The Holmes Community College Electrical Lineman program is in the process of being relocated to its new site at the Bulldog Ranch off I-55 in Goodman. Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association, a partner of the program since its inception, continues to help Holmes become a force in educating the future lineman of the southeast. Yazoo Valley has been instrumental in moving the program from its old site on Highway 14 to the Bulldog Ranch.

GOODMAN, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO