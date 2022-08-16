ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

kptv.com

Thieves make off with Oregon Forestry Service fire watching equipment

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise caught up with the founder to learn about what makes it so special. A wanted man was arrested Tuesday evening following an officer-involved shooting and standoff in the Lents neighborhood. Man dies after crashing into utility pole, house in Vancouver. Updated: 11 hours ago. |
autobodynews.com

West Virginia Used Car Business Sues Auto Repair Company for Breach of Contract

..making threatening statements and racist remarks to the representatives for the plaintiff, according to the suit. "Eventually, law enforcement was contacted and advised the plaintiff that the defendant wanted the vehicle removed from his business location," the complaint stated. "The plaintiff promptly removed the vehicle that same day." However, the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
crimevoice.com

Police Arrest Local Man for Illegal Residential Marijuana Grow Operation

Originally Published By: Rancho Cordova Police Department Facebook Page:. “RCPD is taking a proactive approach to identify and halt illegal marijuana cultivation to prevent illegal activity and nuisances for residents and businesses in the City of Rancho Cordova. According to the Rancho Cordova Municipal Code, up to six plants may be cultivated indoors in a private residence in the city. However, RCPD is seeing unsafe and illegal cultivation in residential and business areas that far exceeds this plant requirement.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Kiely Rodni missing: Couple who disappeared nearby on same day found dead

TRUCKEE, Calif - Two people who went missing in Northern California on the same day as Kiely Rodni have been found dead, according to police. The bodies of Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found Wednesday outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County, California, the Nevada County Sheriff's Department confirmed.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
WSB Radio

Man arrested after attempting to flee deputies in an excavator in Oregon

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A man was arrested on Sunday after he attempted to flee deputies in an excavator in Oregon, according to officials. According to KPTV, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday pursued a slow-moving excavator on foot for about a half mile. Jesse B. Shaw allegedly had three warrants and was wanted for stealing a car.
SFGate

Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of...
FOX40

Body of missing woman and another body found off Highway 20 in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —The body of a Yuba City woman and a second body believed to be her boyfriend who both went missing August 7 were found on Wednesday night, authorities said. According to a joint news release from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the Yuba City Police, a man called the Gridley […]
FOX40

Truckee man arrested for felony campfire

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Truckee man was arrested on Wednesday morning for an illegal campfire, according to the Truckee Police Department. Police said that at 1:40 a.m., officers and members of the Truckee Fire Protection District responded to reports of a brushfire near the US Bank at 10995 Donner Pass Road. ‘ Frank Battaglia, […]
TRUCKEE, CA
kubaradio.com

Traffic Stop Yields 8 Pounds of Meth, Olivehurst Man Charged

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force, or NET-5, announced a large Methamphetamine seizure yesterday. According to a press release, a 61-year-old Olivehurst man was found to be in possession of more than 8 pounds of methamphetamine inside his vehicle on Friday night. Officials said...
KCRA.com

9-month-old, 10-year-old and 2 adults rescued in Sierra County

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County sheriff's search and rescue team assisted in saving several people on Tuesday night in Sierra County. Two adults, a 10-year-old child, a 9-month-old baby and a dog were rescued after experiencing vehicle issues in rough terrain which left them stranded, according to a Facebook post from the county.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
International Business Times

Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Teen's Cellphone Last Pinged At Campground Lake

As the search intensifies in the second week for missing Kiely Rodni, investigators have said the disappeared teen's cellphone was last detected at the campground lake in Nevada County, California. Rodni went missing after attending an end-of-school party at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee on Aug. 6. The teen was...
ABC10

Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Update on Missing Yuba-Sutter Pair from YCPD & NCSO

(YCSO & NCSO release) – The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. They were last seen driving a blue Ford Explorer (4SNS072).
8 News Now

People share frustrations with changes to Nevada ‘Classic Car’ registration meant to improve air quality

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected.  “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV

