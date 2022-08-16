Evelyn Marie Massey, 49, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on August 12, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Evie was born August 10, 1973, to Tony and Faye Triplette Little. Evie worked hard all her life and loved what she did. She always wanted to learn something new. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and her fur babies.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO