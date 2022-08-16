Read full article on original website
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Norman Joseph Senay
Norman Joseph Senay, 98, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Accordius Healthcare at Mooresville. He was born on September 13, 1923, in Fall River, Mass., to the late Alfred and Sarah Bond Senay. Mr. Senay was a WWII veteran serving in the U.S. Army, where he received the Purple Heart. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Club Lodge #1207.
iredellfreenews.com
Betty Paige Anderson
Betty Paige Anderson, 92, of Harmony, N.C., passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in her home. She was born November 21, 1929, to Carl Eugene Paige and Bertha Irene Steelman of Forsyth County, N.C. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Bertha; husband, Bill Anderson; four sisters,...
iredellfreenews.com
Hallet Lee Brown II
Hallet “Hal” Lee Brown II passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the age of 73 in Statesville, N.C. Born in Hampton, Va., in 1948 to his late parents, Hallet Lee Brown and Margaret Morris Brown, he was raised in Gates County, N.C., until he joined the Army at age 17. He spent three years serving in the Army, including being stationed in Korea and deployed to Vietnam. Following his service, he worked on Apollo Missions 10 through 13, assisting on the moon landing, until he joined the Air Force and served 18 years, being stationed throughout the United States and Germany, until his retirement at the rank of Master Sergeant in 1990.
iredellfreenews.com
Hamby promoted to chief deputy over ICSO Enforcement Division
Maj. William “Bill” Hamby has been promoted to chief deputy over the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Division. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the promotion on Friday. Hamby began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1998 after serving five years with the Taylorsville Police Department, where he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iredellfreenews.com
James running for District 1 seat on I-SS Board as write-in candidate
Max James Jr.’s name won’t appear on the ballot in November’s general election. But the northern Iredell County resident still hopes to win the race for the District 1 seat on the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education. James, a Democrat, is running as a write-in candidate against...
iredellfreenews.com
Davis Regional Medical Center Emergency Department to close permanently on August 24
The Emergency Department at Davis Regional Medical Center will close for good at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24. The closure was moved up by a week as parent company Community Health Systems forges ahead with its plan to convert the 146-bed hospital into an inpatient behavioral health services facility, hospital officials confirmed Friday.
iredellfreenews.com
Miller promoted to major over ICSO Criminal Investigations Division
Sheriff Darren Campbell announced Friday that Capt. Troy Miller has been promoted to major over the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Miller began his 23-year career with the ICSO as a patrol deputy in 1999, after working for UNC Charlotte Police and Public Safety. In 2002 Miller...
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: SIHS community pep rally draws hundreds to help athletes to kick off the sports year
South Iredell High School football offensive line coach Charles Tabor welcomed a crowd of enthusiastic athletes, parents, and fans on Wednesday to what he hopes will be the first of many community pep rallies at ESC Park to celebrate sports teams at the school and to thank the community for its dedication to youth sports.
RELATED PEOPLE
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman Parks and Recreation refocusing on staffing, upgrading facilities this fall
Again under the leadership of Director Emily Watson, the Troutman Parks and Recreation Department and Committee is concentrating on facility repairs and upgrades over the next few months, including installation of baseball field scoreboards, adding dugout roofs, upgrading ESC Park wifi, and planning for additional electrical for the future facilities.
iredellfreenews.com
ICSO canine helps deputies apprehend suspect who crashed stolen vehicle
A Vale man who wrecked a stolen vehicle while attempting to avoid apprehension by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies was taken into custody after an ICSO canine tracked him to an areas off Scotts Creek Road. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Jason Bart Johnson, 44, of Lefevers...
Comments / 0