Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAberdeen, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top Farmers Markets in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
3 Top Dance Schools in Charlotte for KidsCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Top Rated Wine Bars in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
Perseverance spotted a mysterious object on Mars last month. It turned out to be the rover's own space litter.
NASA suspects spaghetti-like debris captured by Perseverance's cameras in July is shredded Dacron netting from gear that landed the rover on Mars.
United Launch Alliance launches missile warning satellite for Space Force
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance launched a missile warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force at Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday morning. ULA sent the Space-Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit Flight 6 into orbit on its Atlas V rocket just after 6:30 a.m. EDT. SBIRS GEO-6...
scitechdaily.com
Surprise, Surprise: Subsurface Water On Mars Defies Expectations
Physics connects seismic data to properties of rocks and sediments. A new analysis of seismic data from NASA’s Mars InSight mission has uncovered a couple of big surprises. The first surprise: the top 300 meters (1000 feet) of the subsurface beneath the landing site near the Martian equator contains little or no ice.
Elon Musk's Flying SpaceX Debris Alarms Australian Sheep Farmer Who Found Particles Outside Near His Private Field
Screenshot from public access article.Jack Connor/TweakTown. Imagine strolling through your private field only to discover the jettisoned, burnt-up trunk from a SpaceX mission had landed in your area. A Dalgety, Australia sheep farmer, approximately 5-hours southwest of Sydney, was astonished to discover rocket debris from Elon Musk's SpaceX mission had, in fact, landed in his field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Probing the Red Planet: Finding past life at Jezero Crater
As for any consensus among scientists that signs of past or present life have been seen by Perseverance, once again, don't wait for a slam dunk observation. Since its wheels-down landing in February of last year, NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has been busily at work, on the prowl steering itself across the Jezero Crater landscape.
Artemis Mission: Here's everything you need to know about NASA's Space Launch System
Officials at NASA have announced a late August launch date for their new "Mega Moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to put humans back on the moon for the first time in 50 years. NASA officials have tentatively pegged Aug. 29 as the launch day for the most powerful rocket ever created to take a trip to the far side of the moon and back, Live Science previously reported. This first mission will be uncrewed, but later expeditions will put the first woman and first person of color on our lunar companion.
Nasa discovers a new moon
Nasa’s Lucy mission has discovered a new moon.The space rock has been found orbiting Polymele, a Trojan asteroid close to Jupiter. Found some 770 million kilometres from the Earth, it was spotted by Nasa’s Lucy mission which was launched in 2021 to study two large asteroid clusters in the hopes of finding the primordial material that formed the solar system’s outer planets.The new moon was detected 200 kilometres away from Polymele and is roughly five kilometres in diameter, approximately one third of its Trojan host.Lucy itself, which takes its name from a fossilised human ancestor, is only 14 metres...
Nasa identifies strange debris found on Mars
Nasa has identified a bizarre, spaghetti-like tangle of material on Mars first seen by the US space agency’s Perseverance rover on 12 July.The material is not of alien origin, biological or otherwise, but is instead a piece of tangled Dacron netting from the entry, descent and landing (EDL) gear that landed the rover on the Martian surface in February 2021. Dacron is a type of synthetic fiber embedded with resin often used in high performance sail cloth, but in the case of Perseverance was likely a part of a thermal protection blanket, according to a Nasa blog.“This particular piece of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts are just about ready for launch
The next group of four astronauts lucky enough to travel aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule are close to completing their training for next month’s mission to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA has confirmed. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, together with Koichi Wakata of JAXA (Japan...
NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch
Aug 16 (Reuters) - NASA's gigantic Space Launch System moon rocket, topped with an uncrewed astronaut capsule, began an hours-long crawl to its launchpad Tuesday night ahead of the behemoth's debut test flight this month.
Artemis I: What you need to know about Nasa’s new Moon rocket launch
Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center on the Florida coast may soon see its first launch of a massive Moon rocket since 1973, as the space agency prepares to launch its Artemis I mission as soon as 29 August.An uncrewed test flight of Nasa’s Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft, Artemis I is Nasa’s first full test of hardware the agency hopes will put astronauts back on the Moon by 2025, and propel of a decade of lunar activities that will serve as a proving ground for technologies ultimately aimed at going on to visit Mars.Here’s everything you need to...
Digital Trends
How to watch SpaceX’s Cargo Dragon depart ISS this week
A SpaceX Cargo Dragon spacecraft will undock from the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, August 18, and NASA will livestream the entire process. The Dragon will carry back to Earth more than 4,000 pounds of supplies and scientific experiments that ISS astronauts worked on in microgravity conditions. At the end of its journey, the spacecraft will land in the ocean close to Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASA's Lucy mission discovers a small moon orbiting a Trojan asteroid
The Lucy spacecraft hasn't even reached its first target, and the team is already making discoveries.
Universe Today
NASA Astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann will be the First Indigenous Woman in Space!
This Fall, the fifth crewed mission (Crew-5) of the NASA Commercial Crew Program will depart for the International Space Station (ISS). This mission will see four astronauts launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Flordia aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon (atop a Falcon 9 rocket). Once they reach the ISS, they will join the crew of Expedition 67 and conduct science experiments as part of Expedition 68. The mission commander of this flight, Nicole Aunapu Mann, is a naval aviator and test pilot with a distinguished military career. She will also be the first Indigenous woman ever to go to space!
International Space Station: Live updates
Find out what's going on at the International Space Station.
See the huge solar wings of China's space station in motion above Earth (video)
China’s space station recently gained a new module and with it a pair of huge, solar energy-capturing “wings” that can rotate as the outpost orbits the Earth.
NASA's Artemis 1 moon megarocket faces final test before rolling out for launch
NASA engineers are testing the Space Launch System moon rocket's flight termination system ahead of rollout. Engineers are testing a system designed to destroy NASA's massive Space Launch System moon rocket in case of problems with its impending launch. Last week, NASA worked to certify the critical flight termination system...
Building a Martian House review – will this be your tiny gold-foil room on Mars?
Living on Mars is a game for squillionaires and the agencies of superpower governments, for Elon Musk and Nasa, not the average citizen. The reason is obvious and simple: it is mind-bendingly expensive and complex to get people and equipment to a planet 140 million miles from Earth. The artists Ella Good and Nicki Kent are, however, undeterred. On a Bristol wharf, next to the M Shed museum of the city’s history, they have installed what they call a “people’s version of living on Mars”, a “prototype Martian house” built to a budget of £50,000, with an additional £20,000 spent on workshops, plus support in kind from a number of construction companies. Their expenditure is about enough, at a guess, to pay for the toothbrushes on a typical real-life space programme.
Phys.org
All systems go in Houston as NASA prepares return to Moon
Rick LaBrode has worked at NASA for 37 years, but he says the American quest to return to the Moon is by far the crowning moment of his career. LaBrode is the lead flight director for Artemis 1, set to take off later this month—the first time a capsule that can carry humans will be sent to the Moon since the last Apollo mission in 1972.
Space stowaways on Nasa’s Artemis I Moon rocket will probe lunar surface
NASA has planned to launch its most powerful rocket into space, which will store small satellites used to probe the Moon. The Space Launch System (SLS), a 98-meter-tall rocket, is expected to be sent to the Moon on August 29. Inside Nasa's rocket, 10 CubeSats will be packed away. These...
Comments / 0