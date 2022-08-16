ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White said Tom Brady and Gronk to Raiders was done deal until Jon Gruden nixed it

I know this is digging up ancient history with a few weeks until the season starts, but blame Dana White and Rob Gronkowski. Gronk was in the panel interviewing White for UFC on ESPN when White told the story of how a few years ago when Tom Brady was available, he was set to join the Raiders when Jon Gruden stepped in and put a stop to it at the last minute.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy