CLEVELAND — Scott scored touchdowns on offense and defense in the first half en route to topping Cleveland John Hay 14-6 in high school football action Friday. Amon Haynes (two sacks) had a 12-yard run in the first quarter and finished with 45 yards on eight carries. In the second quarter, Daryl Barnett returned an interception 65 yards to the house and caught the 2-point conversion to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 edge. Barnett totaled 75 yards on four catches. ■ LIMA SENIOR 36, BOWSHER 6
A Georgia woman, who had been missing for four days, was reunited with her family after a toddler spotted her feet past his family’s fence line. CNN affiliate WGCL’s Zac Summers reports.
Here are the top performers for high school football in Mississippi for the week of Aug. 19. Coaches can nominate players at CLScoreboard@jackson.gannett.com. Wyatt Albright, Copiah Academy: The senior quarterback had 109 rushing yards, 41 passing yards and three touchdowns in Copiah Academy's 28-7 victory over Madison St. Joseph. ...
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Week 1 of the 2022 New Mexico high school football season was headlined by Centennial pulling off a 38-35 upset over the state’s top-ranked team in Cleveland in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday night. The Hawks rallied after being down by nine points, 35-26, with about five minutes to […]
