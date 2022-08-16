ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 1

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder takes on Robert Helenius on FOX PPV on Oct.15th

By Huck Allen: Deontay Wilder will be battling the dangerous puncher Robert Helenius on October 15th in his comeback fight in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In the co-feature bout, former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant fights...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Looking at the Size of Uysk, He’s Going to Try and Walk Joshua Down

Anthony Joshua should not be surprised if he ends up encountering a far more aggressive version of Oleksandr Usyk than anticipated, according to Eddie Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing believes his star client will need to account for the possibility that Usyk, the Ukrainian southpaw who holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles, may attempt to fight more on the front foot in their heavyweight title unification bout this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
BoxingNews24.com

Vasiliy Lomachenko to fight Jamaine Ortiz in October

By Craig Page: Vasily Lomachenko will be back in action in October for a fight against unbeaten lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz in a tune-up to prepare him to challenge undisputed 135-lb champion Devin Haney in the first quarter of 2023. (Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank) #1 WBC, #1 WBO lightweight...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder will be angry fighting Robert Helenius says Shawn Porter

By Craig Daly: Shawn Porter says former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder’s blood will be boiling when he faces Robert Helenius in October. Porter feels that Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) will be amped up due to his back-to-back defeats at the hands of Tyson Fury, and the fact that he hasn’t won a fight sincce 2019.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat
BoxingNews24.com

LIVE: Usyk vs Joshua 2 Weigh In

Unified Heavyweight World Champion Oleksandr Usyk will put his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Titles on the line against Anthony Joshua in the coastal city of Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday August 20 and LIVE on DAZN. One of the biggest Heavyweight rematches in the history of...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder: “Anthony Joshua looks more broken”

By Allan Fox: Deontay Wilder says Anthony Joshua looks broken from his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last September. Wilder feels that Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs looks like he’s changed since the defeat. For that reason, Wilder is picking unified heavyweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) to beat Joshua again...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Johnny Nelson says he’d have beaten Usyk

By Sam Volz: Former WBO cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson threw fuel on the fire today by saying that he’d have beaten unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk if the two had fought during his day in the 1990s to 2005. Nelson had already created a lot of noise with his...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Vasyl Lomachenko arrives in U.S to begin training for October fight

By Jim Calfa: Vasily Lomachenko arrived in Los Angeles today to begin his training for his tune-up fight in October. The talented former three-division world champion Lomachenko (16-2 11 KOs) has been out of the ring since December due to him defending Ukraine as part of the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Usyk Promoter Brushes Off Bulked-Up Usyk Concerns: His Speed And Power At His Best When He Stays Around 220

Alexander Krassyuk isn’t convinced that Oleksandr Usyk beefed up unnecessarily for his rematch against Anthony Joshua. Widely circulated video clips in recent weeks appeared to show that Ukraine’s Usyk, the former undisputed champion at cruiserweight and current unified heavyweight champion, had gained considerably more muscle mass since his victory over Joshua in their heavyweight title bout last September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. For some, the improved physique is a sign that Usyk plans on being on the front foot in the rematch; for others, it is a more worrisome indication that Usyk’s best attributes––namely, his speed, nimbleness, and footwork––may be at risk of being diminished.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Peter Fury favors Usyk to defeat Joshua

By Charles Brun: Peter Fury says he favors Oleksandr Usyk to repeat with another victory over Anthony Joshua on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. Although Peter isn’t counting Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) out in the fight, he feels it’s going to be tough for him to get the victory unless he “changes many things.”
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Callum Smith picking Canelo to trounce Golovkin

By Dan Ambrose: Callum Smith expects Canelo Alvarez to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin in a “one-sided” fight on September 17th, and he feels sad about that. Smith feels that Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) should have fought the trilogy match against Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) shortly after their rematch in 2018.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Luis Ortiz not worried about Andy Ruiz Jr’s speed

By Robert Segal: Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz said today that he’s not worried about the hand speed that Andy Ruiz Jr possesses. Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs) believes that he’s got the boxing skills needed to counter the former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) and knock him out when they meet on September 4th at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy