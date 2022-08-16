Read full article on original website
Related
Man Infected With Tick-Bourne Disease, First Local Case In Washington State
The disease was previously reported in dogs.
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Warns of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ Following Drug Bust in Oregon
Local authorities are warning community members about a new, extremely potent, brightly-colored “rainbow” form of fentanyl that is popping up around the country. “Authorities are particularly worried about young adults and children ending up with rainbow fentanyl, as they could mistake the drug for something else, such as candy, sidewalk chalk or a toy, because of its color and appearance,” said the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office in a news release posted to Facebook on Thursday.
KGW
Advocates push to keep Oregon bias crime suspects behind bars after Portland attack
Under existing state policy, those accused of serious racially-motivated crimes can walk out of jail right after booking. That’s what happened in Portland.
Oregon Humane Society receives 80 beagles from historic dog rescue operation
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, Oregon received a plane-load of beagles from a historic operation that removed about 4,000 of the little hounds from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The puppy mill sold dogs to laboratories, according to the Oregon Humane Society. The Humane Society of The United States,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGW
Oregon state rep arrested at the Clackamas County Fair after confrontation over cigarette
Republican state lawmaker James Hieb said that he’d had a few drinks and was smoking a cigarette when a woman told him to stop. He said he ignored her.
State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington
EWAN, Wash. — State fire resources have been sent to help fight a fire burning east of Ritzville near the unincorporated town of Ewan. The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and has burned about 4,000 acres of crops and rangeland. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste...
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona
TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington state school shooter sentenced to 40 years
Caleb Sharpe, who shot one classmate to death and wounded three others five years ago in a Washington state high school, apologized to his victims before he was sentenced Friday to at least 40 years in prison.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
Firefighter dies while working on southern Oregon wildfire
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
KGW
Washington sees influx of abortion patients as new Idaho law takes effect
SPOKANE, Wash. — Paul Dillon with Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho says clinics across Washington stand ready to support Idahoans in need of an abortion. "We're doing everything we can to make sure patients in Idaho can get care and have access to all the services...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMO News
Washington AG launches civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms
SEATTLE — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside, accused of discrimination and retaliation. The AG was joined by workers, both former and currently employed at the farm. “The company systematically fired almost 80 percent of its U.S. workforce...
KGW
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
Tiny Washington Area Among The Most Humid Places In The U.S.
House Method ranked the most and least humid cities in the U.S.
KGW
New tool explores heat, flood, fire risks by location
SEATTLE — An online tool by the nonprofit First Street Foundation aims to identify areas where there is a high risk of extreme heat, flooding or wildfires based on current climate modeling. The tool allows users to enter an address, zip code, county or city and see the expected climate impact.
KUOW
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
15-Year-Old Charged as an Adult for Alleged Shooting at Western Washington Walmart
MOUNT VERNON — A 15-year-old Mount Vernon boy has been charged as an adult for his alleged role in the July 17 shooting at Walmart in Mount Vernon that injured five. Jesus J. Tatro pleaded not guilty to five felony charges of first-degree assault at his Aug. 4 arraignment in Skagit County Superior Court, according to court documents. He is being held in Skagit County Juvenile Detention on $750,000 bail.
KOMO News
2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
Washington is at high risk of tsunamis and waves up to 42 feet tall, here’s how to prepare
You may only have a few hours to walk to higher ground in a tsunami. Here’s how to be prepared for a tsunami as Washington faces high risk.
Comments / 0