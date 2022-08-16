Originally Published By: Rancho Cordova Police Department Facebook Page:. “RCPD is taking a proactive approach to identify and halt illegal marijuana cultivation to prevent illegal activity and nuisances for residents and businesses in the City of Rancho Cordova. According to the Rancho Cordova Municipal Code, up to six plants may be cultivated indoors in a private residence in the city. However, RCPD is seeing unsafe and illegal cultivation in residential and business areas that far exceeds this plant requirement.

