Thobias Montler and Frenchman Jules Pommery with the British athlete handed second due to countback.The 25-year-old had the Union Jack around his shoulders and was celebrating with fans around the stadium but was then told the Fench team had lodged a protest. They said his foot was marginally over the line and the protest was upheld, moving the Brit down to fifth.He...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy