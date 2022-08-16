Read full article on original website
Betty Paige Anderson
Betty Paige Anderson, 92, of Harmony, N.C., passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in her home. She was born November 21, 1929, to Carl Eugene Paige and Bertha Irene Steelman of Forsyth County, N.C. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Bertha; husband, Bill Anderson; four sisters,...
Dessa White Privette
Heaven is much sweeter today as our mother, Dessa Naona White Privette, entered Heaven’s gates on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Dessa was saved at the age of 10 years old and served the Lord faithfully her entire life. She married the love of her life, Masie Paul Privette, on April 25, 1953. She was a faithful member since 1960 of St. Mark Baptist Church and served as a Sunday school teacher, nursery worker, choir member and church clerk.
Susan Kay Bowers
Susan Kay Bowers, née Rankin, 80, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022. She was born on June 7, 1942, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to the late Robert and Margaret Flint Rankin. Throughout Susan’s life, she was focused on leaving a legacy and making a positive...
Norman Joseph Senay
Norman Joseph Senay, 98, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Accordius Healthcare at Mooresville. He was born on September 13, 1923, in Fall River, Mass., to the late Alfred and Sarah Bond Senay. Mr. Senay was a WWII veteran serving in the U.S. Army, where he received the Purple Heart. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Club Lodge #1207.
Steven Brett Darne
Steven Brett Darne, 58, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born on June 10, 1964 in Fairfax, Va., to Robert and Shirley Darne. Steven was employed with Joe Gibbs Racing in Huntersville. He enjoyed racing as a driver and crew member, family, cooking, and camping, and was a dog lover.
Evelyn Marie Massey
Evelyn Marie Massey, 49, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on August 12, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Evie was born August 10, 1973, to Tony and Faye Triplette Little. Evie worked hard all her life and loved what she did. She always wanted to learn something new. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and her fur babies.
Mitchell’s Apprenticeship Iredell program welcomes eight new participants
Mitchell Community College recently welcomed new companies and new apprentices to its program, Apprenticeship Iredell, which offers apprentices a chance to be hired by an industry partner and receive paid on-the-job training while attending the college to earn a selected credential. A large crowd of college faculty and staff, parents...
Statesville Council bids farewell to outgoing members, welcomes two newcomers
Outgoing Statesville City Councilman William Morgan offered some words of advice for new councilmembers on Monday, along with a heartfelt thanks to voters. “To the new members of council, congratulations on your successful election,” Morgan said. “There is going to be a steep learning curve, but I am pretty confident you can tackle that mountain.”
Iredell Health System welcomes new clinical social worker to Iredell Psychiatry
Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, is pleased to welcome Shykita E. Hill, MSW, LCSW-A, to Iredell Psychiatry. Hill is a licensed clinical social worker associate with 22 years of experience in the mental health and substance abuse field. As a clinical social worker, Hill helps patients overcome difficult challenges and improve their physical, mental, emotional, and social wellbeing.
Harmony Elementary upgrades to address security, accessibility issues
Harmony Elementary School Principal Todd Russo says that his school building is safe, but he would like to see additional measures made to bolster campus safety. Earlier this month, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education approved spending up to $4 million for renovations for Harmony Elementary. The funding would come from the sale proceeds of the Mt. Mourne school property.
Photo Gallery: SIHS community pep rally draws hundreds to help athletes to kick off the sports year
South Iredell High School football offensive line coach Charles Tabor welcomed a crowd of enthusiastic athletes, parents, and fans on Wednesday to what he hopes will be the first of many community pep rallies at ESC Park to celebrate sports teams at the school and to thank the community for its dedication to youth sports.
Sheriff: Conover man charged with taking indecent liberties with a minor following ICSO investigation
A Conover man faces two felony charges of taking indecent liberties with a minor following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Johann Stoltz, 78, of 3rd Street NE, Conover, in a news release Tuesday. The ICSO began investigating on July...
Sheriff: ICSO deputies searching for suspect after seizing drugs, weapons from vehicle
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies who fled the scene of a house party after they questioned him after finding cocaine in his vehicle. Deputies responded to Bridlewood Lane near Troutman to investigate a report of a large party with a noise disturbance, according to an ICSO news release. After...
Sheriff: Suspect faces drug trafficking charges after ICSO deputies seize fentanyl pills during traffic stop
A Charlotte man faces drug trafficking charges after Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies found fentanyl pills hidden in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Statesville. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Ronnie Eugene Burleson, 52, of Farmhurst Drive, Charlotte in a news release Tuesday. ICSO Aggressive Criminal...
