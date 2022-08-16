Read full article on original website
Betty Paige Anderson
Betty Paige Anderson, 92, of Harmony, N.C., passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in her home. She was born November 21, 1929, to Carl Eugene Paige and Bertha Irene Steelman of Forsyth County, N.C. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Bertha; husband, Bill Anderson; four sisters,...
Norman Joseph Senay
Norman Joseph Senay, 98, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Accordius Healthcare at Mooresville. He was born on September 13, 1923, in Fall River, Mass., to the late Alfred and Sarah Bond Senay. Mr. Senay was a WWII veteran serving in the U.S. Army, where he received the Purple Heart. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Club Lodge #1207.
Susan Kay Bowers
Susan Kay Bowers, née Rankin, 80, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022. She was born on June 7, 1942, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to the late Robert and Margaret Flint Rankin. Throughout Susan’s life, she was focused on leaving a legacy and making a positive...
Hallet Lee Brown II
Hallet “Hal” Lee Brown II passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the age of 73 in Statesville, N.C. Born in Hampton, Va., in 1948 to his late parents, Hallet Lee Brown and Margaret Morris Brown, he was raised in Gates County, N.C., until he joined the Army at age 17. He spent three years serving in the Army, including being stationed in Korea and deployed to Vietnam. Following his service, he worked on Apollo Missions 10 through 13, assisting on the moon landing, until he joined the Air Force and served 18 years, being stationed throughout the United States and Germany, until his retirement at the rank of Master Sergeant in 1990.
Treva Elaine Morrow Wooten
Treva Elaine Morrow Wooten, 91, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Born February 15, 1931, in Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Samuel McMurray Morrow and Lillie Eller Morrow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in...
Evelyn Marie Massey
Evelyn Marie Massey, 49, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on August 12, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Evie was born August 10, 1973, to Tony and Faye Triplette Little. Evie worked hard all her life and loved what she did. She always wanted to learn something new. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and her fur babies.
Danny Leon Johnson
Mr. Danny Leon Johnson, 65, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022. He was born August 17, 1956, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late Ralph Leon and Doreatha Reavis Johnson. Danny was a loving husband and father who loved riding Harleys, working in his shop, hunting, and spending time with his dogs. He graduated from North Iredell High School in 1975 and worked as a diesel technician for 40-plus years. He never met a stranger, had many friends, and was a friend to all.
James running for District 1 seat on I-SS Board as write-in candidate
Max James Jr.’s name won’t appear on the ballot in November’s general election. But the northern Iredell County resident still hopes to win the race for the District 1 seat on the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education. James, a Democrat, is running as a write-in candidate against...
Iredell Health System welcomes new clinical social worker to Iredell Psychiatry
Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, is pleased to welcome Shykita E. Hill, MSW, LCSW-A, to Iredell Psychiatry. Hill is a licensed clinical social worker associate with 22 years of experience in the mental health and substance abuse field. As a clinical social worker, Hill helps patients overcome difficult challenges and improve their physical, mental, emotional, and social wellbeing.
Mitchell’s Apprenticeship Iredell program welcomes eight new participants
Mitchell Community College recently welcomed new companies and new apprentices to its program, Apprenticeship Iredell, which offers apprentices a chance to be hired by an industry partner and receive paid on-the-job training while attending the college to earn a selected credential. A large crowd of college faculty and staff, parents...
Statesville Council bids farewell to outgoing members, welcomes two newcomers
Outgoing Statesville City Councilman William Morgan offered some words of advice for new councilmembers on Monday, along with a heartfelt thanks to voters. “To the new members of council, congratulations on your successful election,” Morgan said. “There is going to be a steep learning curve, but I am pretty confident you can tackle that mountain.”
Harmony Elementary upgrades to address security, accessibility issues
Harmony Elementary School Principal Todd Russo says that his school building is safe, but he would like to see additional measures made to bolster campus safety. Earlier this month, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education approved spending up to $4 million for renovations for Harmony Elementary. The funding would come from the sale proceeds of the Mt. Mourne school property.
Photo Gallery: SIHS community pep rally draws hundreds to help athletes to kick off the sports year
South Iredell High School football offensive line coach Charles Tabor welcomed a crowd of enthusiastic athletes, parents, and fans on Wednesday to what he hopes will be the first of many community pep rallies at ESC Park to celebrate sports teams at the school and to thank the community for its dedication to youth sports.
Performing Arts Live Gala to feature Cindy and Randy Floyd Trio with Gene Pharr
Performing Arts Live Iredell’s 2022-2023 concert season will begin with music and celebration at the Statesville Civic Center on Sunday, August 28. Bring friends, dance and sing along with the Cindy and Randy Floyd Trio with Gene Pharr. This group has been entertaining audiences for ten years with their soulful blend of Motown, soul, blues, beach music and oldies. For many years, Cindy and Randy toured and recorded with the legendary Billy Scott and The Party Prophets, while Gene (a Carolina Beach Music Hall of Famer) entertained with his band, The Continental Divide.
ICSO canine helps deputies apprehend suspect who crashed stolen vehicle
A Vale man who wrecked a stolen vehicle while attempting to avoid apprehension by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies was taken into custody after an ICSO canine tracked him to an areas off Scotts Creek Road. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Jason Bart Johnson, 44, of Lefevers...
Troutman Parks and Recreation refocusing on staffing, upgrading facilities this fall
Again under the leadership of Director Emily Watson, the Troutman Parks and Recreation Department and Committee is concentrating on facility repairs and upgrades over the next few months, including installation of baseball field scoreboards, adding dugout roofs, upgrading ESC Park wifi, and planning for additional electrical for the future facilities.
Sheriff: Conover man charged with taking indecent liberties with a minor following ICSO investigation
A Conover man faces two felony charges of taking indecent liberties with a minor following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Johann Stoltz, 78, of 3rd Street NE, Conover, in a news release Tuesday. The ICSO began investigating on July...
