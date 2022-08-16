ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos

Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ryan Garcia Supports Adrien Broner Backing Out Of Fight, Gervonta Davis Seemingly Disagrees

Reactions to Adrien Broner's announcement yesterday (August 15) have been a mixed bag. The champion boxer was slated to go head-to-head with Omar Figueroa Jr. this Saturday (August 20), but he shared that he decided not to move forward due to mental health concerns. In a post to Instagram, Broner wrote, "Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Paulo Costa expects to finish UFC contract with quick stoppage over Luke Rockhold

SALT LAKE CITY – Paulo Costa says he’s on the verge of fighting out his UFC contract. The former UFC middleweight title challenger revealed on Wednesday that he enters Saturday’s co-main event bout against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 with one fight left on his UFC deal. Ahead of an important moment in his career, Costa (13-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) can’t say for certain if he’ll re-sign with the promotion he has fought with since 2017.
bjpenndotcom

Dominick Reyes books ‘Superman’ for his return to the Octagon at UFC 281

Dominick Reyes is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 281 for a clash with fellow light heavyweight Ryan Spann. For the longest time during his initial rise to prominence, it felt like just a matter of time before Dominick Reyes ascended to the title picture at 205 pounds. Then, when he got there, he put on one hell of a performance against Jon Jones – only to come up short on the judges’ scorecards.
MMAmania.com

UFC 278’s Jared Gordon gets honest about MMA career: ‘It’s made my life worse’

Jared Gordon loves mixed martial arts (MMA) but admits the highs are only temporary. “Flash” returns to action this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, taking on Leonardo Santos. Before that, Gordon addressed the media at the event’s media day on Wednesday (Aug. 17, 2022). In a very open and honest manner, the Lightweight hopeful explained why the sport he competes in hasn’t been beneficial.
