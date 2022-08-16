ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning?

Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning? “It’s important that parents know what’s going on with their children,” says Psychologist Erica Anderson, herself a trans woman. And, “I don’t think the default position should be to assume that there’s a problem at home.”
Bella Smith

Back to school mistakes parents make

This material is founded on reliable news and research information. I should note that I am not a medical professional. In this article, I will share my knowledge but refrain from making any recommendations.
Autism in Schools: What Do Parents Want?

Many parents of kids on the autism spectrum feel pressure for their kids to fit into a neurotypical, mainstream learning model. Guidelines of Disability Standards for Education advocate openness to consultation and making reasonable adjustments. Even small environmental adjustments can translate into greater well-being gains for children on the spectrum.
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies

There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
Free back-to-school resources: 11 essential sites for kids and parents

As kids start school, or get back into the swing of things, here are some free educational resources for parents and children to help make this fall a little easier for everyone. Free educational resources:. Math at Home: Pre-K to 5th grade worksheets with interactive problems, organized by topic, like...
How do I get my admin to know what teachers are going through?

Dear Dr. Kem, I’ve been an elementary school teacher for 15 years. I know a lot of teachers feel underappreciated right now, but what’s bothering me is the lack of appreciation from those who should be supporting us most: our administrators. I’m taking care of the mental health of all my kids. I’m covering my colleagues’ classes due to a lack of substitutes. I’m adopting new textbooks and websites before I’ve had time...
7 Easy Back-to-School Crafts Your Kids Will Love

Get your kids excited about heading back to the classroom next month with these easy back-to-school crafts that you can make together. Sandy Sandler, creator of Bowdabra and a DIY craft and home décor expert for the creatively challenged, shared some cost effective and easy-to-do craft projects that celebrate the start of the school year.  […] The post 7 Easy Back-to-School Crafts Your Kids Will Love appeared first on SI Parent.
