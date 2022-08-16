Read full article on original website
gojsutigers.com
Four Tigers Named To Black College Football HOF Player Of The Year Watch List
A quartet of Jackson State football players were named to the Black College Football Hall of Fame Player of the Year Award Watch List. QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter, WR Malachi Wideman, and RS Isaiah Bolden were announced to the list today. Sanders (6-2, 215; So. Canton, Texas) is...
wdayradionow.com
Charles Bishop Joins The Show To Give An Update On Jackson State Football
Charles Bishop, co-host of Thee Pregame Show and Inside the HBCU Sports Lab joins Bog Game James and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. They discuss former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer's new role as an Analyst for Jackson State football. The also break down what to expect out of Deion Sanders' Jackson State squad this season.
breezynews.com
Whippets to move opening game to Yazoo County; first home game to be Sept. 16
Kosciusko will now go on the road to open the 2022 season. According to Athletic Director Macy Wilbanks, the first game against Yazoo County will now be played at Yazoo County instead of Kosciusko. Game time will still be 7:30 pm. Here is the school’s official statement:. “The Kosciusko...
Deion Sanders and Willie Simmons get real about HBCU football tradition
HBCU football, particularly at Jackson State and FAMU, has a great tradition. But Deion Sanders and Willie Simmons say that comes with challenges. The post Deion Sanders and Willie Simmons get real about HBCU football tradition appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Deion Sanders lets up-and-coming woman coach shadow staff
Dominique Watts, a woman aspiring to become a high school defensive line coach, reached out to Deion Sanders and got a glowing endorsement. The post Deion Sanders lets up-and-coming woman coach shadow staff appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WTOK-TV
JSU and the Mississippi Braves to host inaugural family and friends’ night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is partnering with the Mississippi Braves for the first time as the two organizations will host a family and friends’ night Saturday, August 20, at 6:05 p.m. at Trustmark Park. The “long overdue” collaboration will also honor the 100th anniversary of the...
vicksburgnews.com
VWSD cancels Meet the Gators, Vikings
The Vicksburg-Warren School District announced that Meet the Gators and Meet the Vikings have been cancelled. The events were slated to happen this evening. However, an email from the district was recently received stating the events tonight have been canceled. No reason was given. We will provide updates as they...
WLBT
2023 plans announced for Dixie National Rodeo
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson calls it one of his favorite times of the year!. He’s talking about the Dixie National Rodeo and Tuesday he announced the unofficial kick-off for next year’s event. Sponsors, representatives of the media, law enforcement and others were on hand...
Jackson Free Press
Many in Mississippi's Capital Left With Little or No Water
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents of Mississippi’s capital city are being warned to boil water before using it because of low pressure in the aging water system. The citywide alert was issued after a problem occurred during the weekend at one of Jackson's water treatment plants, WAPT-TV reported. Charles Williams, the city’s chief engineer, said the issue was resolved but it had drained the storage tanks.
WJTV.com
What you can expect at the 163rd Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6-16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
breezynews.com
Yazoo Valley Electric assists Holmes in relocating lineman program
The Holmes Community College Electrical Lineman program is in the process of being relocated to its new site at the Bulldog Ranch off I-55 in Goodman. Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association, a partner of the program since its inception, continues to help Holmes become a force in educating the future lineman of the southeast. Yazoo Valley has been instrumental in moving the program from its old site on Highway 14 to the Bulldog Ranch.
actionnews5.com
Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Civil rights advocates say in a federal lawsuit that police have “terrorized” residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation. The civil rights organization JULIAN is seeking a temporary restraining order against Lexington’s police department...
Mississippi Link
AARP launches ‘Walk with a Doc’ at Parham Bridges Park in Jackson
‘Walk with a Doc’ is a non-profit organization that was started in 2005 by a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio who was frustrated with his inability to affect behavior change in the clinical setting. Dr. David Sabgir therefore, invited his patients to go for a walk with him in a local park on a spring Saturday morning and to his surprise 100 people showed up.
Madison County Journal
Mackey tapped as Holmes VP
Dr. Teresa Houston Mackey is joining the Holmes Community College Goodman Campus as vice president for compliance and institutional research. A Mississippi State University alumna, she holds three degrees: a Doctor of Philosophy in Community College Leadership, a Master of Science in Secondary Mathematics Education and a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics. She is also a 2010 graduate of the Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy.
WLBT
City of Clinton to see $8 million development on Mississippi College property
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New and dramatic changes will be coming to Clinton after the state legislature granted the city $8 million. “It’s an exciting project that will, I think, impact this school and this community for generations to come,” Mississippi College President Blake Thompson said. Fifty acres...
Texas capital murder suspect arrested in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man who was wanted for capital murder in Texas was arrested in Vicksburg last week. Vicksburg Daily News reported the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information on Friday, August 12 that Clinton Lee Young was believed to be in Vicksburg. He was indicted Friday morning in Texas for capital murder. […]
PRVWSD plans to relocate Bob Anthony Parkway
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) said they are taking steps to move Bob Anthony Parkway, which is currently near the Ross Barnett Reservoir. Many consider the Reservoir as a shortcut from Rankin County to Madison County and vice versa. There are no issues with the roadway […]
WLBT
Magnolia Speech School begins new year in brand new facility
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The first full week of school in the new year is in a new modern facility for students of the Magnolia Speech School. Sixty-five children are walking the new hallways, entering new classrooms, and getting accustomed to a different learning environment. Magnolia Speech School has moved...
mississippicir.org
Fired Lexington police chief exposed in racist recording had a checkered past in law enforcement
Throughout his career in law enforcement, Sam Dobbins patrolled the streets of Mississippi with impunity, despite a history of racist remarks and policing, a reputation for violence and allegations he nearly beat a man to death. On July 20, the Lexington Board of Alderman voted Sam Dobbins out as Lexington...
Jackson VA to host drive-thru food pantry
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (GVSMVAMC) will host a food distribution event on Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. at the main facility. The Drive-Thru Food Pantry is designed to provide perishable and non-perishable goods to veterans and their families during the ongoing health crisis. More than 250 boxes […]
