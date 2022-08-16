CLEVELAND — Scott scored touchdowns on offense and defense in the first half en route to topping Cleveland John Hay 14-6 in high school football action Friday. Amon Haynes (two sacks) had a 12-yard run in the first quarter and finished with 45 yards on eight carries. In the second quarter, Daryl Barnett returned an interception 65 yards to the house and caught the 2-point conversion to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 edge. Barnett totaled 75 yards on four catches. ■ LIMA SENIOR 36, BOWSHER 6

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO