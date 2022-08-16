Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Heart muscle scarring found in patients with hypertension are associated with worse outcomes
A recent study conducted by the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) discovered that myocardial fibrosis is associated with worse cardiovascular outcomes in patients with hypertension. Myocardial fibrosis is an important prognostic marker in the development of adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart failure and death. In Singapore, the prevalence of...
Medical News Today
What are acute exacerbations of COPD?
People with COPD can sometimes experience a flare-up of symptoms, which is called an exacerbation. Infections are often responsible for exacerbations, but there is not always a specific cause. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an umbrella term for chronic lung diseases that make it difficult to exhale. It is...
New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%
A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
Gout flareups may precede heart attack, stroke, study says
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily increases in the four months after a gout flareup, a British study released Tuesday suggests. Gout is a common, painful form of inflammatory arthritis that often affects the big toe joint. According to the research, gout patients who...
MedicalXpress
Aldosterone linked to increased risk of chronic kidney disease progression and end-stage kidney disease
A steroid hormone called aldosterone is linked to an increased risk of kidney failure in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published in the European Heart Journal today. The risk of CKD worsening and developing into end-stage kidney disease was independent of whether or not patients had diabetes.
MedicalXpress
A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and helps with muscle weakness
Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease. In a study published...
MedicalXpress
Two-medication strategy offers both benefit and risk after coronary artery bypass surgery
A new analysis shows that a combination of two anti-platelets drugs can benefit patients after the most common type of cardiac surgery—while also increasing the risk of potentially dangerous bleeding. This double-edged finding from Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian investigators suggests physicians should carefully weigh the use of these medications after this procedure.
tctmd.com
After COVID-19, Unvaccinated at Risk for Long-term CVD Complications
Unvaccinated people who develop COVID-19 are at a significantly elevated risk of cardiovascular complications even up to 1 year after the infection when compared with unvaccinated men and women who don’t contract the virus, a new study shows. At 12 months, unvaccinated COVID-19 survivors were at a heightened risk...
consultant360.com
COVID-19 Roundup: Variant Component in Boosters, Damage to Cardiac Muscle, Hypertension Risk
FDA Recommends Inclusion of Omicron BA.4/5 Component for COVID-19 Booster Doses1. The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee convened to consider if there was a need to modify the current vaccine strain composition of COVID-19 booster vaccine doses for the upcoming 2022 fall and winter seasons.
MedPage Today
What's Behind the Hoarseness, Laryngeal Obstruction in a Healthy Nonsmoker?
Why did an otherwise healthy non-smoker in his 60s have steadily worsening hoarseness and shortness of breath for the past year? That was the diagnostic puzzle facing Kenneth W. Altman, MD, PhD, of Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania, and colleagues in a case reported in JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery.
consultant360.com
Parathyroid Hormone Levels and CKD Outcomes
High parathyroid hormone (PTH) levels may independently predict fractures, vascular events, and mortality in patients with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to new research published in Osteoporosis International.1. This finding emerged from a retrospective study of 5108 adult patients (mean age 68 years) with chronic kidney...
consultant360.com
Acute Adrenal Crisis From Mental Stress in a Patient With Hypopituitarism
University Park Campus, Pennsylvania State College of Medicine, University Park, Pennsylvania. Received January 19, 2022. Accepted February 11, 2022. The authors report no relevant financial relationships. CORRESPONDENCE:. Ryan C. Higgins, BS, Pennsylvania State College of Medicine, 1850 E Park Ave State College, PA 16803 (rhiggins3@pennstatehealth.psu.edu) A 39-year-old woman presented to...
consultant360.com
Sudden Hearing Loss Linked to Metastatic Adenocarcinoma of the Temporal Bone
Department of Otolaryngology, Lenox Hill Hospital/Northwell Health, New York, NY. 2Department of Neurology, Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin, NJ. 3Department of Radiology, Westchester Medical Center and New York Medical College, Valhalla, NY. CITATION:. Hersh SP, Hersh JN, Gerard P, Ali S. Sudden hearing loss linked to metastatic adenocarcinoma of the...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Aging Process Weighs on Parkinson’s Symptoms With Later-age Onset
Older age at disease onset is associated with greater motor and nonmotor impairment in people with idiopathic Parkinson’s disease, according to a study by scientists in Luxembourg. Nonmotor symptoms such as urinary incontinence and apathy in those diagnosed at older ages were found to be mainly driven by the...
hcplive.com
Empagliflozin Significantly Reduced Myocardial Glucose Metabolic Rate in T2D Treatment
26 weeks of treatment with empagliflozin reduced the myocardial glucose metabolic rate by 45.1% in patients with type 2 diabetes. Treatment with empagliflozin was linked to a significant reduction in the myocardial glucose metabolic rate in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) without coronary artery disease, according to recent findings.
pharmacytimes.com
Case Study: Review of ACE Inhibitor-Induced Bowel Angioedema
Globally, more than 40 million patients are currently taking an ACE inhibitor, primarily for the treatment of high blood pressure and heart failure. A 49-year-old female presents to the internal medicine clinic for complex care coordination. Her medical history includes depression, hypertension, and seasonal allergies. Notably, within the past couple...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Pituitary (Secondary) Hypothyroidism?
Pituitary hypothyroidism is a rare condition characterized by low levels of thyroid hormone due to failure of the pituitary gland. The pituitary gland is a pea-sized structure in the brain that releases thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). This hormone circulates in the blood and tells the thyroid to release its own hormones.
heart.org
Report outlines most common symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases
A “state of the science” review details the most reported symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases (CVDs): heart attack, heart failure, valve disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders, and peripheral artery and vein disease (PAD and PVD). There are important differences in symptoms between women and men. Depression, common across...
neurology.org
Clinical Reasoning: An 8-Year-Old With Acute Onset Ataxia
Acute ataxia is a common neurologic presentation in the pediatric population that carries a broad differential diagnosis. The tempo of the presentation, distribution of the ataxia (focal or diffuse), examination findings, and paraclinical testing may be helpful in guiding diagnosis and management. Although Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and its variant, Miller Fisher syndrome (MFS), are well defined, frequently encountered acute autoimmune neuropathies, the GBS/MFS spectrum have at least 12 different phenotypes with distinct neurologic features, 4 of which include ataxia. These lesser-known variants can be diagnosed clinically, in the absence of conclusive laboratory or neuroimaging data, and should always be considered in an acute presentation of ataxia. In this article, we present a previously healthy 8-year-old with acute onset ataxia with associated hyporeflexia that occurred after resolution of a presumed viral infection. We discuss our approach to ataxia, the patient's neurodiagnostic odyssey, and highlight the final diagnosis of acute ataxic neuropathy without ophthalmoplegia—a rare incomplete MFS subtype. Owing to timely recognition of the condition, the patient was treated appropriately and recovered fully.
pharmacytimes.com
Daily Medication Pearl: Zoledronic Acid (Zometa)
Zoledronic acid (Zometa) is indicated for the treatment of hypercalcemia that may occur with cancer. Dosing: 4 mg as a single-use intravenous infusion over no less than 15 minutes, 4 mg as retreatment after a minimum of 7 days. Dosage forms: 4 mg/100 mL single-use ready-to-use bottles, 4 mg/5 mL...
