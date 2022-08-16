Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymixfm.com
Swope holds its Summer Art Studio Showcase
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Swope Art Museum held its Summer Art Studio Showcase. The showcase features art work from summer classes that were held at The Swope. Youth ages 4 to 17 could attend 30 classes over the summer to build an art portfolio. On Friday, the...
mymixfm.com
Local law enforcement fundraises for a good cause
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — If you were driving in Terre Haute and you saw Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police on a roof, no worries he wasn’t stuck. On Friday morning, the Indiana State Police and local law enforcement agencies were participating in “Cop on a rooftop.’
mymixfm.com
It’s time to Clear The Shelters
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Saturday will be a good chance to welcome a new member to your family. WTWO is hosting the annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption event sponsored by Toyota of Terre Haute. This year’s event has more animal shelters participating than in any past year....
mymixfm.com
Free school supplies for Mattoon students
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the first day of school for students in Mattoon and the district wanted to make sure everyone is prepared, all thanks to the community’s help. Officials wanted to ensure each student came to school with their basic needs met. That includes everything...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymixfm.com
Danville City Council approves pay raises for city officials
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville City Council approved a pay raise for some of the city’s officials during its meeting Tuesday night. The Mayor is set to receive a $20,000 raise while the City Treasurer will get a $5000 raise every year. City aldermen will also get a $125 increase in pay per month.
mymixfm.com
Knox Co. Suicide Prevention Walk returns
VINCENNES, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Knox County’s annual Suicide Prevention Walk will take place at Vincennes University’s Outdoor Track, on Saturday, September 17. The goal of the event is to raise awareness for mental health, and suicide prevention, as well as the importance of seeking support. Check-in for...
mymixfm.com
Indiana Police increasing patrols ahead of Labor Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Police agencies around Indiana are increasing patrols over the next two weeks as part of a campaign to raise awareness about drunk or distracted drivers. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is providing funding for the extra patrols, found that fatal accidents...
mymixfm.com
Crews battle fire at Robinson Marathon Refinery
ROBINSON, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — At around 8:12 p.m. Friday, firefighters battled a fire at the Robinson Refinery on 400 S Marathon Ave. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly after. As a precaution, community air monitoring was tested and there were no elevated readings outside of the fence...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymixfm.com
Coles Co. officials warn about ‘dangerous dog’ on run
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Police Department is warning citizens of a dog on the run. The CPD said they were alerted to a serious dog bite at 11th and Olive Street Wednesday morning. On their Facebook page officers said the dog was a brindle and gray-white pit bull wearing a red harness with a blood-stained chest.
mymixfm.com
1 dead, 1 injured in northern Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: One person died and another person was severely injured in a crash Friday on Rio Grande Ave near Deer Haven Ln. According to the Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed that a truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree.
mymixfm.com
Exit ramp off of Interstate 70 will be closed for roadwork
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On or after August 27, drivers on Interstate 70 will have exit ramp restrictions due to roadwork. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the temporary closures of the National Ave. exit ramps off the I-70 eastbound have been rescheduled for late August. The ramps...
mymixfm.com
Brazil motorcyclist injured in crash
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Brazil motorcyclist was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for his injuries following a 2-vehicle crash Thursday. Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen said the crash happened around 12:30 pm at the intersection of National Ave. and Depot St. An investigation showed that a vehicle was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymixfm.com
Court docs: Witness hid in bathroom during drug deal turned deadly; murder suspect still at large
BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Court documents reveal a Greenwood man wanted by law enforcement is the sole suspect who remains at large in a drug deal turned deadly in a Bloomington mobile home park. Malik Bennett, 26, of Greenwood is being sought by police from Indianapolis and Bloomington. Bennett has...
mymixfm.com
Putnam Co. deputy injured in crash while on patrol
GREENCASTLE, Ind. — A deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is now recovering from a minor injury after being involved in a crash Friday. The sheriff’s office said that Deputy Randy Patrick was on patrol when his police car was hit by two other vehicles on North Jackson Street near Frazier Street in Greencastle.
Comments / 0