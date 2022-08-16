Read full article on original website
Former gaming exec sentenced to federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — John Keeler, a man once involved in plans to bring a casino to Terre Haute, was sentenced to two months in federal prison Wednesday. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana, Keeler, of Indianapolis, along with former State Senator Darryl Brent Waltz of […]
Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation
INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
180-year sentence for Indianapolis man in child molesting case
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 180 years in prison for child molestation. Kurt Spurlin was convicted of eight counts of child molesting after a two-day jury trial in July. He had been facing 14 counts. The sexual abuse happened from 2006-2012. “The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office...
Fox 59
Indianapolis crime rate drops but not for juveniles
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis may be a less violent place than it was a year ago with homicide down 20%, aggravated assaults off 16% and non-fatal shootings slumping 12%, but the numbers are not so optimistic for juveniles. Last year on this date, IMPD had recorded 51 juveniles who had...
WISH-TV
DOJ: Indianapolis man sentenced to 10 years after fentanyl found in underpants
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after found guilty of intending to distribute fentanyl, carrying a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to the...
Carmel woman gets 3 years in prison, probation for rape of special needs minor
CARMEL, Ind. — A 48-year-old Carmel woman has been sentenced to serve three years in prison and several more years in probation after pleading guilty to raping a special needs minor. Stephanie Bradshaw pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony charge of rape as part of a plea deal on Thursday and was sentenced to […]
WANE-TV
Former Indiana deputy arrested after impersonating another man on social media
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fishers man was arrested Wednesday for using another individual’s identity on social media to make derogatory comments. Indiana State Police began an investigation in February 2022 after receiving reports from a Georgia man that someone was using his identity to post numerous derogatory comments to a social media account called “Brazil Indiana Chatter.”
Third person charged in connection with Muncie triple slaying
A New Albany woman has been charged in connection with a July murder case.
Prosecutors seek death penalty in Indiana officer’s slaying
ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a man accused of fatally shooting a young Indiana police officer last month during an early morning traffic stop, officials announced Wednesday. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said his office consulted with relatives of slain Elwood police Officer...
Indy man sentenced to 10 years for fentanyl trafficking
An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison this week for armed fentanyl trafficking and illegal gun possession.
WISH-TV
Indiana crime gun task force seizes 369 guns, makes 397 arrests in a year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Crime Gun Task Force says it’s pulled 369 illegal guns off the streets and made 397 arrests in a year. Chris Bailey, assistant chief of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said Tuesday, that the task force does “the dangerous work every single day and put themselves between us and evil and say to the community, not today.”
2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed […]
Muncie police deploying license plate readers
The Muncie Police Department hopes to reduce violent crime by deploying license plate reading cameras across the city.
IMPD: 3 hurt in series of shootings, including suspected home invasion
INDIANAPOLIS — At least three people were hurt overnight in Indianapolis in relation to three separate shooting investigations. Man shot while walking on southwest side It began around 11:06 p.m. Tuesday when a man told police he was shot while he walking in the area of Kentucky Avenue and W. Hanna Avenue on the southwest […]
Indianapolis Police make arrest after 11-year-old girl reports being assaulted in park
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating after a child was assaulted in a park on the near east side. Neighbors along Forest Manor Avenue say police were all over Legacy Park of Hope Tuesday night, investigating after an 11-year-old girl told them a man sexually assaulted her there.
Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana state senator and a longtime casino executive were sentenced Wednesday to federal prison terms for their roles in a scheme that illegally funneled gambling company money to the politician’s unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s campaign tied to casino company lawyer John Keeler led the Indiana Gaming Commission to force the company out of its lucrative ownership of projects for new casinos in Gary and Terre Haute. Waltz, 48, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty in April to helping route about $40,000 in illegal contributions to his campaign and making false statements to the FBI. He was sentenced to 10 months in prison. Waltz said during Wednesday’s court hearing that his “greatest regret” was that his actions tarnished his reputation as a public servant, which included 12 years as a state senator representing the southern suburbs of Indianapolis, The Indianapolis Star reported.
WTHR
Indianapolis police searching for murder suspect from Monroe County
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a murder suspect from Monroe County. IMPD posted to social media Wednesday that they are searching for 26-year-old Malik Bennett, who is wanted for murder and robbery out of Monroe County. According to court records, the charges were filed against Bennett in January 2021.
wbiw.com
Brown County Sheriff warning motorist to leave nothing of value in their vehicles
BROWN CO. — Investigators are warning of a theft and fraud scheme taking place in Brown County. Brown County Sheriff Jason Seidl Office flagged its Facebook followers on Wednesday to warn of the scheme. Sherif Seidl says thieves are breaking into cars at gas stations, parks, golf courses, and...
WIBC.com
IMPD: Several People Hurt in Tuesday, Wednesday Shootings
INDIANAPOLIS–Several people were hurt in shootings that happened all across Indianapolis between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. At about 11 pm Tuesday, IMPD said a man was shot while walking on the southwest side near Kentucky and Hanna Avenues. The man who was shot is expected to be okay. Police believe the shooter was last seen in a white or silver Sedan going westbound on Kentucky.
Plant manager identified as victim in Tipton workplace death
The victim of a workplace death has been identified as a plant manager.
