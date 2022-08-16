Read full article on original website
Kentucky judge suspended; says commission is ‘being used’
Kentucky judge accused of pressuring lawyer to support his reelection, suspended
A Kentucky judge was suspended with pay on Friday following testimony that he pressured a lawyer practicing in his court to support his reelection campaign. Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission voted 3-2 to suspend 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson following a daylong hearing in which he told commissioners they were being used for political purposes, The Paducah Sun reported.
#SayHerName: Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron Clamorously Heckled By Crowd Chanting ‘Breonna Taylor’
In today’s episode of Ain’t Nobody Coming To See You, Daniel, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron couldn’t get a word in edgewise during a recent speech because people in the audience only wanted to talk about one person; Breonna Taylor. According to the Lexington Herald-Ledger, Cameron was...
Kentucky Supreme Court leaves abortion ban in place while reviewing arguments
The Kentucky Supreme Court is leaving a sweeping abortion ban in place, pending further review. A state court of appeals allowed two abortion bans to go into effect earlier this month, almost completely outlawing the procedure in the state. On Thursday, the state Supreme Court determined abortion clinics' request for an injunction due to "extraordinary cause" was not met.
Judge orders Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis to testify in Georgia election probe
Trump's legal advisor Jenna Ellis was ordered to testify if the Georgia probe. Ellis worked as Trump' campaign attorney during and after the 2020 elections. Rudy Giuliani and Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham have also been ordered to testify in the probe. A Colorado judge on Tuesday ordered former President Donald...
