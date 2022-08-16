ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
Page Six

Angelina Jolie dances the Electric Slide with college-bound daughter Zahara

She sure got the boogie. Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing the Electric Slide with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt as they celebrated the 17-year-old’s admission into Spelman College at an event in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were caught on camera giggling as they followed along to the steps in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. “Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” the clip, shared by Watch the Yard, was captioned. At one point, the “Maleficent” actress, 47, was seen giving one alum a fist bump and laughed after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George

Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Shocking Photos Of Angelina Jolie's Alleged Bruises From Brad Pitt's Airplane Attack Leak As Actress Fights FBI Over Records

A series of photos showing Angelina Jolie bruised following her infamous 2016 airplane fight with then-husband Brad Pitt have leaked, Radar has learned. The photos were submitted by the actress to the FBI after they launched an investigation into the incident. In the snaps, Jolie can be seen with large bruises on her hand and elbow. Sources told Page Six Jolie handed over the photos along with handwritten notes from her children detailing the fight to investigators. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the then-couple were traveling from Nice, France, to the US when they started having a verbal altercation.Jolie claimed Pitt...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

8 Judd Family Secrets No One Knows: Naomi's Violence, Wynonna's Wild Daughter & More

Wynonna and Ashley Judd, the daughters of late country superstar Naomi, became rich and famous by clawing their way to the top. But more often, they had their claws out toward each other — harboring a lifetime of secrets!In an OK! special report, we lift the lid off the Judds’ strife, including:Why Naomi didn’t tell Wynonna who her real father was until she was 30, fearing it would tear apart their country actHow Ashley witnessed her mother’s violence firsthand — when Naomi fired a gun at husband Larry StricklandWhy Wynonna’s wild-child daughter Grace longed to be adopted by Aunt Ashley...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"

On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard

Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
EDGARTOWN, MA
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Shares First Sonogram Since Announcing She's Pregnant

Chrissy Teigen shared a look at her baby on the way -- with a bonus punchline. The star, who recently announced she is pregnantnearly two years after the loss of her baby boy, took to her Instagram Story on Monday with a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound. In the image, the growing baby has their hand by their neck, which looks as if the baby is stunned. "Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA

