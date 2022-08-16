Report: Bulls signs Carlik Jones to non-guaranteed deal

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

As training camp is right around the corner, team’s around the league are finalizing their training camp invite list.

On Tuesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac and Celtics Blog reported that the Bulls have signed guard Carlik Jones to a non-guaranteed training camp contract, which Jones himself later confirmed on Twitter.

Jones played for the Bulls summer league team in July, averaging 12.2 points and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 54.8% from the field.

Last season, Jones spent time with both the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets, playing a total of 23 minutes in five games.

