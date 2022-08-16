ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy's pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce is...
