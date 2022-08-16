ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Bluegrass Live

Kentucky judge accused of pressuring lawyer to support his reelection, suspended

A Kentucky judge was suspended with pay on Friday following testimony that he pressured a lawyer practicing in his court to support his reelection campaign. Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission voted 3-2 to suspend 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson following a daylong hearing in which he told commissioners they were being used for political purposes, The Paducah Sun reported.
Fox News

Kentucky Supreme Court leaves abortion ban in place while reviewing arguments

The Kentucky Supreme Court is leaving a sweeping abortion ban in place, pending further review. A state court of appeals allowed two abortion bans to go into effect earlier this month, almost completely outlawing the procedure in the state. On Thursday, the state Supreme Court determined abortion clinics' request for an injunction due to "extraordinary cause" was not met.
