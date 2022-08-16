ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidepacksports.com

FALL CAMP PHOTOS: Quarterbacks

Here is a collection of photos of NC State's quarterbacks from a recent fall practice. NOTE: Click on each photo above to view and/or download a larger version.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Basketball
Raleigh, NC
College Basketball
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Recruiting: The Race For Bronny

It’s been building for a while but now the whole Bronny James thing is heating up. Everyone who visits this site, or any basketball site, knows who LeBron James is. If by any chance you don’t know, his son is an outstanding high school guard, generally seen as a 4-Star prospect.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Blue White Game Returns for UNC Basketball as NIL Event

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The Blue White game is back, as part of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. North Carolina's basketball players will participate in what is being called the Blue White Scrimmage at the Smith Center on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance here, are general admission, cost $12, and went on sale on Wednesday. Fans can also buy tickets to a team autograph NIL session that will take place before the scrimmage, which cost $150 and include entry to the game afterward. The UNC Football team plays its season opener in Chapel Hill that Saturday night against Florida A&M at 8 p.m. Public paid parking for the basketball event will be available on campus in the Manning Lot, Jackson Deck, and Cardinal Deck.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State
chapelboro.com

UNC Men’s Basketball Hosting Blue-White Game on August 27

A longtime Chapel Hill tradition is coming back. The UNC men’s basketball team will host an open scrimmage at the Dean Smith Center on Saturday, August 27 at 4 p.m. The scrimmage was played for many years under head coaches Dean Smith, Bill Guthridge and Matt Doherty, and was known as the “Blue-White Game.” While UNC’s “Late Night” event featured an intra-squad scrimmage under head coach Roy Williams, the Blue-White Game was historically a separate event altogether. Williams ended the event, choosing instead to play a second preseason exhibition game.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Men’s Basketball Will Face Difficult Odds in Battle 4 Atlantis

NC State’s Men’s Basketball will be playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament on November 23-35, and the odds aren’t in their favor. Here’s a rundown of the teams in the tournament:. Kansas. Wisconsin. NC State. Dayton. Southern California. BYU. Butler. According to Caesars Sports, NC...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street. The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for two trailblazers connected to...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
wschronicle.com

Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022

Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

Durham woman wins $100,000 on lottery scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has won $100,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Thursday identified Amarfis Lopez as the latest winner of the new Platinum game. She bought her $20 ticket from Cross Creek Convenience on Guess Road in Durham. She...
DURHAM, NC
ourstate.com

Our State Knows Best: Barbecue

In this monthly online series, we ask the experts to go in-depth on some of our favorite topics from the magazine. Barbecue traditions run deep in North Carolina, where regional debates — eastern- vs. Lexington-style — ensue over everything from the cut of the pork to the vinegar or red sauce that coats it to the slaw it’s served with. But while the means of smoking the perfect ’cue may vary, most Carolinians can agree that good barbecue should be cooked low and slow. And while our iconic barbecue joints have mastered that skill, it can be a challenge to replicate at home.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios

In one day, the Triangle loses two beloved restaurants

Two of the Triangle's most acclaimed restaurants are shutting down, with Raleigh's Garland and Durham's Saint James Seafood both announcing their closings on Instagram Wednesday. Why it matters: Their departure will leave a hole in the Triangle's diverse food scene. The closures are a reminder of the strain the pandemic...
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

IPS LIVE: 2022 Tight Ends Preview

IPS LIVE: 2022 Tight Ends Preview (24:33) Produced by Jon Stout and hosted by James Henderson, Inside Pack Sports Live can be easily accessed via the link above. All shows are archived on iTunes, released here on the website, and on our various social media platforms. *****. Today on IPS...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy