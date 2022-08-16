Read full article on original website
Get Amtrak Fares for as Low as $39 on Its Auto Train
Amtrak is launching a fare sale on its Auto Train, offering tickets as low as $39, plus the cost of boarding your vehicle. Between now and August 23, you can purchase these discounted fares for passage between Florida and the Northeast, so you can skip the traffic jams on I-95 and still arrive at your destination with your vehicle.
Amtrak just unveiled new and cheaper food options in the cafe cars on its Northeast Corridor and long-distance trains
No need to fear microwave dinners: The new menu includes options like fresh fruit, a vegan Asian-inspired noodle bowl, and vegetable crudities.
A red-eye train between LA and SF is a no-brainer for California travel — why don't we have the option?
'The demand would be there' - if the price is right.
United Airlines is getting serious about electric flying taxis that ferry passengers to nearby airports. Take a look at the Archer Aviation 'Midnight' prototype.
United Airlines just paid a $10 million deposit for 100 of Archer Aviation's 150 mph flying taxis. Take a look at its "Midnight" prototype.
Uber Makes a Change That Will Upset Riders
Uber Technologies (UBER) is challenged with transitioning its customers to a subscription-based service. Uber was born into existence by entrepreneurs to allow people to get rides through their cell phones. The Uber ride share app was created and has grown dramatically over the last decade and a half. Now billions of rides have been shared through the app, which has evolved to serve customers worldwide. The ride-sharing company, however, is closing one of its programs that customers have grown to love and launching a new one.
Heroic Uber driver recounts stopping mid-ride to rescue people from a burning building
An Uber driver is being hailed as a hero after he stopped mid-ride to rush into a burning brownstone in New York City to help rescue people before firefighters arrived. Fritz Sam, 54, told TODAY he was taking a passenger to New York's LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday when he noticed a commotion on the street in Brooklyn's Bed-Stuy neighborhood. That's when he noticed the flames and dark smoke coming out of a second floor window of a brownstone.
Amtrak Revamps Its Café Menus Aboard Northeast Corridor & Long-Distance Trains
Travelers and commuters of the Northeast officially have new meals to look forward to. Amtrak just introduced a revamped menu for its Northeast Corridor and Long Distance trains featuring new food items and prices. Following direct feedback from its customers, Amtrak updated its menus to feature fresher and higher-quality items...
Air Taxis Are About To Change The Future Of Travel
Have you ever been stuck in bad traffic and daydreaming about how easy life would be if your car could just fly over the half-mile of honking metal in front of you? Well, those dreams could soon come true, sort of. The solution could be air taxis, which are basically exactly what they sound like: flying vehicles that are capable of taking a small number of passengers on short-range trips. Although it may seem like one of those futuristic ideas that are perpetually five years away, air taxis are already here, and some major companies have bought into the idea.
