Indianapolis, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Former gaming exec sentenced to federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — John Keeler, a man once involved in plans to bring a casino to Terre Haute, was sentenced to two months in federal prison Wednesday. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana, Keeler, of Indianapolis, along with former State Senator Darryl Brent Waltz of […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation

INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

180-year sentence for Indianapolis man in child molesting case

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 180 years in prison for child molestation. Kurt Spurlin was convicted of eight counts of child molesting after a two-day jury trial in July. He had been facing 14 counts. The sexual abuse happened from 2006-2012. “The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis crime rate drops but not for juveniles

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis may be a less violent place than it was a year ago with homicide down 20%, aggravated assaults off 16% and non-fatal shootings slumping 12%, but the numbers are not so optimistic for juveniles. Last year on this date, IMPD had recorded 51 juveniles who had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Atlanta, IN
Indianapolis, IN
WANE-TV

Former Indiana deputy arrested after impersonating another man on social media

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fishers man was arrested Wednesday for using another individual’s identity on social media to make derogatory comments. Indiana State Police began an investigation in February 2022 after receiving reports from a Georgia man that someone was using his identity to post numerous derogatory comments to a social media account called “Brazil Indiana Chatter.”
The Associated Press

Prosecutors seek death penalty in Indiana officer’s slaying

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a man accused of fatally shooting a young Indiana police officer last month during an early morning traffic stop, officials announced Wednesday. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said his office consulted with relatives of slain Elwood police Officer...
WISH-TV

Indiana crime gun task force seizes 369 guns, makes 397 arrests in a year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Crime Gun Task Force says it’s pulled 369 illegal guns off the streets and made 397 arrests in a year. Chris Bailey, assistant chief of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said Tuesday, that the task force does “the dangerous work every single day and put themselves between us and evil and say to the community, not today.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
The Associated Press

Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana state senator and a longtime casino executive were sentenced Wednesday to federal prison terms for their roles in a scheme that illegally funneled gambling company money to the politician’s unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s campaign tied to casino company lawyer John Keeler led the Indiana Gaming Commission to force the company out of its lucrative ownership of projects for new casinos in Gary and Terre Haute. Waltz, 48, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty in April to helping route about $40,000 in illegal contributions to his campaign and making false statements to the FBI. He was sentenced to 10 months in prison. Waltz said during Wednesday’s court hearing that his “greatest regret” was that his actions tarnished his reputation as a public servant, which included 12 years as a state senator representing the southern suburbs of Indianapolis, The Indianapolis Star reported.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis police searching for murder suspect from Monroe County

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a murder suspect from Monroe County. IMPD posted to social media Wednesday that they are searching for 26-year-old Malik Bennett, who is wanted for murder and robbery out of Monroe County. According to court records, the charges were filed against Bennett in January 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Several People Hurt in Tuesday, Wednesday Shootings

INDIANAPOLIS–Several people were hurt in shootings that happened all across Indianapolis between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. At about 11 pm Tuesday, IMPD said a man was shot while walking on the southwest side near Kentucky and Hanna Avenues. The man who was shot is expected to be okay. Police believe the shooter was last seen in a white or silver Sedan going westbound on Kentucky.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

