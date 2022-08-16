Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Community calling for action following another weekend of gun violence & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Gas prices continue to drop, Salt & Straw launching 'pups cups' this week & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Thieves make off with Oregon Forestry Service fire watching equipment
FOX 12′s Ayo Elise caught up with the founder to learn about what makes it so special. A wanted man was arrested Tuesday evening following an officer-involved shooting and standoff in the Lents neighborhood. Man dies after crashing into utility pole, house in Vancouver. Updated: 11 hours ago. |
autobodynews.com
West Virginia Used Car Business Sues Auto Repair Company for Breach of Contract
..making threatening statements and racist remarks to the representatives for the plaintiff, according to the suit. "Eventually, law enforcement was contacted and advised the plaintiff that the defendant wanted the vehicle removed from his business location," the complaint stated. "The plaintiff promptly removed the vehicle that same day." However, the...
crimevoice.com
Police Arrest Local Man for Illegal Residential Marijuana Grow Operation
Originally Published By: Rancho Cordova Police Department Facebook Page:. “RCPD is taking a proactive approach to identify and halt illegal marijuana cultivation to prevent illegal activity and nuisances for residents and businesses in the City of Rancho Cordova. According to the Rancho Cordova Municipal Code, up to six plants may be cultivated indoors in a private residence in the city. However, RCPD is seeing unsafe and illegal cultivation in residential and business areas that far exceeds this plant requirement.
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
KTVU FOX 2
Kiely Rodni missing: Couple who disappeared nearby on same day found dead
TRUCKEE, Calif - Two people who went missing in Northern California on the same day as Kiely Rodni have been found dead, according to police. The bodies of Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found Wednesday outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County, California, the Nevada County Sheriff's Department confirmed.
Man arrested after attempting to flee deputies in an excavator in Oregon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A man was arrested on Sunday after he attempted to flee deputies in an excavator in Oregon, according to officials. According to KPTV, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday pursued a slow-moving excavator on foot for about a half mile. Jesse B. Shaw allegedly had three warrants and was wanted for stealing a car.
Jalopnik
Man Arrested for Causing Panicked Crowds to Flood Checkpoints at Las Vegas Airport
A man accused of causing a loud noise which sent travelers stampeding through Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport early Sunday morning was arrested a second time at the same airport less than 24 hours later. It’s not clear what caused the loud noise in Terminal 1 that was...
SFGate
Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of...
Body of missing woman and another body found off Highway 20 in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —The body of a Yuba City woman and a second body believed to be her boyfriend who both went missing August 7 were found on Wednesday night, authorities said. According to a joint news release from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the Yuba City Police, a man called the Gridley […]
15-year-old back home after alleged homicide attempt by other student at Elk Grove high school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Monterey Trail High School around 2 p.m. Wednesday after Elk Grove Unified School District officials reported that a 15-year-old boy was having trouble breathing.
Truckee man arrested for felony campfire
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Truckee man was arrested on Wednesday morning for an illegal campfire, according to the Truckee Police Department. Police said that at 1:40 a.m., officers and members of the Truckee Fire Protection District responded to reports of a brushfire near the US Bank at 10995 Donner Pass Road. ‘ Frank Battaglia, […]
kubaradio.com
Traffic Stop Yields 8 Pounds of Meth, Olivehurst Man Charged
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force, or NET-5, announced a large Methamphetamine seizure yesterday. According to a press release, a 61-year-old Olivehurst man was found to be in possession of more than 8 pounds of methamphetamine inside his vehicle on Friday night. Officials said...
Bullets flying, a wanted man held off Portland police. Then a stranger asked him: ‘Rob, are you ready to die?’
Miguel Sanchez found himself crouched in a fetal position under a kitchenette at Rodriguez Auto Repair, terrified. A man who’d barreled into the garage amid a hail of bullets had locked the two of them inside the repair shop’s office and started kicking at the walls, gun in hand.
Mystery deepens in search for missing teen Kiely Rodni
It has been 10 days since California 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was last seen, at a massive "senior send-off" party at a campground near Tahoe.
KCRA.com
9-month-old, 10-year-old and 2 adults rescued in Sierra County
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County sheriff's search and rescue team assisted in saving several people on Tuesday night in Sierra County. Two adults, a 10-year-old child, a 9-month-old baby and a dog were rescued after experiencing vehicle issues in rough terrain which left them stranded, according to a Facebook post from the county.
International Business Times
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Teen's Cellphone Last Pinged At Campground Lake
As the search intensifies in the second week for missing Kiely Rodni, investigators have said the disappeared teen's cellphone was last detected at the campground lake in Nevada County, California. Rodni went missing after attending an end-of-school party at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee on Aug. 6. The teen was...
Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
kubaradio.com
Update on Missing Yuba-Sutter Pair from YCPD & NCSO
(YCSO & NCSO release) – The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. They were last seen driving a blue Ford Explorer (4SNS072).
18-year-old killed, young passenger hurt in crash with semi-truck
An 18-year-old driver was killed and his young passenger was injured in a collision with a semi-truck in Marion County on Monday afternoon, Oregon State Police said.
People share frustrations with changes to Nevada ‘Classic Car’ registration meant to improve air quality
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected. “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
