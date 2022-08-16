Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
UNC, NC State football are final choices for 3-star Charlotte high school recruit
Wide receiver Kevin Concepcion, one of the last uncommitted seniors among the top recruits in North Carolina, is expected to announce his college plans Saturday.
insidepacksports.com
FALL CAMP PHOTOS: Quarterbacks
Here is a collection of photos of NC State's quarterbacks from a recent fall practice. NOTE: Click on each photo above to view and/or download a larger version.
NC A&T's men's basketball coach, Will Jones, leaves program
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T is in need of a new men's basketball coach. The university announced Thursday head coach, Will Jones, is leaving the program. He took over the team on an interim basis in December 2019. Less than three years later, he's out. The Aggies had...
One 'Juke' move worth considering on recruiting trail
Salisbury High School (N.C.) standout Jayden Harris earned his "Juke" nickname at birth. After interviewing the admitted Duke basketball enthusiast this week, Jason Jordan of SI.com noted that "his mother, Ebony Harris, gave him the name because of the ease of his birthing process." "She ...
UNC basketball scrimmage a chance for fans to see team, players to make money
Fans can get their first glimpse of North Carolina's men's basketball team, which reached the NCAA tournament title game in April, on Aug. 27 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill. But the players won't be wearing UNC jerseys or logos for the Blue-White Scrimmage. And they'll be paid for...
packinsider.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Coach Banghart Calls NC State Fans “Classless”, Then Takes it Back
Yesterday UNC Women’s Basketball Coach Courtney Banghart was asked on a podcast, who she liked beating the most, Duke or NC State. Her response: “That’s like asking me who I hate less.”. I love it. We don’t like you either. She then followed that up by...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: The Race For Bronny
It’s been building for a while but now the whole Bronny James thing is heating up. Everyone who visits this site, or any basketball site, knows who LeBron James is. If by any chance you don’t know, his son is an outstanding high school guard, generally seen as a 4-Star prospect.
Blue White Game Returns for UNC Basketball as NIL Event
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The Blue White game is back, as part of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. North Carolina's basketball players will participate in what is being called the Blue White Scrimmage at the Smith Center on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance here, are general admission, cost $12, and went on sale on Wednesday. Fans can also buy tickets to a team autograph NIL session that will take place before the scrimmage, which cost $150 and include entry to the game afterward. The UNC Football team plays its season opener in Chapel Hill that Saturday night against Florida A&M at 8 p.m. Public paid parking for the basketball event will be available on campus in the Manning Lot, Jackson Deck, and Cardinal Deck.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball Hosting Blue-White Game on August 27
A longtime Chapel Hill tradition is coming back. The UNC men’s basketball team will host an open scrimmage at the Dean Smith Center on Saturday, August 27 at 4 p.m. The scrimmage was played for many years under head coaches Dean Smith, Bill Guthridge and Matt Doherty, and was known as the “Blue-White Game.” While UNC’s “Late Night” event featured an intra-squad scrimmage under head coach Roy Williams, the Blue-White Game was historically a separate event altogether. Williams ended the event, choosing instead to play a second preseason exhibition game.
2 North Carolina Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in North Carolina made the cut.
packinsider.com
NC State Men’s Basketball Will Face Difficult Odds in Battle 4 Atlantis
NC State’s Men’s Basketball will be playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament on November 23-35, and the odds aren’t in their favor. Here’s a rundown of the teams in the tournament:. Kansas. Wisconsin. NC State. Dayton. Southern California. BYU. Butler. According to Caesars Sports, NC...
WRAL
Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street. The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for two trailblazers connected to...
Durham man cashes in on $200K lotto jackpot, 3 still to be won
Jose Diaz Ortez of Durham is the latest lucky winner of a top prize in the Carolina Jackpot $5 scratch-off game.
wschronicle.com
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
cbs17
Durham woman wins $100,000 on lottery scratch-off
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has won $100,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Thursday identified Amarfis Lopez as the latest winner of the new Platinum game. She bought her $20 ticket from Cross Creek Convenience on Guess Road in Durham. She...
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
ourstate.com
Our State Knows Best: Barbecue
In this monthly online series, we ask the experts to go in-depth on some of our favorite topics from the magazine. Barbecue traditions run deep in North Carolina, where regional debates — eastern- vs. Lexington-style — ensue over everything from the cut of the pork to the vinegar or red sauce that coats it to the slaw it’s served with. But while the means of smoking the perfect ’cue may vary, most Carolinians can agree that good barbecue should be cooked low and slow. And while our iconic barbecue joints have mastered that skill, it can be a challenge to replicate at home.
In one day, the Triangle loses two beloved restaurants
Two of the Triangle's most acclaimed restaurants are shutting down, with Raleigh's Garland and Durham's Saint James Seafood both announcing their closings on Instagram Wednesday. Why it matters: Their departure will leave a hole in the Triangle's diverse food scene. The closures are a reminder of the strain the pandemic...
insidepacksports.com
IPS LIVE: 2022 Tight Ends Preview
IPS LIVE: 2022 Tight Ends Preview (24:33) Produced by Jon Stout and hosted by James Henderson, Inside Pack Sports Live can be easily accessed via the link above. All shows are archived on iTunes, released here on the website, and on our various social media platforms. *****. Today on IPS...
