Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder takes on Robert Helenius on FOX PPV on Oct.15th
By Huck Allen: Deontay Wilder will be battling the dangerous puncher Robert Helenius on October 15th in his comeback fight in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In the co-feature bout, former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant fights...
BoxingNews24.com
Luis Ortiz beats Andy Ruiz Jr by “Devastating fashion” says Deontay Wilder
By Dan Ambrose: Former two-time heavyweight world title challenger Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz will defeat Andy Ruiz Jr in a “devastating fashion in their WBC title eliminator on September 4th” predicts Deontay Wilder. Deontay feels that the 43-year-old Ortiz’s age doesn’t sum up what he’s capable...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Looking at the Size of Uysk, He’s Going to Try and Walk Joshua Down
Anthony Joshua should not be surprised if he ends up encountering a far more aggressive version of Oleksandr Usyk than anticipated, according to Eddie Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing believes his star client will need to account for the possibility that Usyk, the Ukrainian southpaw who holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles, may attempt to fight more on the front foot in their heavyweight title unification bout this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder says Tyson Fury “going to have to retire” due to “stuff” going on
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says Tyson Fury has some stuff going on that will force him to retire from the sport. Wilder says he doesn’t want to reveal what’s happening with Fury’s life that is requiring him to get out of the sport, but with the way he’s talking, the ‘Gypsy King’ did something wrong.
BoxingNews24.com
Vasiliy Lomachenko to fight Jamaine Ortiz in October
By Craig Page: Vasily Lomachenko will be back in action in October for a fight against unbeaten lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz in a tune-up to prepare him to challenge undisputed 135-lb champion Devin Haney in the first quarter of 2023. (Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank) #1 WBC, #1 WBO lightweight...
Deontay Wilder will make his return to the ring for the first time since his trilogy loss to Tyson Fury by facing Robert Helenius in Brooklyn in October
Deontay Wilder will return to the ring against Robert Helenius in Brooklyn on October 15. It will be the American's first fight since his trilogy defeat to Tyson Fury last year, in which he suffered an 11th-round stoppage loss in his third fight against Fury. The Bronze Bomber is now...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder will be angry fighting Robert Helenius says Shawn Porter
By Craig Daly: Shawn Porter says former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder’s blood will be boiling when he faces Robert Helenius in October. Porter feels that Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) will be amped up due to his back-to-back defeats at the hands of Tyson Fury, and the fact that he hasn’t won a fight sincce 2019.
BoxingNews24.com
LIVE: Usyk vs Joshua 2 Weigh In
Unified Heavyweight World Champion Oleksandr Usyk will put his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Titles on the line against Anthony Joshua in the coastal city of Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday August 20 and LIVE on DAZN. One of the biggest Heavyweight rematches in the history of...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder: “Anthony Joshua looks more broken”
By Allan Fox: Deontay Wilder says Anthony Joshua looks broken from his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last September. Wilder feels that Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs looks like he’s changed since the defeat. For that reason, Wilder is picking unified heavyweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) to beat Joshua again...
BoxingNews24.com
Johnny Nelson says he’d have beaten Usyk
By Sam Volz: Former WBO cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson threw fuel on the fire today by saying that he’d have beaten unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk if the two had fought during his day in the 1990s to 2005. Nelson had already created a lot of noise with his...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn wants to do a “Huge” Deontay Wilder fight against one of his fighters
By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn says he’s ready to offer Deontay Wilder huge money to fight one of the guys that he works with. Hearn isn’t saying who that fighter is, but he did say it’s one of these three: Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, and Derek Chisora.
Anthony Joshua denies he will have to retire if he loses to Oleksandr Usyk
The British fighter has said only he will decide how long his career continues, while Amnesty International has said the event is sportswashing despite the inclusion of the first women’s bout to be staged in Saudi Arabia
BoxingNews24.com
Tony Bellew wants Anthony Joshua to “hold & maul” Oleksandr Usyk to get the win
By Charles Brun: Tony Bellew says he feels that Anthony Joshua must use his size to “hold and maul” unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to get the victory on Saturday night. The 6’6″ Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) is expected to come into the fight in the low 240s,...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua & Robert Garcia “haven’t seen eye to eye” said Gareth A Davies
By Adam Baskin: Anthony Joshua and his new trainer Robert Garcia haven’t been seeing “eye to eye” during the entire camp for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, according to Gareth A. Davies. Garcia has been brought in as the replacement for Joshua’s long-time coach Rob McCracken with...
BoxingNews24.com
Vasyl Lomachenko arrives in U.S to begin training for October fight
By Jim Calfa: Vasily Lomachenko arrived in Los Angeles today to begin his training for his tune-up fight in October. The talented former three-division world champion Lomachenko (16-2 11 KOs) has been out of the ring since December due to him defending Ukraine as part of the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion.
Boxing Scene
Usyk Promoter Brushes Off Bulked-Up Usyk Concerns: His Speed And Power At His Best When He Stays Around 220
Alexander Krassyuk isn’t convinced that Oleksandr Usyk beefed up unnecessarily for his rematch against Anthony Joshua. Widely circulated video clips in recent weeks appeared to show that Ukraine’s Usyk, the former undisputed champion at cruiserweight and current unified heavyweight champion, had gained considerably more muscle mass since his victory over Joshua in their heavyweight title bout last September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. For some, the improved physique is a sign that Usyk plans on being on the front foot in the rematch; for others, it is a more worrisome indication that Usyk’s best attributes––namely, his speed, nimbleness, and footwork––may be at risk of being diminished.
BoxingNews24.com
Peter Fury favors Usyk to defeat Joshua
By Charles Brun: Peter Fury says he favors Oleksandr Usyk to repeat with another victory over Anthony Joshua on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. Although Peter isn’t counting Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) out in the fight, he feels it’s going to be tough for him to get the victory unless he “changes many things.”
BoxingNews24.com
Callum Smith picking Canelo to trounce Golovkin
By Dan Ambrose: Callum Smith expects Canelo Alvarez to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin in a “one-sided” fight on September 17th, and he feels sad about that. Smith feels that Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) should have fought the trilogy match against Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) shortly after their rematch in 2018.
BoxingNews24.com
Luis Ortiz not worried about Andy Ruiz Jr’s speed
By Robert Segal: Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz said today that he’s not worried about the hand speed that Andy Ruiz Jr possesses. Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs) believes that he’s got the boxing skills needed to counter the former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) and knock him out when they meet on September 4th at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.
