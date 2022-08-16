Read full article on original website
Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning?
Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning? “It’s important that parents know what’s going on with their children,” says Psychologist Erica Anderson, herself a trans woman. And, “I don’t think the default position should be to assume that there’s a problem at home.”
I'm a former college teacher. I wish parents would teach their kids these 3 life skills before they're done with high school.
The author taught in college for nine years and shares three things all parents should be teaching their kids before they head out to college.
Back to school mistakes parents make
This material is founded on reliable news and research information. I should note that I am not a medical professional. In this article, I will share my knowledge but refrain from making any recommendations.
psychologytoday.com
Autism in Schools: What Do Parents Want?
Many parents of kids on the autism spectrum feel pressure for their kids to fit into a neurotypical, mainstream learning model. Guidelines of Disability Standards for Education advocate openness to consultation and making reasonable adjustments. Even small environmental adjustments can translate into greater well-being gains for children on the spectrum.
Upworthy
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies
There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
ABC News
Mom uses what she learned in high school to prepare son for school shooting
Schools across the country are reopening this year with an enhanced focus on security, following the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 students dead, along with two of their teachers. Even with those precautions, for many parents, the new school year brings with...
5 Resources To Help Parents Afford Back-to-School Supplies
The mix of rising costs and stagnant wages is making it harder than ever for many parents to afford back-to-school supplies. Find: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam's Club Discover: 10 Biggest...
These are the most important lessons from my 43 years in the classroom
“So, what did you learn?”I had retired one month earlier from New Jersey’s Whippany Park High School 43 years after I’d arrived. Now my lunch companion, a wonderful friend and mentor who had retired over a decade ago, surprised me with the question. ...
Teacher shortages send schools scrambling before new year
School districts across the country are struggling to hire enough teachers as students return to the classrooms. Some districts are recruiting from abroad. Manuel Bojorquez takes a look.
TODAY.com
Free back-to-school resources: 11 essential sites for kids and parents
As kids start school, or get back into the swing of things, here are some free educational resources for parents and children to help make this fall a little easier for everyone. Free educational resources:. Math at Home: Pre-K to 5th grade worksheets with interactive problems, organized by topic, like...
How do I get my admin to know what teachers are going through?
Dear Dr. Kem, I’ve been an elementary school teacher for 15 years. I know a lot of teachers feel underappreciated right now, but what’s bothering me is the lack of appreciation from those who should be supporting us most: our administrators. I’m taking care of the mental health of all my kids. I’m covering my colleagues’ classes due to a lack of substitutes. I’m adopting new textbooks and websites before I’ve had time...
What’s Trending: Parents Are Concerned With Sending Their Children To School This Year [WATCH]
With monkeypox, COVID-19, mass shootings, and more, parents are super worried about sending their kids back to school.
With school starting, here are safety questions parents should ask administrators
As parents, it’s inevitably on our mind; sending our kids back to school after ending the 2022 school year drowning in horrific headlines. Surely, we can’t help but ponder a Uvdale-like situation happening in our community, leaving us unsettled, worrisome and nauseated.
7 Easy Back-to-School Crafts Your Kids Will Love
Get your kids excited about heading back to the classroom next month with these easy back-to-school crafts that you can make together. Sandy Sandler, creator of Bowdabra and a DIY craft and home décor expert for the creatively challenged, shared some cost effective and easy-to-do craft projects that celebrate the start of the school year. […] The post 7 Easy Back-to-School Crafts Your Kids Will Love appeared first on SI Parent.
‘Regretting my life decisions.’ Teachers and students are anxious as school year begins
As teachers, students and parents prepare for the 2022-23 school year, the Herald was curious to know how the start of this year compared to others.
Poll Shows Not All Students & Teachers Are Eager to Go Back to In-Person School
As the 2021-22 school year came to a close, schools in many parts of the country seemed to have finally reached some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy. But new data reveals a disconnect between the learning schools offered and the views of many teachers and students on what would be best for them. According to an […]
Survey: 4 in 5 wish they could go back to fix their college experience
Students will be soon moving into dorms and apartments to start a new year of college.A new survey shows four out of five adults say college isn't just about academics but also the life lessons.The survey said 44% of adults also said they're thinking about going back to college or are thinking about going for the first time.
