Music

Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers’ ‘In The Sanctuary’ Goes Viral

By BlackAmericaWeb.com Staff
105.3 RNB
 4 days ago

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

In the year 2000, Kurt Carr and the Kurt Carr Singers released the album “ Awesome Wonder ” and who would have thought one of the tracks would go viral 22 years later. “ In The Sanctuary, ” the first track on the Awesome Wonder album has gained popularity on Social Media with many using the song to describe everything from Gospel music exact ending point in church (never an exact science), relationships and how long Simply Lemonade stays in the refrigerator.

At the songs end, the The Carr sings repeat the chorus and when you thought the song was over, you thought wrong. As we know in the church, a Gospel song may not end for a while and if it’s a praise break going on, hold on to your pew. With the popular thing on Instagram Reels and TikTok is the use songs to create viral moments, it’s great to see one of Gospel Music’s greats get love on these platforms. Hopefully the people who are using the song are learning from the words which let Jesus know that we will praise him for the rest of our days…

Yes!

Yes, Lord for the rest of our days

Hallelujah, hallelujah

Hallelujah for the rest of our days

And we will praise You for the rest of our days

YES!

