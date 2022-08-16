Read full article on original website
Related
Teen Shot in Southeast Rochester Overnight
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 16-year-old boy was shot in southeast Rochester early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the reported shooting in the 1500 block of 10th St. southeast around 1:30 a.m. The teen was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with what was described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
KIMT
16-year-old boy shot, injured early Thursday morning in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized early Thursday morning. Police said it happened at 1:37 a.m. in the 1500 block of 10th St. SE. Authorities said it appears one shot was fired and hit the 16-year-old, who was then taken to St. Marys for non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester Man Loses $168,000 to Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Rochester man has been scammed out of $168,000. A Rochester Police Spokesperson said the scam started on Aug. 8 when the man received a receipt that indicated he had renewed a computer security subscription for $399. The man told officers he was unsure whether or not the subscription automatically renewed and called the number displayed on the receipt to resolve this issue. Police say the victim was told he had to download a program on his computer that would take the machine over to get a refund.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Plainview man sentenced to 5 years probation in burglary case
(ABC 6 News) - A Plainview man received 5 years of probation Thursday, after pleading guilty to stealing firearms and electronics from his brother in Rochester. Zachary Koetz was arrested May 17 and accused of taking three guns and an X-Box from his brother’s home in Rochester. Koetz will...
winonaradio.com
Fatal Accident Said to be Caused by Distracted Driving
(KWNO)- A 3-vehicle accident that occurred on Hwy 35 a week ago was caused by one driver looking at her phone, says the Buffalo County Sheriff’s office. Just before 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 10th, Buffalo Couty Sherriff’s office received a 911 call of a 3-vehicle accident on Hwy 35 at the intersection of Henry Ln in Milton Township.
Rochester Fire Responds to Cooking Fire at Northwest Rochester Apartment Complex
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester firefighters responded to a cooking fire at an apartment complex Friday night. The Rochester Fire Department said crews arrived at The Villages at Essex Park apartments in the 1100 block of 41st Street NW just before 9:00 p.m. to a sprinkler head that had been activated to keep a cooking fire on a stove contained.
KIMT
Teen airlifted after being pinned in tractor crash in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 17-year-old driver was pinned following a tractor crash Wednesday afternoon in northeast Iowa. The sheriff's office said the boy was driving a tractor that was pulling a wagon when it entered the ditch on Clay Hill Rd. northeast of Decorah. The teen was pinned in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thousands of Dollars Worth of Tools Stolen from Rochester Construction Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary reported at a north-Rochester construction site. Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the site north of Park Place Motors around 6 a.m. Monday morning. Crews at the site reported someone had broken into the construction area and stole an estimated $5,000 worth of tools and equipment.
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for stealing his brother's guns
ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is sentenced for stealing guns from his brother. Zachary Chad Koetz, 24 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to felony theft Thursday and a charge of first-degree burglary was dropped. Law enforcement says Koetz stole two handguns, one shotgun, and an Xbox from his brother on May 16.
Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Minnesota
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County, Minnesota. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
KIMT
Colorado woman takes plea deal over cocaine in southern Minnesota
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman arrested for cocaine in Freeborn County is taking a plea deal. Adrienne Erin Smith, 28 of Denver, Colorado, was charged with second-degree possession of cocaine on October 3, 201. Freeborn County sheriff’s deputies say Smith was seen in Harmony Park near Clarks Grove around 2 am, holding a plastic baggie and a small digital scale. A deputy approaching her from behind says he saw Smith scoop a white powdery substance from a larger bag into a smaller one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
Man arrested after Rochester gunfire pleads not guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after gunfire is pleading not guilty to gun and domestic assault charges. Ryan Bernard Moulton, 38 of Cannon Falls, is now set to stand trial May 1, 2023, for possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence and misdemeanor domestic assault.
KIMT
Rochester man out $168K in online fraud case
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 76-year-old Rochester man is out $168,000 in an online fraud case. Police said the man had a subscription for antivirus software and received a fake receipt with a phone number on it. He called the number to resolve the issue. The person he talked to said...
KIMT
One defendant sentenced over illegal guns in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the men arrested for guns found during a traffic stop has been sentenced. Jeremiah Dimitri Jackson, 21 of Rochester, has been given one year of supervised probation and fined $200 for pleading guilty to carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place.
First Court Appearance For Rochester Man Charged in Woman’s Death
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester man charged with causing a deadly traffic crash in April made his first court appearance this morning. 20-year-old Deng Kwel was charged last month with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of 22-year-old Cynthia Gomez on April 11th. The criminal complaint states the Rochester woman was driving north on East Circle Drive near the entrance to Quarry Hill Park when a southbound car driven by Kwel crossed the median and smashed into her minivan.
KIMT
Final Thursdays Downtown cancelled in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Organizers have cancelled the final Thursdays Downtown in Rochester. “In consultation with the National Weather Service in La Crosse and the Rochester Police Department, we make this decision with everyone’s safety in mind. The possibility of severe inclement weather later this evening is high, with lightning and wind gusts predicted.”
KAAL-TV
Man shoots off tip of own finger at Southern Minnesota Sportsman's Club
(ABC 6 News) - A 44-year-old man called the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office from the hospital to report the loss of part of his finger. At about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, the sheriff's office received a call from an Olmsted Medical Center emergency room. The caller told the sheriff's...
Driver Killed, Passenger Severely Burned in Olmsted County Motorcycle Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery motorcycle crash that left a Kellogg man dead and a Millville woman severely burned. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman says deputies responded to the report of a motorcycle in the north ditch on 75th St....
Body Found Near Northfield Leads to 40 Year Prison Sentence
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering a man whose body was later found in a culvert near Northfield. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Sanchez was convicted of a second-degree murder charge in the case in late July. The jury that found him guilty also determined the were aggravating factors that supported an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines. A news release says the 480-month sentence is the maximum allowed for a second-degree murder conviction.
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0