ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Thurston County Sheriff Warns of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ Following Drug Bust in Oregon

Local authorities are warning community members about a new, extremely potent, brightly-colored “rainbow” form of fentanyl that is popping up around the country. “Authorities are particularly worried about young adults and children ending up with rainbow fentanyl, as they could mistake the drug for something else, such as candy, sidewalk chalk or a toy, because of its color and appearance,” said the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office in a news release posted to Facebook on Thursday.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
State
New York State
State
Washington State
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona

TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health#Roku#Amazon Fire#Trail Of Truth
KGW

Firefighter dies while working on southern Oregon wildfire

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
TALENT, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
KOMO News

Washington AG launches civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms

SEATTLE — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside, accused of discrimination and retaliation. The AG was joined by workers, both former and currently employed at the farm. “The company systematically fired almost 80 percent of its U.S. workforce...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
KGW

Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KGW

New tool explores heat, flood, fire risks by location

SEATTLE — An online tool by the nonprofit First Street Foundation aims to identify areas where there is a high risk of extreme heat, flooding or wildfires based on current climate modeling. The tool allows users to enter an address, zip code, county or city and see the expected climate impact.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast

For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
SEATTLE, WA
Big Country News

15-Year-Old Charged as an Adult for Alleged Shooting at Western Washington Walmart

MOUNT VERNON — A 15-year-old Mount Vernon boy has been charged as an adult for his alleged role in the July 17 shooting at Walmart in Mount Vernon that injured five. Jesus J. Tatro pleaded not guilty to five felony charges of first-degree assault at his Aug. 4 arraignment in Skagit County Superior Court, according to court documents. He is being held in Skagit County Juvenile Detention on $750,000 bail.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
KOMO News

2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
FIREBAUGH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy