John Wayne Oscars Fiasco Goes Viral Over Will Smith Slap Double Standard
Social media has a lot to say about the comparison between how John Wayne and Will Smith were treated after their infamous fiascos at the Oscars.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Speaks Out About Oscars Apology to Sacheen Littlefeather
A major moment for Native American actors and actresses happened today as Sacheen Littlefeather has been given an official apology. Yellowstone star Piper Perabo is very excited. Of course, Perabo plays Summer Higgins on the hit Taylor Sheridan series. A new love interest for John Dutton. But, this moment is more than just one series. This is about righting a decades-long wrong.
John Wayne Trends in Wake of Sacheen Littlefeather Oscars Apology
Littlefeather claimed Wayne had to be held back by six security guards while trying to accost her on stage at the 1973 Oscars.
Denise Dowse, Actress in ‘Insecure’ and ‘Beverly Hills: 90210,’ in Coma Caused by Meningitis
The sister of actress Denise Dowse has asked for “thoughts, prayers and support” for the 64-year-old former “Beverly Hills, 90210” actress, who is “in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis.”. Tracey Dowse shared a message to fans on both Denise’s Instagram...
AOL Corp
Chris Rock's Brother Tony Says 'There Was a Genuine Friendship' with Will Smith Before Oscar Slap
Tony Rock spoke out after being mentioned by name in Will Smith's video apology to Chris Rock. In a video posted to his social media accounts July 29, Will, 53, apologized to Chris, 57, four months after hitting him onstage at the Oscars. Will had previously apologized in a statement shared after the incident, saying he "reacted emotionally" after Chris' joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head (she lives with alopecia).
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
At 95, Gina Lollobrigida, icon from Hollywood's Golden Age, to run for Senate in Italy
Gina Lollobrigida says she's seeking office because she is 'tired of hearing politicians arguing with each other without ever getting to the point.'
Academy apologizes to indigenous star for historic Oscars abuse
Nearly 50 years after she was booed off the Oscars stage for declining Marlon Brando's award on his behalf in protest at the film industry's treatment of Native Americans, Sacheen Littlefeather has received an apology from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group said Monday. In 2019, "Last of the Mohicans" star Wes Studi became the first Native American actor to receive an Oscar, with an honorary Academy Award recognizing his career.
International Business Times
Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?
American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
‘Dr. Phil’ Lays Off 25 Staffers As the Daytime Talk Show Returns For Season 21 (EXCLUSIVE)
“Dr. Phil” is downsizing. The long-running daytime talk show, which returns in September for its 21st season, resumed production this month with 25 fewer staffers. The employees, who were mostly in production, were let go in a cost cutting move, the show confirmed to Variety. “Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity. As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program,” a spokesperson for “Dr. Phil” said. The long-running daytime talk show made headlines earlier this year when a dozen current and former employees of...
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Lands New Hosting Gig Amid Tensions on Show
The View doesn’t return for another brand new season for a few more weeks, however, the tension ensues off-screen. With the long-running talk show heading into its 26th season with not one but two brand new panelists, show stalwart Whoopi Goldberg has landed a secondary hosting gig as The View fans continue to call for her dismissal.
Whoopi Goldberg had elevator ‘fart war’ with Robin Williams and Billy Crystal
Whoopi Goldberg was once involved in an elevator “fart war” with Robin Williams and Billy Crystal, according to her granddaughter. Amara Skye Dean shared her “favorite” story from the “View” co-host, 66, on Entertainment Weekly’s clip from “Claim to Fame” on Monday. The tale involved Williams, who died in 2014 at age 65, and his “Father’s Day” co-star, 74. “[She], Robin Williams and Billy Crystal [were] standing in an elevator, and Robin Williams was just farting his life away,” Dean explained. “I guess they were Dutch-ovening each other, just basking in the ambiance of farts.” She added that Goldberg, whose real name is Caryn...
ETOnline.com
Sacheen Littlefeather Receives Apology Letter for 'Emotional Burden' Following 1973 Oscars Speech
It has been nearly 50 years since Sacheen Littlefeather's historic and headline-making surprise appearance at the 1973 Academy Awards, where she delivered a powerful speech about Hollywood's mistreatment and misrepresentation of Native Americans. Now, the Academy is sharing an apology for the subsequent fallout from her act of protest. Academy...
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars’ Marlon Brando Moment; Museum Will Host Special Program in September
When Marlon Brando was named best actor for his performance as Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s best picture winner “The Godfather” (1972), a 26-year-old Sacheen Littlefeather (Apache/Yaqui/AZ) took the stage to decline the prize on behalf of the actor. She was lambasted with an avalanche of boos from the audience, racist gestures such as “tomahawk chops” and threatened with violence offstage. Fifty years later, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is apologizing for the treatment she received that evening, in addition to holding a special program and conversation titled “An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather” on Sept. 17. Now 75, Littlefeather, who...
John Leguizamo Isn’t the Only Actor Steven Seagal Has Argued With on Set
Few actors have as negative a reputation as Steven Seagal. The ill-tempered star has gotten into several on-set fights throughout his career.
Jim Carrey and 50 Cent Dancing Together Resurfaces: 'Favorite Video Ever'
The pair were partying at the Sundance Film Festival on Carrey's birthday and 50 Cent even changed the lyrics to the song in honor of the "Ace Ventura" star.
digitalspy.com
Mom star's next TV series revealed
Jaime Pressly, the Emmy award-winning star of Mom, has found her next TV show. Pressly is joining the cast of the second season of Fox's Welcome to Flatch. Sitcom Welcome to Flatch follows a collection of young adults living in a small town called Flatch in Ohio, while a documentary film crew records their shenanigans. Pressly joins as Barb Flatch, a realtor who makes a comeback to her hometown following a terrible divorce.
Sacheen Littlefeather Thought John Wayne Was Going To ‘Assault Her’ After 1973 Oscars Speech
Sacheen Littlefeather was at the center of one of the Oscars’ most controversial moments that infuriated actor John Wayne. Littlefeather recently made headlines after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences apologized for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars. At 26 years old, Littlefeather took to the stage on Marlon Brando’s behalf after he was named best actor for The Godfather. However, as a form of protest, she declined the award on Brando’s behalf. Brando cited Hollywood’s long-standing problem with its portrayal of Native American Indian people in film and television as his reason for rejecting the Oscar.
Teddy Ray, the Star of 'Perfectly Single' and 'How to Be Broke' Has Died Aged Only 32
Comedian Teddy Ray (Theodore Brown) has died aged 32. The star of Perfectly Single and How to Be Broke was found dead on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in a private pool in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Teddy garnered a loyal fan base thanks to his appearances on hit programs like Major...
Morgan Taylor Dies: Grammy Nominee Children’s Multimedia Artist Was 52
Morgan Taylor, a Grammy-award nominee, died at age 52. The death of the multimedia artist who created music and art for kids came after a “brief and sudden illness,” according to a GoFundMe created by his friends. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Rachel Loshak, and their children, Harvey and Ridley. Taylor was best known for his creation of the World of Gustafer Yellowgold, an animated character said to be from the sun. It was for the CD/DVD “Gustafer Yellowgold’s Dark Pie Concerns,” which was released in 2015, that Taylor received a Grammy nod in the Best Children’s...
