Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com
Green Bay Packers cut former Iowa TE
The Green Bay Packers also released a former Iowa TE on Tuesday. Dominque Dafney was 1 of the players that got cut by the team in order to get down to the 85-player roster minimum per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Dafney spent the majority of his college career with...
Yardbarker
Watch: Green Bay Packers WR Sammy Watkins completely loses a New Orleans Saints DB for a nice catch
While drops have been a huge problem for the Packers early in training camp, there have been many big plays as well. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke about the frustration with his receivers but did not mention any of the veterans. The video below shows why. Sammy Watkins absolutely destroys the Saints defensive back.
fantasypros.com
Tom Brady: No firm date on return to team
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that he does not have a firm date when Tom Brady will return to the team but that the team and Brady will revisit it after the Tennessee game according to The Athletic’s Greg Auman. (Greg Auman on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Brady...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim
Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers as the regular season fast approaches. Just don’t expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday. The Packers have claimed WR Travis […] The post Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots place Malcolm Butler on injured reserve, ending his season
FOXBOROUGH – New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler’s return from retirement is already over – at least for the 2022 season. The Patriots placed the veteran corner on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. It isn’t clear what Butler’s injury is. Butler was active for...
Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Bears WR Tajae Sharpe got this shocking grade in Week One of Preseason
Chicago Bears wide receiver Tajae Sharpe got some praise from the national media for his performance Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week One of the preseason. Sharpe caught all of his targets–two passes for a total of 44 yards. One of which was an incredible grab. Pro...
RELATED PEOPLE
Matt Eberflus drops key Roquan Smith update amid trade rumors, stalled contract talks with Bears
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith previously requested a trade. He was seeking a new contract which ultimately led to the request. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus reportedly said that Smith will travel with Chicago to Seattle for their upcoming preseason game, per Ian Rapoport. Eberflus also referred to Smith as “engaged.” However, Rapoport also reported that the 25-year old linebacker will not play in the game.
NBC Sports
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury
Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
Yardbarker
Saints Sign an Offensive Lineman, Place a Defensive Lineman on Injured Reserve on Wednesday
The New Orleans Saints picked up offensive lineman Derrick Kelly off waivers from the New York Jets on Wednesday afternoon. To make room for Kelly, the Saints placed DT Jaleel Johnson on season-ending injured reserve. This is the 27-year-old Kelly's second stint with New Orleans. An undrafted rookie out of...
Yardbarker
Dolphins place Adam Shaheen on IR after failed trade
Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen was placed on injured reserve. The move follows the Dolphins' attempt to trade Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for a sixth-round selection in 2023, only to have the handshake deal overturned due to a failed physical. Shaheen,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Packers/Saints joint practice notes
“I feel like today it was kind of a stalemate for us on offense, which was good. Because it seems like every other day against our defense, we’ve been kind of on the short end.” That was Aaron Rodgers on his impression of the Packers’ first joint practice against the Saints.
Bears Cut Two Players Prior to First Roster Cutdown
The Bears on Tuesday added two players to the roster while cutting two others, and need to trim four more to get the roster to 85.
Colin Cowherd Suggests Blockbuster Trade For Chicago Bears
Expectations aren't particularly high for the Chicago Bears heading into 2022. But Colin Cowherd believes that one blockbuster trade could change the Bears' fortunes forever. In a recent edition of The Herd, Cowherd argued that the Chicago Bears should trade disgruntled star linebacker Roquan Smith. He believes that the return they could get from Smith would enable them to build their roster into a contender.
Why did 49ers cut CB Darqueze Dennard despite his 1st-team reps?
The 49ers’ first batch of roster cuts had one semi-surprising inclusion. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who appeared to be the frontrunner for the starting nickel cornerback job, was let go ahead of Tuesday’s cut-down deadline. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday in his post-practice press conference was asked why...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Anthony Miller (shoulder) placed on season-ending IR
Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller has been placed on the season-ending injured reserve with a lingering shoulder injury according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Miller missed Pittsburgh's preseason game against Seattle due to the shoulder issue but it remains unclear when he suffered the injury....
fantasypros.com
Joe Flacco ‘all but assured’ to be Week 1 starter vs Ravens
According to Jets team source, Joe Flacco is “all but assured to be the Week 1 starter” against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, as reported by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. (Jordan Schultz on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This expected news is now more official with Zach Wilson’s successful...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury
Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
Bulls could trade for notable former first-round pick?
With Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and (hopefully) Lonzo Ball already in tow, the Chicago Bulls might be taking steps to address the last hole in their starting lineup. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke with an unnamed East executive this week, who said that the Charlotte Hornets could look to...
