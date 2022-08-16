ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

AAA Reports Lower Gas Prices in MN & Iowa

Heading into the third weekend of August, AAA reports that gasoline prices in Minnesota and Iowa are lower than they were a week ago. The average gas price in Minnesota is reported at $3.84 a gallon, compared to $3.90 a gallon one week ago. The average price in Iowa is...
Minnesota’s July Unemployment Rate Holds Steady From June

Minnesota’s unemployment rate held steady at 1.8% in July, tying the record low since the metric started being tracked in 1976, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. This was also the all time lowest state rate on record in the United States as of June.
