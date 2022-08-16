ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

wdayradionow.com

Charles Bishop Joins The Show To Give An Update On Jackson State Football

Charles Bishop, co-host of Thee Pregame Show and Inside the HBCU Sports Lab joins Bog Game James and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. They discuss former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer's new role as an Analyst for Jackson State football. The also break down what to expect out of Deion Sanders' Jackson State squad this season.
vicksburgnews.com

VWSD cancels Meet the Gators, Vikings

The Vicksburg-Warren School District announced that Meet the Gators and Meet the Vikings have been cancelled. The events were slated to happen this evening. However, an email from the district was recently received stating the events tonight have been canceled. No reason was given. We will provide updates as they...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

2023 plans announced for Dixie National Rodeo

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson calls it one of his favorite times of the year!. He’s talking about the Dixie National Rodeo and Tuesday he announced the unofficial kick-off for next year’s event. Sponsors, representatives of the media, law enforcement and others were on hand...
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Many in Mississippi's Capital Left With Little or No Water

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents of Mississippi’s capital city are being warned to boil water before using it because of low pressure in the aging water system. The citywide alert was issued after a problem occurred during the weekend at one of Jackson's water treatment plants, WAPT-TV reported. Charles Williams, the city’s chief engineer, said the issue was resolved but it had drained the storage tanks.
WJTV.com

What you can expect at the 163rd Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6-16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

Yazoo Valley Electric assists Holmes in relocating lineman program

The Holmes Community College Electrical Lineman program is in the process of being relocated to its new site at the Bulldog Ranch off I-55 in Goodman. Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association, a partner of the program since its inception, continues to help Holmes become a force in educating the future lineman of the southeast. Yazoo Valley has been instrumental in moving the program from its old site on Highway 14 to the Bulldog Ranch.
GOODMAN, MS
actionnews5.com

Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Civil rights advocates say in a federal lawsuit that police have “terrorized” residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation. The civil rights organization JULIAN is seeking a temporary restraining order against Lexington’s police department...
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Link

AARP launches ‘Walk with a Doc’ at Parham Bridges Park in Jackson

‘Walk with a Doc’ is a non-profit organization that was started in 2005 by a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio who was frustrated with his inability to affect behavior change in the clinical setting. Dr. David Sabgir therefore, invited his patients to go for a walk with him in a local park on a spring Saturday morning and to his surprise 100 people showed up.
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Mackey tapped as Holmes VP

Dr. Teresa Houston Mackey is joining the Holmes Community College Goodman Campus as vice president for compliance and institutional research. A Mississippi State University alumna, she holds three degrees: a Doctor of Philosophy in Community College Leadership, a Master of Science in Secondary Mathematics Education and a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics. She is also a 2010 graduate of the Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy.
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Texas capital murder suspect arrested in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man who was wanted for capital murder in Texas was arrested in Vicksburg last week. Vicksburg Daily News reported the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information on Friday, August 12 that Clinton Lee Young was believed to be in Vicksburg. He was indicted Friday morning in Texas for capital murder. […]
WJTV 12

PRVWSD plans to relocate Bob Anthony Parkway

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) said they are taking steps to move Bob Anthony Parkway, which is currently near the Ross Barnett Reservoir. Many consider the Reservoir as a shortcut from Rankin County to Madison County and vice versa. There are no issues with the roadway […]
BRANDON, MS
WLBT

Magnolia Speech School begins new year in brand new facility

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The first full week of school in the new year is in a new modern facility for students of the Magnolia Speech School. Sixty-five children are walking the new hallways, entering new classrooms, and getting accustomed to a different learning environment. Magnolia Speech School has moved...
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson VA to host drive-thru food pantry

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (GVSMVAMC) will host a food distribution event on Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. at the main facility. The Drive-Thru Food Pantry is designed to provide perishable and non-perishable goods to veterans and their families during the ongoing health crisis. More than 250 boxes […]

